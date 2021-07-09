jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

One of the main reasons I'm writing this article is because I got a lot of questions from investors who want building and construction exposure without having to buy very volatile homebuilding stocks. In this article, I will give you the pros and cons of owning Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), which is one of America's largest suppliers of building products. This Ohio-based company is up 30% since the start of the year and has the ability to offer investors long-term dividend growth due to high free cash flow and a very high free cash flow yield. Unfortunately, the current yield is low and investors are buying into elevated homebuilding sentiment. Given all pros and cons that I will give you in this article, I think the way to go is by putting OC on your watchlist to buy as soon as the stock sells off. Now, let's look at the details.

Owens Corning?

Owens Corning has a long and very volatile history including a bankruptcy in 2000. The company was founded in 1938 and has slowly become the world's largest manufacturer of fiberglass composites. Currently, the company operates three major business segments. Roofing, which accounts for 38% of total sales covers laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles and related products. Insulation sales came in second with 37% of total sales and mainly cover high mid, and low-temperature products that help customers conserve energy. Its smallest segment, composites, accounted for 28% of sales and includes the company's fiber materials, which are found in more than 40 thousand end-use applications within five primary markets: building and construction, transportation, consumer, industrial, and power and energy. Roughly two-thirds of its sales are generated in the United States. Europe comes in second with 16% of total sales followed by APAC and Canada, which have a combined exposure of 16% as well.

Owens Corning, which has a market cap of $10.4 billion, can be seen as a building proxy due to its massive exposure in the building materials industry. As the graph below shows, the stock has a high correlation with the home construction ETF (ITB). This makes obviously sense as OC is a construction giant - even if its own operations go well beyond the residential home building industry. Unfortunately, the stock has returned only 191% over the past 10 years - including dividends. That's 100 points below the S&P 500's total return and way lower than the average homebuilding stock.

Data by YCharts

However, that's okay as most investors who buy OC make a choice: they want a very healthy balance sheet to reduce long-term risks and steadily rising dividends - stay tuned for details. Unfortunately, another con is that these 'capabilities' have NOT led to less volatility as OC tends to sell off even more than ITB whenever homebuilding weakness takes a hit - and that happens occasionally.

Data by YCharts

With this in mind, let's look at how much value this company can generate.

OC Means Value

One pro of owning OC is that its fundamentals are far less volatile than some of its competitors. EBITDA has been in a long-term uptrend with only minor weakness in years like 2014 and 2019. Even more important, EBITDA margins have risen to 19% in 2019 and are expected to rise to 22%. That, of course, will only happen if construction sentiment remains high. Even if it won't, these numbers show OC's capabilities - especially when it comes to free cash flow generation. In 2020, OC generated more than $820 million in free cash flow. That number is expected to remain strong in the foreseeable future.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

So, what does this mean? Basically, free cash flow ("FCF") is what a company can spend on dividends, buybacks, debt reduction, or related business 'activities' as it already excludes capital expenditures. That's why I like to look at the FCF yield (as a percentage of the company's market cap). Using a $10.4 billion market cap and $820 million in free cash flow, we get a 7.9% FCF yield. That's one of the highest FCF yields I've encountered in my research this year. Basically, the company's dividend yield could be this high IF the company were to spend all of its FCF on dividends. That's not happening, but it illustrates how much value is being generated in this business.

Technically, I can also put the graph below in the 'valuation' part of this article as it shows the company's historic FCF yield. What we see below is that the company's stock price is underperforming free cash flow growth as FCF yield is rising.

Data by YCharts

As good as these numbers are, investors are - so far - only getting $1.04 in dividends per year (per share). That's a 1.06% yield while I'm writing this and results in $109 million in annual dividend payments - or less than 15% of annual potential free cash flow. That's extremely low.

The company's dividend has risen by 6.3% per year (CAGR) since 2014, which is a very low growth rate - considered its already low yield and strong free cash flow. Its most recent dividend hike was announced on December 3, 2020, when the company's payout increased by 8.3%. Back then, the forward yield was 1.4%, which was prior to the 2021 stock price rally.

Despite low dividend growth, free cash flow isn't being wasted. As the graph below shows, free cash flow is leading to a significant decline in net debt. In 2022, net debt could hit 1.0x EBITDA, which is the result of projected FCF and the fact that dividend payments are expected to remain relatively low.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

It is, therefore, no surprise that OC has access to very favorable rates on its debt. For example, the company has roughly $400 million in Senior Notes due in 2047 with a 4.3% coupon.

Valuation

Using a $10.4 billion market cap and $1.8 billion in expected net debt (to price in both growth and free cash flow generation), we get an enterprise value of roughly $12.2 billion. If the company is indeed able to generate $1.8 billion in EBITDA, we're looking at a 6.8x multiple. Using 2021 expected EBITDA, we get a 7.2x multiple.

Even as the pandemic has done some damage to the historical EV/EBITDA chart, we're seeing that this company tends to trade close to 9-10x EBITDA, which is fair given the company's position in the building/construction supply chain.

Data by YCharts

However, bear in mind that the valuation seems nicer than it actually is as I discussed in a recent article focusing on homebuilding fundamentals.

Also, if there's just one thing I want readers to take away from this, it's to play it safe with regard to homebuilders. Most still seem cheap given their large, expected surge in orders. However, there's probably nobody with a bearish view right now, which doesn't make the risk/reward very attractive. While I expect the economy to remain strong for the time being, the risks that can emerge from high inflation, low (current) rates, and supply chain issues can turn into severe headwinds in 2022.

So, here's my takeaway.

Takeaway

Owens Corning is a well-managed company with a massive footprint in the international building industry. The company has long-term growth in sales, EBITDA (margins), and free cash flow, which it uses to raise dividends and increase balance sheet health. Unfortunately, while the free cash flow yield is very high, investors have not benefited from double-digit growth in dividends the way investors in other companies with high FCF yields have. Additionally, the stock is more volatile than the already volatile homebuilding ETF and has a lower long-term total return.

If you want to buy OC exposure, I think the best way to play it is to wait for a bigger drawdown of at least 20%. At that point, one gets a higher dividend yield, which makes up for some of the negative aspects of owning OC. I also believe that if net debt continues to fall, investors should expect accelerating dividend growth in the future. But then again, don't buy now, wait for a bigger drawdown as the risk/reward is simply not that great right now.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!