solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The world of income investing can be vastly different from certain other styles that may focus on cutting-edge technology with high growth potential. Whilst financial analysis may not yield meaningful results for the latter, it nevertheless remains at the core of the former by separating the desirable safe picks from the risky ones to avoid. Following markets recovering from the turmoil of 2020, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) now see their unit price near record highs and thus given the continued risky outlook for their high distribution yield of almost 6%, it now seems to be time to sell.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

The cash flow performance of any organization sits at the core for assessing any income investment since it heavily influences the sustainability of their distributions since payments that are too burdensome can easily spell trouble. When reviewing their cash flow performance during 2020, it can be seen that their distribution coverage was a very weak 51.88% and whilst this improved to an adequate 109.12% during the first quarter of 2021, there are still two caveats to consider.

The first of which being that they saw a slight $15m boost from a working capital draw, which if removed lowers their underlying distribution coverage to a barely adequate 104.84%. Although the bigger caveat stems from how their annual earnings are weighted quarter-to-quarter since the first quarter of 2020 saw 30% of their total annual operating cash flow regardless of the inclusion of working capital movements.

Since their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements of $573m for the first quarter of 2021 is essentially the same year-on-year versus the equivalent $575m during 2020, it stands to reason that the remainder of 2021 should follow this same pattern since their operations have not changed. This means that as 2021 progresses, it would be broadly expected to see their distribution coverage decrease and given its only thin margin above the minimum adequate threshold of 100% during the first quarter, it will likely end up being weak for the entire year.

When looking ahead into the future, the sixth train at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal is now expected to reach the substantial completion stage during the first half of 2022 and thus represent a solid 20% operational growth versus the current five LNG trains. Whilst this should help boost their currently questionable distribution coverage, it sadly still seems insufficient to make their distributions safe after reviewing their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their capital structure the scale and sheer gravity of their leverage starts becoming apparent with their net debt sitting at a staggering $16.363b that towers above their relatively almost non-existent equity of only $535m. At least they have consistently maintained a relatively sizeable cash balance in tandem that presently sits at $1.219b and thus provides a degree of protection through supporting their liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

Following their staggering pile of net debt, it was little surprise to see that their leverage is clearly very high with their net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.40 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 7.14 both sitting well above the applicable threshold of 5.01. It should also be remembered that as previously discussed, they see a stronger start to the year versus the remainder of the year and thus it stands to reason that their leverage should edge higher once again as the year progresses.

Even if their earnings were to increase by the previously mentioned 20% operational growth versus 2020 once the sixth LNG train at Sabine Pass starts production, it will only see their net debt-to-EBITDA decrease to 5.09 and thus see their leverage remaining very high.

Since their distribution payments consume $351m per quarter or $1.404b per annum, it makes deleveraging very difficult whilst also sustaining these large payments and thus makes their distributions risky. Even if their operating cash flow also increased 20% versus 2020 it would reach $2.101b but after subtracting their distribution payments, it only leaves $697m per annum before considering any capital expenditure.

Even if they were to unrealistically have zero capital expenditure, their net debt would still be a massive 23.50 times above this extremely optimistic estimation and thus make any material deleveraging very slow without reducing their distributions.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, the risks posed by their very high leverage are not amplified by their liquidity, which remains strong due to their previously mentioned sizeable cash balance that provides current and cash ratios of 1.22 and 0.70 respectively. It was also positive to see that they have not drawn anything from their $750m credit facility and only face relatively small debt maturities during the coming years, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Cheniere Energy Partners 2020 10-K.

Whilst their strong liquidity is certainly positive, it still only reduces the risks to their ability to remain a going concern and does not mitigate the risk to their distributions. Sadly their net debt remains higher up the capital structure than their equity-focused unitholders and thus is a burden that is difficult to address whilst still making their large distribution payments.

Conclusion

Whilst every investor is entitled to their own approach and views, it remains my view that income investors can separate the safe and desirable sources of income based upon their fundamental financial performance. Since their otherwise appealing high distribution yield appears risky given their very high leverage and difficulty deleveraging despite their growth prospects, I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate with it now being time to sell at these near record-high unit prices.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Cheniere Energy Partners' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.