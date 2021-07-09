Municipal CEF Sector Update

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on 25-June.

The municipal sector has held in very well despite a rise in Treasury yields since the start of the year due to a compression in credit spreads. The recent reversal in risk-free rates has provided another tailwind to municipal bonds. In this article, we take a look at the sector's recent performance, discuss the key fundamentals and highlight our continued positive stance on the credit portion of the sector.

Big Picture

The Muni market was whipsawed by Treasury yield volatility in the first half of this year. Low starting yields, rising inflation, a fast-moving recovery, a near $2trn stimulus plan and an ambitious infrastructure proposal combined to push Treasury yields significantly higher, putting pressure on long-duration, high-quality assets. Since then, yields have reversed, with the long bond (i.e. 30-year Treasury) yield falling to 2.10% from a 2021 peak of 2.45% on the back of an apparently hawkish turn from the Fed and its signal to keep inflation under control as well as what looks to be a smaller infrastructure package than initially expected.

In terms of muni fundamentals, Q1 state and local tax collections grew nearly 10% year-on-year - another signal that the pressure on revenues expected last year has not materialized. For example, California has announced an estimated $76bn surplus (on top of its $27bn federal aid package) versus an expected $50bn deficit it was projecting last year.

Demand for tax-exempt income continues apace with $48bn of inflows through May. The summer period is expected to be very strong with an estimated $120bn of cash expected to be available through bond maturities, according to AllianceBernstein. This creates an additional favorable technical tailwind and is expected to more than outweigh the $90bn of estimated supply.

Sector Valuations

However you cut it, municipal bond valuations are very expensive. AAA Muni/Treasury ratios are unusually low historically.

Source: AllianceBernstein

Lower down the quality spectrum, BBB-rated credit spreads are now below their 5-year tights.

Source: AllianceBernstein

If we plot the yields of the 20-Year+ S&P Municipal Bond Index (fairly representative of the majority of muni CEFs) as well as the S&P High Yield Muni Bond Index Ex-Puerto Rico over the last decade we see that both have moved even further below their crisis lows of last year and well below their pre-crisis lows despite the fact that longer-term Treasury yields are trading not far from their early 2020 levels.

Source: Systematic Income, S&P

For CEF investors, the news on the CEF valuation front is not much better. The average national muni CEF discount has just ticked up above zero and is threatening to move above its 2016 valuation of around 1% premium. On the bright side, the sector valuation still remains well off the 2010-2013 period which came to a screeching halt with the taper tantrum.

Source: Systematic Income

Since the market finds itself in a very similar place as 2013 with the Fed getting ready to announce the tapering of its asset purchases (expectations are around the September meeting), the obvious question is whether we should expect a similar collapse in valuations. Our view is - probably not. First, Treasury yields have already come off quite a bit off their lows with the 10-year yield rising by about 1% since its 2020 lows. By comparison the 10-year yield had risen by about half this amount into the May-2013 Bernanke testimony and that was off a much higher base level. Secondly, and more importantly, the Fed has learned a clear lesson which is to overcommunicate their tapering plans. Some kind of tapering announcement is all but priced into markets at this point, unlike in 2013.

In addition to Fed communication there are three other traditional sources of risk for municipal CEF discounts. First, is the obvious uncertainty around the path of inflation. The less "transitory" inflation appears to be over the next few months the more risk there is to the long end of the yield curve and the more likely are yields to adjust higher. When this happens, CEF discounts are expected to move wider as well. At the moment this doesn't seem like a massive risk but it's worth keeping in mind.

The second risk to municipal CEF discounts comes from distribution cuts. The clear pattern of discount behavior in the CEF market is that distribution cuts are typically followed by wider discounts. This dynamic has to do with the fact that CEF investors tend to allocate to funds on the basis of current yield. In other words, CEF current yields will tend to partially converge through their discounts - a fund that just cut its distribution will tend to see a wider discount in order for its current yield to readjust higher.

There are two main risks to municipal CEF distributions: the first active and slow-moving and the second inactive but immediate when it gets going. The active and slow-moving risk has to do with the fact that the average municipal bond price is at a historically high level (due to historically low municipal bond yields). As bond prices converge back to par on the call or maturity date they will exert a negative drag on the NAVs of municipal funds, all else equal (i.e. in the absence of yields moving even lower or additional alpha generated by the funds). For example, the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) has an average bond price (ex-zero coupon bonds which make up 12% of the fund) of $112.54. Given the fund's duration of 9.6 the portfolio will create a drag of about 1.5-2% per annum due to this "pull-to-par" dynamic.

To illustrate how this can work in practice, let's take a look at a recent period of flat or stable yields. Again, we use the S&P Municipal Bond 20 Year+ Index which is a decent proxy for the portfolios of most national municipal CEFs given their focus on longer-duration and higher-quality bonds. We select a period highlighted in red of 28-Feb-2020 to 17-May-2021 when the yield of the index was the same at around 2%.

Source: Systematic Income, S&P

This period will, in a sense, control for the impact of changing yields on the funds' portfolios and give us a better sense of how their total NAV returns should behave in the absence of strong shifts in yields up or down. Obviously, tax-exempt CEFs don't hold the index and turn over their bonds with some regularity but it's a decent first stab at this important question.

The chart below shows the total annualized NAV returns of investment-grade focused national tax-exempt CEFs with the median of around 2.5% highlighted in red.

Source: Systematic Income

To recap, in a period of roughly stable municipal bond yields, municipal total NAV returns were about 2.5% on a median (and for that matter average) basis. A return of 2.5% is not horrible but it's some distance from the average current yield of the sector of 4.4%. If this pattern continues then NAVs will begin to trend lower (in this example, the drag was on the order of 2% per annum for the average fund) which will mechanically raise the leverage of the funds (leverage being a ratio of borrowings relative to total fund assets). At some point, the funds will need to begin to trim their leverage which will require them to sell assets and this will translate into lower income levels, all else equal.

Of course there are some steps that the funds can take to counteract this dynamic. They can reallocate from zero-coupon into fixed-coupon bonds or from lower-coupon to higher coupon bonds. They can move even further out the yield curve. They can try to live with higher leverage (for some time). They can move down the quality spectrum etc. However, in the absence of ever lower bond yields or additional alpha to compensate for the pull-to-par effect, fund income levels may eventually come under pressure.

The second key dynamic that may threaten municipal CEF income levels is the eventual rise in short-term rates. As we suggest above this dynamic is not "live" just yet but when it kicks in its impact will be immediate. Municipal CEF leverage costs are typically linked to the SIFMA Index which is a tax-exempt short-term rate often used as a base rate for municipal CEF leverage instruments such as tender option bonds and preferreds. Prior to the cuts in the Fed policy rate, the SIFMA index traded around in the area of 1-2%. A rise in the Fed Funds rate will also lead to a rise in the SIFMA index and result in lower income for municipal CEFs. And because the municipal CEF sector passed on the cuts in the SIFMA index to shareholders in the form of distribution raises, these raises will likely need to begin unwinding by the end of 2023 if the Fed hikes as it and the market expects currently.

Sector Returns

The table below offers a decent short summary of tax-exempt performance across a few different sub-sectors. The clear message is that high-yield (a term which also includes unrated bonds) bonds have outperformed, followed by long-duration bonds.

Source: BlackRock

It may seem surprising that long-duration bonds have done well (and better than shorter-maturity bonds) given the sharp increase in Treasury yields since the start of the year, however, it's always important to point out that a credit bond with a long duration comes along with two types of duration: credit and interest rate durations. It is possible to have a long credit duration with a short interest rate duration (e.g. a floating-rate asset like a loan) but not possible to have low credit duration and long interest rate duration. In other words, whenever you buy a credit asset with a long interest rate duration, long credit duration comes along for the ride.

What this means in practice is that a long-duration credit asset will perform just fine in a period when rising risk-free rates are matched with credit spreads that tighten even more. For example, since the start of the year 10-year Treasury yields have risen by about 0.55% while high-yield municipal bond yields have fallen by 0.71%. If we take 10-year Treasuries as a reasonable benchmark for the underlying risk-free asset of high-yield municipal bonds (credit spreads are calculated on a maturity-matched or duration-matched basis), then we can estimate that high-yield municipal bond credit spreads have fallen by around 1.26% - more than outweighing the 0.55% rise in Treasury yields. And because Treasury yields often rise in a positive growth environment, credit spreads tend to fall in the same period. Furthermore, because valuations of credit assets were reasonably attractive at the start of the year, there was sufficient room for credit spreads to tighten. The upshot here is that higher duration magnifies the moves in both interest rates and credit spreads, and if credit spreads tighten more than interest rates rise, then long-duration assets can easily outperform shorter-duration assets in an environment of rising risk-free rates.

To show the performance of municipal funds since the start of the year, we split the sectors into investment-grade focused and high-yield focused. IG-focused funds have generated returns of around 0-6% with the average return not far from 3%. Given the fall in yields since the start of the year, it is not surprising that CEFs (blue bars) have enjoyed higher returns than open-end funds (green and red bars). What is also interesting is that within the unleveraged space (ETFs and Mutual Funds) actively managed open-end funds (green bars) have not shown decisive outperformance against passive open-end funds (red bars).

Source: Systematic Income

The high-yield focused municipal sector has generated returns of 2-14% since the start of the year with the average return closer to 4.5%.

Source: Systematic Income

Within the fund space we have held 2 of the top 3 performing mutual funds (NHMAX and NVHAX) and 3 of the top 10 performing CEFs (NMCO, CMU and NID) in our Income Portfolios since Q3 of last year on the conviction that high-yield focused funds offered unusually attractive valuations at the start of another macro cycle with additional fiscal support likely forthcoming.

It's fair to say that the high-yield municipal space valuation is no longer as obviously attractive as it was in the second half of last year with high-yield bonds now offering only about 1% in additional yield over their investment-grade alternatives (going by the longer-maturity index).

Source: Systematic Income

Stance And Takeaways

Rather than going through all the different municipal fund managers (which seems akin to picking out a car by first going through all the American cars for sale, then German cars, then Japanese and so on) it makes more sense to think about municipal fund allocation by focusing on key yield and return drivers.

One mistake some investors make is to allocate based on recent performance. For example, many holders of NMCO and CMU likely saw the disappointing NAV performance of these funds in 2020 and concluded that they were no longer investable.

Source: Systematic Income

If so, they would have missed very strong bounceback this year.

Source: Systematic Income

This is why it is important to understand the drivers of recent performance as it helps investors gauge whether a fund offers value at any given time. The reason for the underperformance of high-yield focused municipal funds like CMU and NMCO over 2020 was that high-yield municipal bond yields were yet to retrace their rise. Rather than being uninvestable, these funds offered attractive allocation options. This isn't a strategy that is going to work every time - sometimes attractively priced assets can get even cheaper but the risk/reward looked attractive at the time.

As far as allocation going forward, investors have to keep in mind three key drivers of performance: leverage, credit profile and duration profile. Leverage allows funds to generate higher income levels at the potential cost of deleveraging.

For example, despite their very strong historic track record, the PIMCO national municipal CEFs have put in sub-par performance since the start of 2020 due to their being forced to deleverage during the COVID crash. As we discussed at the time, these funds were forced to deleverage due their combination of running at higher-than-average leverage levels and a reliance on tender option bonds which are a particularly fickle and prone to deleveraging (which explains why they are also cheaper) source of borrowing for municipal CEFs.

Source: Systematic Income

With respect to the credit profile, investors have to choose where on the credit rating spectrum they are willing to allocate capital. This doesn't have to be an "either or" as allocations to both investment-grade and high-yield / unrated funds can make sense.

As we discussed above high-yield municipal bond yields have retraced all the way back to their early-2020 levels and offer only about a 1% premium to long-maturity investment-grade municipal bonds. However, because overall yields are low, the ratio of high-yield to investment-grade munis is still elevated which suggests there may be further upside in high-yield munis. Furthermore, when compared to high-yield corporates, on a taxable equivalent yield basis, high-yield munis remain more attractive than their corporate counterparts. That said, the strong capital gains are clearly behind us and the risk-reward of remaining in high-yield munis is much less obvious than it was when we initiated the overweight in Q3 of last year.

Source: Systematic Income

And thirdly, investors have to consider what to do about their duration risk profile. What is different about duration now than six months ago is the fact that credit spreads are much tighter. This means that if rates were to keep rising, credit spreads have less room to tighten to offset the rise in rates. This means that duration assets are more vulnerable to rising rates than they were at the start of the year. At the same time, it certainly feels like the Treasury market has let off a big dose of steam already so the upward pressure on rates is less strong than it was. Overall, and as we highlighted over the last couple of months, taking duration risk right now is certainly more attractive than it was in the second half of 2020 given the sharp rise in rates since then, inflation expectations that are already very high and the steepness of the yield curve which generates an additional tailwind via yield curve rolldown returns. With the long bond (30-year Treasury) yield now off its recent high by about 0.35%, duration offers marginally less value at the moment, however.

In the current market environment of very low underlying yields, our CEF allocation in the sector puts more focus on fund fees, valuation and potential alpha though admittedly, future alpha does not always align with its historic counterpart.

In the investment-grade focused space we continue to like the BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) which has a deceptively low current yield of 2.87% and whose covered yield (net investment income yield on price) is nearly 1% higher. The fund boasts a 5-year NAV return of 0.5% above the sector average - another sign that is far from underpowered. The fund's term structure adds another 0.37% per annum tailwind or pull-to-NAV Yield due to its 3.5% discount. The fund features one of the lowest fees in the sector at 0.15% below the average.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

We also like the MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH), trading at a 4.24% current yield and 7.2% discount and whose 5-year NAV return is only a touch below the sector average. The fund's discount has lagged the sector average and is unusually wide currently.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

A fund on our watchlist is the MainStay MacKay Defined Term Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD), trading at a 4.6% premium and a 4.57% current yield. The fund has very strong alpha and historic absolute returns - on a 5-year NAV basis it has bested the sector by 1.5% per annum. For this reason the fund deserves its premium valuation. Recently, its spread to the broader sector has begun to converge as the rest of the sector has begun to catch up with its higher valuation.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

In the "credit" sub-sector (funds with a significant allocation to high-yield and unrated municipal bonds) we continue to like a number of Nuveen funds. The Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) is trading at a 4.62% current yield and a 1% discount and has strong historic alpha and a 5-year NAV return that has bested the sector by 1.4% per annum. The fund may be appropriate for investors who are not looking for a particularly aggressive allocation as it is 60% in investment-grade bonds.

Investors looking for a more of a pure-play high-yield focus should have a look at the Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO), trading at a 4.83% current yield and a 1.7% discount. The fund's valuation has now nearly converged with the sector average and, as we suggest above, the underlying valuation of the high-yield municipal sub-sector is no longer obviously cheap. That said, the fund should continue to outperform and outdistribute the broader municipal CEF sector so long as the market cycle remains on track.