27 Of 35 Graham Value Formula Dogs Are Ideal July Dividend Payers

Foreword

While just over 20% of this collection of 34 Graham Dividend stocks are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, twenty-seven of the thirty-four by yield live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their price per share.

In the current market advance, the dividends from $1k investments in any of the twenty-seven stocks listed above met or exceeded their single share prices as of 7/7/21.

As we passed the anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up those twenty-seven top yield Graham dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of these you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 22.87% To 29.87% Top Ten Graham Net Gains To July 2022

Two of the ten top Graham Formula picks by yield were verified as also being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based July forecast for Graham-derived dividend dogs (as graded by Brokers) was 20% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 7, 2022 were:

Source: YCharts.com

QIWI PLC (QIWI) was projected to net $298.70 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) was projected to net $294.68, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 94% less than the market as a whole.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) was projected to net $279.03, based on a median of target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% greater than the market as a whole.

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) was projected to net $278.61, based on the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Sanofi SA (SNY) netted $269.64 based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

First Busey Corp (BUSE) was projected to net $251.79, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 10% greater than the market as a whole.

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) was projected to net $249.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 434% greater than the market as a whole.

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) was projected to net $247.22, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) was projected to net $230.60, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares (UBSI) was projected to net $228.68, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 26.28% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 2% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Graham Formula Dog To Lose 6.38% In Price By July 2022

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2022 was:

Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) projected a $63.77 loss per the median of target estimates from twelve analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. A Beta number was not available for JHG.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 35 Graham Value Formula Picks By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

Top 35 Graham Value Formula Picks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The July Dogs of The Graham Formula Pack

Top ten Graham stocks selected 7/7/21 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. In first place was FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) [1], the first of five financial services representatives listed. The others placed third, and fifth, through seventh, Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) [3], Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) [5], Hercules Capital Corp (HTGC) [6], and Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) [7].

One utilities representatives placed second, Kenon Holdings Ltd (KEN) [2]. One technology representative placed fourth, QIWI PLC [4].

Then one consumer defensive member placed eighth, Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) SA [8].

Finally, one basic materials representatives placed ninth, Ternium SA (TX) [9], and one healthcare stock placed tenth, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd [10], to complete this Graham Formula top ten, by yield, for July.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Graham Value Dividend Stocks Showed 19.5% To 26.11% Upsides To July, 2022; (32) On The Downside Was The One 9.33% Loser

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated An 8.85% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top Ten Graham Value Formula Dividend Stocks To July, 2022

Ten top Graham Formula stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Graham Formula Dogs selected 7/7/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Graham Formula Dividend Stocks (33) Delivering 15.21% Vs. (34) 16.69% Net Gains by All Ten by July, 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Graham Formula dividend pack by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 8.85% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced Graham top yield stock, QIWI PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 29.87%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Graham Formula dividend stocks for July 7 were: Oaktree Special Lending Co, QIWI PLC, Embotelladora Andina SA, Owl Rock Capital Corp, and Golub Capital BDC, with prices ranging from $6.72 to $15.79.

The five higher-priced top-yield Graham Dividend stocks for July 7 were Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Hercules Capital Inc, FA KKR Capital Corp, Kenon Holdings Ltd, and Ternium SA, whose prices ranged from $16.63 to $41.32.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Since all of the top ten Graham Value Dividend shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those ten at current prices (top chart) with the break-even pricing of all ten top dogs barely conforming to the dogcatcher ideal (bottom chart).

You could look at the bottom chart as an indicator of how high each stock might rise in the coming year or two. However, it also shows how much the price must rise (in either dollars or percentage) before it no longer conforms the standard of dividends from $1K invested exceeding the current single share price.

About the Ben Graham Formula

The Ben Graham Formula strategy contains ultra-stable stocks that will infrequently lose money if held over a long period of time. It was developed based on a screen in Graham's book The Intelligent Investor. For those who have the book, it is the "Defensive Investor" screen. It selects stocks that are large in terms of sales and total assets, have a strong track record of earnings and dividend payments, have a reasonable current ratio and level of long term debt, and that have a low valuation given by PE Ratios and Price to Book Value ratios. -YCharts

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.