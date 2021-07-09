Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

After a prolonged sideways movement in recent months, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) share has broken out to the upside. This period was, therefore, just a breather before the rush to a new all-time high. In my last Apple analysis, in which I dealt with precisely this possibility, I concluded that Apple is not a bargain but still has enough fuel in the tank for further highs. And now we are here. We know that there are no more physical barriers above the highest peak.

Conversely, the higher you fly, the thinner the air becomes. So the question is whether Apple still has potential in the short and medium term or whether the risk of a setback has now become too great. The answer is a typical "it depends." Yes, Apple stock is worth paying a fat premium over historical multiples. However, it is also true that things have now gotten a little out of hand. In this respect, Apple is currently only really interesting for long-term investors. In this respect, I am bullish on the long-term outlook. And yes, further exaggerations are possible in the short and medium term. However, anyone who needs the money soon should once again consider the risks.

Things got a little out of hand

The first downer comes when we compare the operating performance with the share price development. In the long term, the two go hand in hand. Indeed, rising profits and sales do not guarantee rising share prices. But they lead to a margin of safety in the long run if the share price increases more slowly. Conversely, share prices that grow faster than the operating business do not guarantee a crash. But they lead to increased risk in the long term and very likely to lower future returns.

If we look at Apple's share price performance, we see a performance that is a multiple of its operating results. For example, Apple's revenue has increased by 150 percent since 2011, going from $108 billion to $274 billion. This corresponds to further growth of 50 percent. EPS is expected to increase from $3.28 in 2020 to $6.05 by 2024, which corresponds to an increase of more than 80 percent. The only problem is that the share price has already priced much of this in. Since the pre-Corona high in February 2020, the share price has risen by 80 percent. After my last analysis and my assumption that Apple will reach a new all-time high, the stock has gained another 16 percent since I wrote the article.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals speak a clear language

The fundamental data, therefore, speak a clear language. Over the last 15 years, the average P/E ratio was 16.4, while the adjusted P/E ratio was only 15.2, and the P/C ratio was just below 12. Today, all these multiples are entirely out of control. The P/E ratio is 32, the adjusted P/E ratio is 28, and the P/C ratio is 24. Even with the growth figures based on analyst forecasts, Apple will still be far away from these values in the next few years. If we assume that Apple generates an adjusted EPS of $5.81 for the year, it would still be overvalued by 40 percent. The same is true when looking at cash flows.

Fair value calculation for Apple, source: www.Dividendstocks.cash

The exciting thing about these multiples is that Apple was undervalued for a long time, which was due to the market's doubts that Apple could reduce its dependence on the iPhone.

Those fears are now over. The result has been a sharp rise in the share price since late 2016, early 2017, turning into parabolic growth after the COVID-19 bottom. For example, in recent years, we have seen the iPad, Mac, Services, and Wearables segments offset declining iPhone sales easily.

Sales in Mio. USD. In parentheses, the segment's percentage revenue share of total revenue is shown, source: www.Dividendstocks.cash

The risk with the share price increase is that we now see upside exaggeration. That could have the mirror-image effect, which is a breakout to the downside. Based on the fair value, we see a downside potential of 30-40 percent (see above). In the context of an exaggerated slump, there could then be an even more substantial drop of minus 50+ percent.

Let's quickly check DCF with a somewhat worst-case scenario

We can also grasp the downside potential quite well if we assume a rather worst-case scenario of rising interest rates. If we discount the future cash flow here, the picture looks rather negative. I based my data on revenue forecasts from analysts' forecasts collected by FactSet Research. Beyond that, I set the discount rate at 10 percent to reflect an environment of rising interest rates and the associated attractiveness of other investments. Furthermore, I also want to implement a certain safety margin for this scenario. Overall, I used the following data for my DCF analysis.

DCF Model, source: www.alphaspread.com/estimates by author

Based on this rather pessimistic scenario, we see a downside potential of almost 50 percent. This is also in line with the fundamental view above. And even if it is not a likely scenario from today's perspective, we cannot rule it out. Plus: It indicates that the Apple share is overvalued at the moment.

Source: alphaspread.com/estimates by author

Can we justify this premium?

The sentiment of the above sections was rather negative. The question is whether there are reasons to justify the premium price. Yes, indeed, because, as already mentioned above, the relatively low multiples originate primarily when Apple was a one-product company. These times are over. In addition, Apple has enormous momentum, so the predictions are too conservative. Just a reminder: Apple has beaten analyst expectations since Q2 2017.

Apple Car, M1 processor, healthcare services, etc.; there is no doubting the company's ability to innovate from my perspective. The question is rather how many years the share price has already priced in future operating performance. It is, as we saw above, certainly a few years, indeed. But these are more considerations for short-term investors.

Long-term investors need to address the question of whether there will be a better entry moment in the future as we do not know how long further the current exaggeration can last. The macroeconomic environment currently bears the possibility of such a scenario. There seems to be a growing consensus that the interest rate environment will remain favorable. While the economy is booming, the 10-year Treasury has fallen to 1.30 percent. In this respect, the subsequent growth cycle for the major tech stocks could now be taking place. By June, these had all still found themselves in consolidation.

Data by YCharts

Recently, however, the stocks have broken out of their consolidation corridor to the upside, and all found new all-time highs. This is a bullish signal, indicating that the market currently considers the worst-case scenarios to be rather unlikely.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion - There are no physical obstacles above the summit - but the air is getting tighter again

The question of whether Apple is a bargain has become superfluous. By now, we have to call the stock overvalued. The question is only whether the premium price is justified or not.

In the short term, anything is possible, as the current macro environment is favorable for Apple. Since it has reached a new all-time high, there is only the blue sky left and no barriers left for the stock to break through. Nonetheless, investors should keep an eye on the risks, which I have discussed in more detail in this article.

In the long term, Apple remains an anchor investment in my portfolio even at these prices. The risk for more vital corrections has increased somewhat after the recent share price rally but the power to innovate and the momentum of the company are still present. As with an investment at the pre-COVID 19 high, investors need to be prepared to ride out possible downside scenarios.