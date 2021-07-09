Ozgur Donmaz/DigitalVision via Getty Images

iStar (NYSE:STAR), a REIT, has just announced that they intend to “explore market interest” for their net lease assets. iStar has engaged an advisor to help them with the process, so they appear to be quite serious.

Those assets represent about 1/3 of their total assets. Superficially this makes one wonder what is going on. Are they liquidating? Are they crushed by debt? What kind of trouble are they in?

The reality turns out to be quite different and very positive for shareholders. Let me introduce iStar and then show you why.

Who iStar Is

iStar remains classified by NAREIT as a mortgage REIT, but this is not at all accurate. Prior to the Great Recession they were a mortgage REIT.

By the end of the Great Recession, iStar owned and operated well over $1B in property on which they had foreclosed.

Today the holdings of iStar look like this. The remaining real-estate finance part is less than 10%. iStar is a diversified REIT.

Source: iStar investor presentation

It may also be useful to see the holdings summarized in a table:

Source: Author.

The assets labeled SAFE are holdings of Safehold (SAFE) stock, discussed shortly. The holdings of other assets have come down in recent years, and debt has also come down modestly.

That said, without the value of the SAFE holdings, iStar is a diversified REIT that carries a lot of debt. Debt was above 70% of Book Assets 5 years ago.

Since that time, iStar has devoted a lot of funds that could have been used for direct debt reduction to instead purchase newly issued Safehold equity. Though a risky path, this has proven an effective way to increase value and reduce leverage.

Safehold came into existence about 4 years ago. Since then, iStar has invested heavily in SAFE and the value of their holdings of SAFE has increased rapidly. Since early June, it has increased from the $2.44B shown above to $2.87B.

The thing is that the market cap of STAR today is $1.52B. This is more than $1B below the value of their SAFE assets alone.

This sets the stage for this week’s announcement. But before saying more about that, let me introduce you to Safehold.

What Safehold Is

Safehold is a leading firm providing real estate financing by means of ground leases. Here is a bit of background.

The landlord of a ground lease owns the land but not any structures upon it. The tenant owns the structures and makes money from them. The ground lease rents are very secure because, should the tenant default, the landlord receives immediate title to all structures on the land.

In principle, ground leases are tremendously advantageous to the owner of the building. By having a lease payment replace the need to raise capital to pay for the land (typically 35% of the value), ground leases significantly reduce the costs and capital required to build or buy a commercial building. Here is a slide illustrating how this works:

Source. Safehold investor presentation

Ground leases have not been terribly popular because they often failed to adequately protect the interests of one of four key parties. These are the landlord, the lender to the landlord, the tenant, and the lender to the tenant.

iStar experienced all the disadvantages of historical ground leases as they occupied all four of these roles at various times. Out of the cauldron of their various experiences, iStar developed what they call “the modern ground lease.” It provides an effective vehicle that protects the interests of all parties.

iStar launched Safehold in 2017 as a pure-play provider of ground leases. iStar owns 2/3 of the Safehold stock, but only 42% of the voting rights.

The SAFE leases typically have 99-year terms. They include steady lease escalators supplemented by some CPI-related features.

The value of SAFE lies in the very secure sequence of ground-lease payments. That value is determined by the “bond math” associated with such payments. Some of my articles have discussed this, starting here.

This is a sharp contrast to most REITs, where value is generated by earnings and the growth of earnings. Typical REIT parameters such as multiples of Funds From Operations have little relevance to SAFE. This has fooled some analysts and some authors. That said, some authors and Wall Street analysts value SAFE reasonably.

But the market has not entirely been fooled. The price of SAFE has quadrupled since their IPO, as the book value of their portfolio has increased tenfold. What’s more, as equity issuance is inherently accretive for them, SAFE can keep on growing.

There remains a good case to be made that SAFE is undervalued. We will not focus on this here, but it would imply that STAR is even more undervalued than the numbers above suggest.

Closing The Value Gap

At High Yield Landlord, we first introduced iStar and Safehold to our members nearly a year ago. We added it to our Core Portfolio in early August. During the past year, a number of public articles by either Jussi Askola or me have also covered these REITs.

During that period, I have had the privilege of speaking with CEO Jay Sugarman a number of times. We brought results of a key conversation, relevant to this week’s announcement, to our members in April.

Here is what Jay told me (edited for clarity):

Our mandate for the '21, '22 period is to wake up at the end of 2022 and have… iStar… reaching full value. And we've told our boards, "We will take whatever steps are necessary." We will close this value gap. Whatever we have to do, we will do. If that means selling the bulk of the rest of our assets, then that's what we do.

Since then, we have been waiting for the next shoe to drop. It dropped this week.

The announcement this week represents a key next step in this process. It appears that iStar management has decided that they do need to shed a lot of their portfolio in order to give the market a clearer picture. The key sentences in the announcement were these:

iStar Inc. (STAR) announced today that it intends to explore market interest for possible sales of its net lease assets. The Company has engaged Eastdil Secured as an advisor in this process.

This certainly is a great time to be selling net lease assets. One sees a great deal of coverage both of the amount of liquidity available for commercial real estate investments and of the tight competition for properties in the net lease marketplace.

Takeaways

There is no guarantee that iStar will sell their net lease assets. But market conditions are so favorable that a successful and lucrative sale seems likely.

At that point, the vast majority of the iStar holdings will be Safehold stock. Selling off the rest of the iStar assets would be an option, if needed.

B. Riley Financial initiated coverage of iStar recently. Their analyst Matt Howlett predicted:

We expect STAR and SAFE to conduct a book-for-book merger within approximately two years, with SAFE being the surviving entity.”

He set a price target of $35 compared to a present price of about $20.

It sure looks to me like we will soon see this play out to the strong benefit of holders of STAR. In response, I have increased further my already large position.