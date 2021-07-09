Pgiam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investors are not short of definitions of value. Some would say that an adequately calibrated value strategy does not go beyond comparing a company's market cap with its profits and net worth and that this duo is enough to create a value thesis that would work.

Other, more scrupulous investors would riposte that the bottom line and the size of shareholder equity are poor indicators of a firm's deep value, and focusing on debt-adjusted or FCF-based earnings yields makes much more sense for capital-intensive sectors like industrials, while more traditional earnings-based ratios can work well for financials where FCF makes no sense. Besides, adding discounted cash flows to the value investing recipe can take it to the next, more informed and probably more lucrative level.

The passively-managed Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) picked the minimalist approach to value investing, ignoring all the metrics except for a trio discussed below. That resulted in a minuscule expense ratio but also in quite strange holdings that better fit into a growth portfolio. How might that happen? Let us delve deeper.

Investment Strategy

The benchmark that lies at the crux of SCHV's investment strategy is the float-adjusted market-cap-weighted Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index.

Its stock-selection routine is rather simplistic, in a manner that I would call a minimalist one. Yes, labyrinthine math described on page 8 of the methodology is done after all the necessary ratios are computed, but it does not cancel the fact that only six metrics, and not the best ones, define a stock's fate.

Instead of investing hours of analyst work in in-depth multiples and probably intrinsic value research, the index provider selected a trio of ratios that illustrate if a company is imperfectly valued and another trio that shows if it is capable of delivering solid growth. The first group includes forward Price/Earnings (called 'projected'), Price/Book, and dividend yield. The second one encompasses a three-to-five-year operating EPS growth rate, trailing revenue growth (five-year annualized), and trailing EPS growth (previous twenty-one quarter annualized).

The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index is a starting universe. By applying these six metrics to each component and performing rather complex math afterward, the index provider attempts to identify if a company has distinguishable growth or value characteristics. A stock is classified as either underappreciated or having a strong growth profile, with nothing (which is typically filled with GARP picks) in between.

So what are the vulnerabilities? This strategy ignores debt and cash flows that can play a pivotal role in bolstering or suppressing shareholder value creation.

Price/Earnings is a powerful, widely appreciated metric that is supposed to provide insights into how the overall market is valued but it may be dangerously misleading in some cases, especially if a company has a bloated debt.

EV/EBITDA or EV/EBIT that factor in all sources of capital, including borrowings, can be used separately or in conjunction with Return on Total Capital that helps to explain why a company might be valued at a premium to peers. And if a stock has like a 2-3% debt-adjusted earnings yield with P/E in highs-single-digits (it's hard to find such companies in the U.S. these days), it might signal caution: it has an enterprise value problem.

Also, there are sector-specific multiples that can tell a totally different story about how much a company is really worth. For example, in the oil & gas industry, EV/Production and EV/Reserves, sometimes adjusted for future increases if we are talking about early-stage or aggressively-growing players, can explain valuation anomalies and help to avoid wrong investment decisions.

And, of course, a stock that is trading below its intrinsic value that is dependent on future cash flows and the discount rate but with elevated P/E due to temporary, cyclical compression of the net margin remains a value stock.

Also, the index ignores the fact that companies should be benchmarked within sectors and, ideally, within industry groups. Instead, all companies regardless of their sectors are mixed into one vast list and compared to each other, oil & gas to financials and REITs to industrials.

Returns The Strategy Has Been Capable of Delivering

The 2010s were a decade of a value drought: there are examples of funds like AJO following value tenets that had to close doors after a dismal performance.

The chart below that shows the total returns of the family of a few value ETFs including SCHV, Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE), and iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) vs. the S&P 500 (SPY) and the growth ETF (IWF) illustrates quite clearly how tough the previous decade was for the style.

Moreover, SCHV has underperformed SPY nine times since 2011, including 2021 to date (well, only slightly).

The author's creation. Data from Morningstar

The capital rotation spurred by vaccine optimism has upended the growth dominance but it seems not for too long.

On the chart above, it is clearly visible that in mid-June, the style took a hit. I reckon those of my dear readers who follow markets closely remember how the market reacted to the new time frame for interest rate increases. For me, that is a bit confusing, since higher rates are considered mostly unfavorable for growth stocks as they reduce their implied intrinsic values. Anyway, the market clearly pointed out that it sees higher rates as principally dangerous for cyclicals, not for growth players.

And for the rest of the year, I am becoming less and less confident that capital rotation will continue.

A Deeper Look At the Portfolio: Examining Quant Characteristics

As comes from SCHV's name, the fund is upper-echelon-focused. Is that so in reality? Mostly. Its portfolio is remarkably overweight in large-cap stocks (above $10 billion in market value) that account for over 96% of the NAV. However, it still has some exposure to the mid-cap universe via its investments in companies like Huntsman (HUN) and HollyFrontier (HFC).

Despite its market-cap weighting, the fund is not extremely top-heavy, with only ~16% of the net assets allocated to the top-ten cohort. Regarding sector mix, SCHV is overweight in sectors that are traditionally considered value-leaning like financials (close to 19%) and industrials (13.6%). But healthcare in the second place with an almost 14% weight is, in my view, a bit strange for a fund that is long principally underappreciated stocks. Also, quite surprisingly, we see only a minuscule allocation to the energy stocks that have a below 5% weight.

Now let us discuss the Quant data that I downloaded using the screener.

As I have already said, value can be defined in different ways. A stock that scores nicely under a minimalist screen can, in essence, be a poor pick if assessed from a different angle. That is precisely the case of the SCHV portfolio that failed the Quant value test. Can a truly value-focused fund have over 40% of its net assets allocated to stocks that have a D+ VG or worse? Like Xylem (XYL) that is trading at Forward EV/EBITDA that is almost twice the sector median? Hardly. Companies that can be considered underappreciated (B- rating or better) have just 27% weight, with only 9.4% allocated to bets that I would call top value (the A ratings), like Ford (F) and Altria (MO). At the same time, over a third of the net assets are parked in growth stocks (B- score or better) like Micron Technology (MU) and First Solar (FSLR).

It also perplexes me how Moderna (MRNA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the textbook examples of growth stocks, ended up in the SCHV equity mix.

Investor Takeaway

SCHV is a low-cost value fund with a minimalist strategy. The minimalist approach helps to keep expenses at bay, that is why this Schwab ETF charges a microscopic 0.04%.

The scrupulous dissection of its portfolio with the Quant data unveiled its vulnerabilities not evident at first blush: despite its proclaimed focus on value, the portfolio has a strong tilt towards stocks that trade at a premium to their respective sectors, with lofty multiples.

All things considered, SCHV is a suboptimal bet on value stocks. I prefer to remain neutral.