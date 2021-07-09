Alessandro Biascioli/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Bearish rating assigned to PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) [TEL:PM].

I previously provided an update on the company with an article published on April 23, 2021, and PLDT's stock price has increased marginally by +0.6% from PHP1,298 as of April 22, 2021 to PHP1,307 as of July 8, 2021 following my earlier update.

PLDT's mobile services revenue growth has declined on a QoQ basis in 1Q 2021, as a result of COVID-19 headwinds and stiffer competition from its rival, Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY) (OTCPK:GTMEF) [GLO:PM]. Separately, the company's home broadband services business performed well in the first quarter with a +23.1% YoY increase in revenue, but Converge ICT Solutions [CNVRG:PM] poses a serious competitive threat with its aggressive expansion plans.

Taking into account tougher competition from its rivals, I don't think that PLDT's current valuations are sufficiently attractive, and assign a Bearish rating to the stock. The market currently values PLDT at consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples of 5.2 times and 11.1 times, respectively, and it boasts a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 6.1%.

Quarter-On-Quarter Decline In Mobile Services Revenue

PLDT's net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +9.1% YoY from PHP6,878 million in 1Q 2020 to PHP7,502 million in 1Q 2021. The company benefited from a +PHP102 million tax benefit associated with the new Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act introduced in the Philippines. Adjusted for the tax benefit, PLDT's bottom line would have increased by a lower +7.5% YoY instead.

Details Of The New Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act

Source: PLDT's 1Q 2021 Financial Results Announcement

Although PLDT delivered decent earnings growth in the beginning of the year, the slowdown in the company's wireless business segment is a concern. PLDT's mobile services revenue for its wireless business increased by a modest +4.5% YoY from PHP23,198 million in 1Q 2020 to PHP24,241 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Notably, this represented a -3.6% QoQ decline as compared to the company's mobile services revenue of PHP25,152 million in 4Q 2020. This is attributable to both lock-downs as a result of the pandemic, and subscriber share loss to its closest rival, Globe Telecom.

Lock-downs were imposed in selected parts of the Philippines starting in mid-March 2021, which were extended to the National Capital Region in late-March, and partially eased in early-April 2021. The pandemic situation in the Philippines continues to be challenging. Although the number of daily COVID-19 cases has already declined significantly from the peak recorded in early-April 2021, an increase in confirmed cases since the beginning of last month prompted an extension of stricter lock-down measures in the Philippines till the middle of this month.

Daily Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In The Philippines

Source: Worldometer

It is also worrying that the Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the Southeast Asia, and it has the third lowest vaccination rate in the region as per the chart below. At the company's 1Q 2021 earnings call, PLDT noted that "subscribers, particularly from the low to mid-segments, are economizing", and "people are really just tightening their belts at this time." The longer it takes for the pandemic to be brought under control in the Philippines, the greater the economic hardship for the people in the country. This translates to headwinds for PLDT's wireless segment and mobile services revenue going forward.

A Comparison Of Southeast Asian Countries On Various Metrics Relating To COVID-19

Source: Center For Strategic & International Studies

Another key factor that contributed to PLDT's QoQ mobile services revenue decline in 1Q 2021 is more intense competition from Globe Telecom. It is noteworthy that PLDT's mobile subscriber base decreased by -1% QoQ in the first quarter, while Globe Telecom's number of mobile subscribers grew by +4% QoQ over the same period.

PLDT also acknowledged at the company's recent 1Q 2021 results briefing that competitors have "brought down their price points", and it emphasized that the company is "trying to upsell" rather than respond with lower prices to compete. In other words, stiffer price competition from Globe Telecom has negatively impacted PLDT's mobile services revenue growth to some extent.

Also, that the new entrant in the Philippines' telecommunications market, Dito Telecommunity, has only introduced its mobile services in certain parts of the country like Davao and South Cebu in March 2021. This means that PLDT's 1Q 2021 financial performance has yet to reflect the impact of Dito Telecommunity's extended roll-out in the country. Dito Telecommunity has already crossed the one million subscriber mark in June 2021, and Dito thinks it can reach at least 2.5 million subscribers by the end of 2021 with the gradual roll-out of its telecommunications services across the country. In comparison, PLDT had 71 million mobile subscribers as of end-March 2021.

Home Broadband Remains A Star But Key Competitor's Expansion Plans Should Not Be Ignored

In contrast with the wireless or mobile business, PLDT's home broadband business has performed above expectations in the beginning of this year. PLDT's fixed line segment's revenue expanded by +12.5% YoY from PHP18,543 million in 1Q 2020 to PHP20,861 million in 1Q 2021. Specifically, PLDT's home broadband services saw a +23.1% jump in revenue from PHP7,492 million to PHP9,224 million over the same period.

PLDT's strong broadband services revenue growth was driven by a +43.5% increase in the number of broadband subscribers from 2.28 million as of end-March 2020 to 3.28 million as of end-1Q 2021. As an increasing number of people worked or studied from home in the Philippines due to lock-downs and social distancing restrictions in the country, home broadband demand has grown significantly.

But competitor Converge ICT Solutions, a pure-play broadband services provider, could possibly take market share away from PLDT with its aggressive expansion plans. Converge ICT Solutions has a geographical expansion strategy which it refers to as "Go Deep And Go National", for which it targets to deepen penetration in its existing markets in the Philippines like Luzon, and also expand into new geographic areas in the country such as Cebu. PLDT's current broadband coverage is 45% of the country's households as of March 30, 2021, and the company aims to reach a 55% national coverage by in five years' time.

Considering stiffer competition in both mobile services and home broadband services, it is reasonable that sell-side analysts expect PLDT's normalized earnings growth to slow from +12% in FY 2020 to +2% in FY 2021, prior to experiencing a -10% drop in FY 2022 based on S&P Capital IQ data. I view these estimates as reasonable in view of an increase in competitive intensity in the Philippines' telecommunications market.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Based on the company's last traded stock price of PHP1,307 as of July 8, 2021, the market values PLDT at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 EV/EBITDA multiples of 5.3 times and 5.2 times, respectively. This is roughly on par with PLDT's three-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.4 times.

It is also valued by the market at 9.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 11.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E. As a comparison, the stock's three-year average forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple was 11.7 times.

The stock offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.3% and a FY 2022 dividend yield of 6.1%.

PLDT's forward EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples are slightly lower than Globe Telecom, but the disparity in valuations between the two is not sufficiently wide to favor one over the other. More importantly, both PLDT and Globe Telecom are expected to encounter significant competition from new entrant and the country's third integrated telecommunications player, Dito Telecommunity, in the near future. The relatively higher valuations for Converge ICT Solutions are not a surprise, as the stock is favored as a pure-play broadband services provider in the Philippines.

In other words, I don't view PLDT's current valuations as particularly appealing.

Peer Valuation Comparison For PLDT

Stock Consensus Current Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Globe Telecom 5.5 5.6 11.2 12.5 5.1% 5.4% Converge ICT Solutions 13.3 10.0 30.0 22.2 N.A. as company does not pay a dividend N.A. as company does not pay a dividend

Source: S&P Capital IQ

PLDT's key risks include a larger-than-expected loss of subscribers to Globe Telecom and Dito Telecommunity in the mobile business, and Converge ICT Solutions gaining market share in the broadband market at the expense of the company.