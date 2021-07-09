iQoncept/iStock via Getty Images

VONV strategy

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) is a large and mid cap value fund tracking the Russell 1000 Value Index since September 2010. Its SEC Yield is currently 1.78% and its total expense ratio is 0.08%. It competes with the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD), which tracks the same underlying index and whose total expense ratio is 0.19%. IWD is an older fund (launched in May 2000) with more liquidity and a higher AUM (about $30B vs. $6B according to iShares and Vanguard websites).

As described by FTSE Russell, the underlying index measures the performance of a subset of the Russell 1000 Index including companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth. It represents about half of the total market value of the Russell 1000. As expected, aggregate valuation ratios of VONV are much lower than for the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB), which I will use as a benchmark:

VONV IWB Price/Earnings TTM 20.11 26.05 Price/Book 2.61 4.38 Price/Sales 2.24 3.14 Price/Cash Flow 13.34 17.61

Source: Fidelity

Portfolio

VONV currently holds 864 stocks. The top 15 holdings represent 21% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios. No holding weighs more than 3%, so the risk related to any individual stock is quite low.

Ticker Name Weight PEExclXorTTM ProjPECurFY Pr2SalesTTM Pr2BookQ Pr2NetFrCashFlTTM Yield BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc 2.70% 6.35 24.60 2.58 1.43 21.61 0.00 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.47% 12.19 11.61 3.58 1.90 8.57 2.34 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 1.92% 29.92 17.72 5.38 6.88 44.31 2.50 BAC Bank of America Corp 1.63% 17.01 12.86 3.63 1.39 13.34 1.81 DIS Walt Disney Co 1.60% N/A 74.00 5.44 3.70 280.22 0.00 CMCSA Comcast Corp 1.29% 23.03 19.82 2.61 2.93 26.20 1.72 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp 1.23% N/A 15.95 1.42 1.64 N/A 5.76 INTC Intel Corp 1.16% 12.58 12.10 2.95 2.87 16.58 2.48 VZ Verizon Communications Inc 1.16% 12.40 11.14 1.81 3.29 N/A 4.44 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc 1.12% 22.10 16.62 4.62 5.61 28.62 2.78 PFE Pfizer Inc 1.07% 20.02 10.70 4.44 3.25 50.06 3.96 T AT&T Inc 1.04% N/A 9.22 1.20 1.26 14.35 7.19 CVX Chevron Corp 0.99% N/A 16.83 2.04 1.50 N/A 5.21 PG Procter & Gamble Co 0.90% 25.20 24.42 4.74 7.76 43.11 2.54 WMT Walmart Inc 0.90% 32.48 23.61 0.70 5.05 26.26 1.57

Ratios: Portfolio123

The Russell 1000 Value Index considers valuation metrics are comparable across all sectors. I think they are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here to go a bit deeper into this topic. A consequence is over-weighting financials where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper. It also disadvantages sectors with large intangible assets, especially technology, consumer discretionary and communication. Intangible assets that are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios may come for example from R&D, branding, user databases. The next chart shows weight discrepancies between VONV and IWB resulting from sector valuation heterogeneity.

Historical performance

Since VONV's inception (09/20/2010), VONV and IWD have exactly the same annualized return of 12.18%, despite the difference in management fees. I will use IWD to assess the underlying index on a longer period.

Since 05/22/2000, IWD is very close to the parent index Russell 1000 in performance and risk metrics.

since May 2000 Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) 7.45% -60.10% 0.45 15.18% Russell 1000 (IWB) 7.72% -55.38% 0.47 15.25%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

Comparing VONV with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares VONV performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: the list is reconstituted annually instead of once a month to make it comparable to a passive index.

since May 2000 Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) 7.45% -60.10% 0.45 15.18% Dashboard List (annual) 12.59% -54.46% 0.69 17.29%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The Dashboard List outperforms the Russell 1000 Value Index by over five percentage points in annualized return. However, IWD price history is real and the model performance is hypothetical.

Price to Book: a risky concept of value

The price/book ratio (P/B) is the historical value factor from the Fama-French three-factor model. However, statistics in the last two decades show that using it as main value metric, like VONV does, adds significant risk in the strategy. A large portfolio of companies with low P/B is likely to hold a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/free cash flow. It is also likely to show higher volatility and deeper drawdowns. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e.125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.61% -72.62% 0.46 21.32% Cheapest quarter in P/E 11.13% -65.11% 0.56 19.15% Cheapest quarter in P/S 12.41% -65.66% 0.59 20.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.55% -63.39% 0.62 19.34%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains my choice of using P/E, P/S, P/FCF, but not P/B in the Dashboard List model.

Conclusion

VONV follows a systematic process based on a valuation ratio and various growth metrics to split the Russell 1000 index in Value and Growth subsets, and invests in the value side. The choice between VONV and its same index competitor IWD depends on use cases. Buy-and-hold investors may prefer VONV for its lower expense ratio. A better liquidity makes IWD a better instrument for dynamic asset allocation and swing trading because the bid-ask spread and the slippage risk are smaller. The underlying index has been unable to outperform the Russell 1000 in 21 years, which is enough to assess the efficiency of a strategy. VONV is not a bad product: in fact it seems quite equivalent to the Russell 1000 on the long-term. It may be part of a tactical allocation strategy switching between value and growth depending on market conditions. However, it doesn't meet expectations of bringing added value to the broad index. I think there are two flaws in its strategy: it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors, and one of its metrics is the riskiest of value ratios. An efficient value model should compare stocks in comparable sets (sector, industry), like I do in the Dashboard List since 2015. This model also uses three valuation metrics, excluding price/book. Moreover, a simple ROE rule helps filter out some value traps and normalize the number of components.