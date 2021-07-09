Serenethos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My best long-term investment to date, by far, is Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), which I initiated coverage for on Seeking Alpha PRO back in March of 2019, arguing that the company will enjoy explosive growth for years to come on back of the fight for electric-vehicle dominance by major automobile companies.

Since then, the company's share price has returned almost 900%, with a follow-up article later in 2019 returning nearly 1,200% on investment. The two main questions both existing investors and those who are contemplating a long-term investment need to ask are, first, is this price action justified given where the company and the industry are currently at and second, after such price action, is there room to grow which will justify the long term hold.

I believe the answer to both of those questions point to a continued bullish stance, so I break them down and provide a short overview of the company's fundamentals and overall health, if you'd like to read the in-depth research into the company, head on over to my full Seeking Alpha PRO article, here.

What's driving growth?

The growth in the EV (electric vehicle) support systems is driven by, you guessed it, the EV market. With substantial improvement in the EV capabilities over the past decade, electric vehicle sales have been seeing explosive growth not only from the big names like Tesla (TSLA) but from nearly every single automobile manufacturer from around the globe as they look to diversify and penetrate this fast growing market.

Improvements like mileage, which went from just 73 miles per charge back in 2011 to over 300 miles per charge for the Tesla Model 3, as an example, is the main driver of a more widespread adoption. Even so, the main hurdle for this adoption is the overall range that any given vehicle can go before it needs a charge and the infrastructure just wasn't there for many years. Blink Charging, as well as Tesla and other private and now-public companies have changed that. Now, an electric vehicle driver can drive pretty much anywhere around the United States, excluding some rural areas, with plenty of charging stations to choose from using various applications which guide you and make sure you're not running on empty before you reach a charging port.

One of the most encouraging factors which I've spoken of back in 2019 is that EV sales have not slowed down materially even after the $7,500 per vehicle tax credit was shut down, which many assumed would doom the EV sales surge. This is a positive factor moving forward, showing that the desire for EVs is not only for tax purposes.

Current growth drivers are booming

The major catalyst for growth moving forward beyond the widespread adoption of election vehicles is that in the most recent infrastructure bill expected to begin debate in Congress later this year, there is substantial funding to build tens of thousands of electric vehicle charging stations, primarily in rural parts of the country which don't currently have them, enabling a more widespread adoption of EVs.

Even though we don't yet know the scope of this spending and whether it will be in the form of tax subsidies, contracts or grants, it's a positive catalyst for any EV support systems manufacturer and Blink Charging is expected to enjoy a sizable portion of this alongside other public and private charging station manufacturers.

Blink Charging currently offers residential charging stations for private homes or residential complexes, which are the most widespread infrastructure currently in place given personal ownership typically comes with an in-home installation. In its public charging network, the company offers Level 2 charging stations which are compatible with almost all EVs and are present in public areas like hospitals, airports, grocery store complexes and malls.

The company also offers DCFC charging stations which are present mostly on highways and in travel destinations and offer fast charging of 80% in under 30 minutes, which is the segment which is expected to see the highest level of growth under the aforementioned infrastructure spending bill to deploy charging stations across the country.

Key risk remains competition

Even though it's nearly impossible to see a scenario in which a single company gets the rights to deploy all ~100,000 charging stations, competitive pressures in the industry are ramping up with not only EV manufacturers like Tesla deploying their own stations but also from independent companies like ChargePoint (CHPT), which has gone public since my initiation article.

ChargePoint currently dominates the revenue-generating EV charging market with analysts expecting them to report almost $900 million in sales by 2025 while Blink Charging is expected to report just over $137 million by the same year.

Even so, and shifting over to valuation and expectations, Blink Charging has the superior profitability stance as they enjoy a healthier gross margin of roughly 25% while ChargePoint's is just under 22%. Even though under certain metrics ChargePoint may be a slightly better investment, Blink's higher profit margin will ultimately prove better in the longer run as analysts currently expect the company to report a higher (and positive) net income by 2025.

Healthy balance sheet aiding growth

The company holds an impressive $195.6 million in cash and equivalents as well as $36.5 million in short-term investments, which will allow them to invest in R&D and deployment as demand continues to soar. The company holds a negligible $400,000 of long-term debt and pays no interest expense. As a point of reference to the previous segment, ChargePoint pays roughly $4 million each year in interest expense, which although negligible considering their cash and overall financial position, is an indicator of the company's debt apatite.

Valuing Blink Charging is tricky given the growth the industry is expecting organically and with the upcoming infrastructure package spending, and peers tend to be private or have relatively low amount of data to go off of. Blink Charging's value relative to the market size of the global EV charging station market indicated a 15% market share in 2019, based on the $3.8 billion EV charging market size. It's quite clear that by 2027, when the market is expected to reach $25.5 billion, Blink won't continue to enjoy the same market share given competitive pressures.

So for now, and until we get further information on the scope of spending by the US government, I believe a 10% market share is an appropriate valuation, presenting a $2.5 billion market capitalization. Based on 41.9M shares outstanding, that presents the fair value of the company at around $60.00 per share through 2027, representing a CAGR of 11.4%, under the projected CAGR for the overall industry of roughly 26%.

Conclusion: Good but not great

Given that the company is expected to lose market share over the next 5-6 years with emerging competitive pressures (which can change, but more information is needed to make any different conclusion), I believe that the company's current share price is justified and that the company is a good long-term investment.

For existing shareholders such as myself, the company presents a good hold opportunity for the coming years with a >10% CAGR expectation. Even so, for new investors, there may be better ways to capitalize off of the >25% CAGR the industry as a whole is expected to show. I'll review any of those opportunities at a later date.

I remain cautiously bullish on the company's long-term prospects.