martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Last December, we proposed an alternative investment idea in the e-commerce space, going over why 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was likely a bargain considering the company's growth and profitability prospects. Although shares have retreated over the past few weeks, 1-800-FLOWERS has still managed to outperform the overall market, appreciating by around 24% during this six-month period.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In this article, we are revisiting the company's investment case and assessing whether 1-800-FLOWERS retains the potential to deliver market-beating returns going forward.

Performance and recent updates

1-800-FLOWERS is a unique case in the e-commerce space. On the one hand, the company's "Gifts for All Occasions" business model, which includes a collection of food baskets and floral brands, is seasonal, and its overall margins are relatively thin. Hence, the company lacks the gradually-growing, high-margin qualities its industry peers enjoy.

On the other hand, however, 1-800-FLOWERS is growing rapidly, executes smart acquisitions, and trades at quite an attractive valuation at a time when multiples in the industry have expanded considerably.

As a reminder, the company's Floral & Gifts segment remains the primary revenue driver, accounting for over 50% of total sales. During Q1, the segment's sales jumped by more than 70% to $260.3M, with the company continuing to leverage its digital marketing programs, taking advantage of the structural shift that consumers have made to e-commerce following the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the contribution from PMall's acquisition, revenues in this segment originally increased by 44.3% YoY, which is still quite impressive.

Source: Earnings report

BloomNet (comprised of independent florists operating retail flower shops and franchise florist shops) and the company's Gourmet Foods & Gift baskets decisions also performed greatly, proving that what many consider an old-fashioned tradition (sending flowers and gift baskets) that could fade away going forward, is not something to be concerned about (at least for now). Revenues grew by 17.7% and 82.7% respectively during the quarter amid strong e-commerce momentum.

It's worth noting that the company continues to see solid, double-digit growth in clients joining its Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which now boasts more than 1 million members. The company charges $19.99 annually and, in exchange, provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across its portfolio of brands. This incentivizes increased purchase frequency and customer retention while expanding customers' lifetime value.

Source: Company website

Additionally, due to the recurring revenue nature of celebrations passport, combined with the incentives it unlocks that lead to higher sales volumes, the company should be able to see more sustainable growth going forward and partially eliminate its seasonality problem. As you can see, the revenue slumps historically occurring in the quarters ending March 31st and September 30th are already starting to smooth out. That being said, seasonality will always be a major trait in the company's performance as gifts see peak volumes during the quarter ending December 31st amid the holiday season.

With increased sales volumes and the company's loyalty program growing, 1-800-FLOWERS is also likely to keep seeing higher net income margins over time. Over the past four quarters, net income margins average around 5.61%. So even if the company managed to modestly expand it by a couple of hundred basis points, the boost in profitability would be major.

Valuation and shareholder return potential

The company's next earnings report will conclude its FY2021 fiscal year. Consolidated with the results of its first three fiscal quarters, the company anticipates delivering the following results for its full FY2021.

Revenue growth of around 40% to more than $2.0B.

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $208M-$213.M.

EPS in a range of $1.75-$1.80.

Free Cash Flow of more than $100M.

Hence, despite the company's rally since our last report, shares continue to trade a quite attractive multiple, featuring a forward P/E of around 16.6. While we understand that the company's business model cannot attract the same multiples as the rest of its e-commerce peers who enjoy higher margins and lack seasonality issues, the stock's valuation still remains quite unfair.

The company's profitability is likely to increase considerably powered by organic growth, the celebrations passport, and the likelihood hood for a margin expansion. Hence, we believe that the stock is likely undervalued at its current multiple. As you can see, analyst estimates do not only project higher EPS going forward, but also the estimates themselves also have grown amid higher expectations following each quarterly report.

To more accurately value 1-800-FLOWERS, we are going to discount its future projected free-cash-flow. As you can see, we are projecting modest revenue growth of around 8% in the medium term. We are also assuming that the company undergoes a slow but gradual growth in its operating margins, which we assume peak at a terminal 9%.

Source: Alpha Spread

The company has minimal CAPEX requirements. Hence we have set future CAPEX estimates to around 2% of its revenues, in line with the company's historical average.

Source: Alpha Spread

Plugging everything together, we come out with an intrinsic value per share of $75.13, suggesting an upside of 129.3% from the stock's current levels.

Source: Alpha Spread

Now, at this price, the company would essentially trade at 38.5 its forward net income. From a growth standpoint and the potential for a net margin expansion going forward, that multiple would not be crazy. However, this model does not account for the seasonality risk that is attached to the company's business model, as well as the fact that the bottom line could easily turn negative if, for whatever reason, sales volumes were to fall following a declining interest for gift baskets.

Hence while we do see an upside, we see a more humble one. Assuming the stock deserves to trade at least 20 times its underlying net income, we believe that 1-800-FLOWERS has an upside of around 20% from its current price levels.

From another perspective, let's assume that the company grows its EPS by a conservative 13% in the medium term (we assume a significant deceleration as the 5-year EPS CAGR currently stands at 25.8%). As you can see, the stock should deliver the following annualized returns based on a range of reasonable valuation multiples:

Source: Author

Even if the stock retains its current valuation, investors are looking at double-digit returns. However, upon a valuation expansion to forward P/E of around 20, which we consider a fairer multiple, the stock is likely to deliver much more substantial returns ahead.

Hence, despite the stock's market-beating returns since our last report, we believe there is more upside in FLWS and that the stock offers an attractive risk/reward ratio, considering that it is gradually fading its seasonality risks and strengthening its value proposition to its customers.