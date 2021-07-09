Rates Spark: Close To But Below Caring

ollo/iStock via Getty Images

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist and Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist

ECB strategic review: More of the same

The ECB’s strategic review concluded that its inflation goal will be changed from "close to but below 2%" to simply 2%, and that this target should be interpreted as symmetric. This means that the ECB will react with as much urgency to undershoot as it does to overshoot. This was in line with earlier press reports and, we think, with market expectations. Warnings of inflation overshoot and of forceful action in case of undershoot ring hollow. The ECB has already its foot to the floor when it comes to monetary easing, and market have well-understood that the ECB does not have the power to raise inflation to target (whatever it may be) on its own.

There is a real chance that rates markets will see this strategic review as merely a way to formalise its existing reaction function under presidents Mario Draghi and then Christine Lagarde. After all, the former was pushing for a symmetric interpretation of the ECB mandate as early as 2016, and the wording made its way to official communication as early as June 2019. In this light, this review appears very much like a foregone conclusion. By the same token, decisions to restart QE in 2019 and to introduce PEPP in 2020 were also consistent with the new interpretation of the ECB’s mandate.

The counterpoint is, of course, if word are quickly followed by action. According to ECB sources quoted by Bloomberg, governing council members rejected a proposal to update its QE and rates forward guidance to reflect the new inflation target. This raises the stakes ahead of the July 22nd meeting.

Even lower nominal rates for longer, but we doubt inflation swaps will rise much

In the near term, our economics team highlighted that the announcement could be an attempt to ward off more tapering talk over the summer. We agree with the dovish implications, and thus that it would imply structurally lower EUR nominal rates. We are unsure the market will react in kind and also boost its inflation expectations, however. Lagarde was clear that the new target was not akin to the Fed’s average inflation targeting, where past undershoots are offset by a commitment to overshoot in the future. As a result, moderately lower real rates are a possibility, but the impact could easily be drowned out by other factors.

US rates sustain a preference to look down and not up for now

Another day and another (close to) USD 800 billion was posted back to the Federal Reserve at the reverse repo window. The excess in liquidity, plus the lack of available alternatives to the 5bp attainable on reverse repo, is indicative of a real anchor on the front end of the curve. The big move lower on the back end in the past few trading days has also filtered down the curve, with the 2yr yield now back below 20bp. This is important, as it implies a marketplace pulling back on rate hike speculation, reversing a good deal of the ratcheting higher in rate hike stress that emanated from the mid-June FOMC meeting.

It won't take many Fed hikes for the curve to invert if 10Y rates keep falling

The ongoing fall in long-end rates complicates matters for the Fed. The Fed was in the luxury position of facilitating boom-like conditions, while confidently holding back on hawkish rhetoric. An eventual policy tightening then would look perfectly in tune then when it came. But if long rates were to continue to fall, before the Fed had hiked by much ahead, they would be at risk of inverting the curve. If the US 10yr were to fall to, say, 1% and the Fed hikes just twice, it would likely invert the 2/5yr segment. That's not what the Fed wants to see happen. A taper, and and an accelerated one for that matter, is making more sense by the day (to let back end rates find a better level).

Today’s events and market view

The ECB will publish the accounts of its June policy meeting. We expect little dissent to the decision to keep PEPP purchases at an elevated level (widely understood to be €80 billion/month) based on public comments by officials since. Another area of focus will be how worried members are about near-term inflation risks.

Olli Rehn, Christine Lagarde, and Pablo Hernandez de Cos are the three ECB speakers scheduled for the day.

An ECB relatively relaxed about inflation risks, and the dovish implications of its new inflation goal, mean stable to lower EUR rates, but US Treasuries might run into some selling ahead of next week’s long-end (10Y/30Y) auctions. Another highlight of next week’s calendar is the June US CPI release. Both headline and core month-on-month measures should ease compared to May, but remain elevated. Given the current market mindset, a further overshoot would be greeted negatively by long-end rates.

