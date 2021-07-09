Dushlik/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) is one of the leading companies in the aerospace and defense industry. The company provides U.S. government and military customers with smart solutions, delivering increased levels of performance, productivity, and efficiency. Among its comprehensive services and solutions offered, we name base operations, information technology mission support, and supply chain and logistics, which play a critical role in ensuring their customer's mission readiness at any time.

We looked into Vectrus' business outlook and valued the company using the most recent financial data. We found that it is currently undervalued at the current market prices and has an upside potential beyond 22% over the coming year. Our valuation model is based on a blended multiples approach using historical multiples that Vectrus has traded at, combined with some future assumptions based on management's guidance for the remainder of 2021.

Business Overview

The company's operations are widely diversified across different regions, including the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. From a percentage perspective, Vectrus derived 65% of 2020's revenue from the Middle East, 24 % from the U.S., and 11% from Europe.

The majority of the company's 2020 revenues were generated from army-related services (69%).

Strong market position

As one of the leading companies in the aerospace and defense industry, Vectrus, Inc. possesses various strengths to thrive in the market compared to its peers. The company seeks to drive growth through three interlinked strategies: Enhance the Foundation, Expand the Portfolio, and Add More Value.

Enhance the Foundation: Vectrus enhances its business by delivering high-value and high-impact services. The company is continuously securing new multi-million government contracts spread across several years.

Expand the Portfolio: The main focus during this period is innovating new platforms and integrating the company's digital competencies to function as a prime contractor in large-scale IT. Moreover, Vectrus is expected to access new funding streams, and additional avenues of organic growth as the physical and digital aspects of their clients' facility and logistics missions are integrated.

Add More Value: Vectrus has a clear future strategy for innovating its services. As per the company's filings, the recent acquisitions of Zenetex and HHB in 2020 are expected to provide additional capabilities across all the services offered. Thus, its addressable market is expected to expand more after creating predictive, agile, and responsive infrastructures.

Strong Fundamentals

Vectrus reported a 23.4% year-over-year jump in revenue for the first quarter of 2021, a record quarter for the company. In addition, the company posted an impressive $1.02 earnings per share, which came significantly above consensus estimates of $0.74. It is not surprising to see Vectrus management increasing the low end of its 2021 guidance which is now between $1.68 billion and $1.715 billion. Thus, the expected year-on-year growth for FY2021 is between 20% and 23%. Raising earnings estimates indicate an improvement in the company's underlying business operations, which should push the stock higher.

Compared to other aerospace and defense companies, Vectrus has a pretty favorable return on equity of 14.03%, which has been relatively stable over the last three years.

As shown in the charts below, at the end of December 2020, Vectrus had approximately US$169 million of long-term debt, up from US$58 million a year earlier. However, the company's interest coverage ratio increased significantly. Debt can become a real threat for a company in case it can't easily pay it off due to deteriorating cash flows or its inability to raise capital. Nevertheless, the free cash flow of Vectrus is relatively stable and increasing while retained earnings doubled over the last three years.

Valuation

Moving onto Vectrus' valuation, we will use a blended fair value based on EV/Revenues and Price to CFO per share.

Price to CFO valuation:

Currently, Vectrus is trading at a Price/CFO multiple of 13.2, while over the last year, it has been trading at an average of 12.55. Based on the company's guidance stated in their earnings call last May, net cash from operations is expected between $58 million and $65 million. Thus, cash flow from operations per share is estimated between $4.90 and $5.49 if we use an average shares outstanding of 11.83 million.

Consequently, assuming Vectrus keeps on trading at the average P/CFO multiple of 12.55, we can reach an estimated fair value per share between $61.53 and $68.96 by the end of the fiscal year 2021.

EV to Revenues valuation:

Supposing the company reached a total revenue ranging between $1.68 billion and $1.715 billion, as stated in their earnings call. In that case, we estimate the fair enterprise value for Vectrus to be between $742.6 million and 758.03 million (using the average EV/Revenue of 0.442).

As per the company's latest filings, cash and equivalents stood at $38.35 million, while long-term debt and capital leases totaled $199.5 million. As such, the fair equity value of Vectrus is estimated between $581.4 million and $596.87 million, pricing the company's shares between $49.15 and $50.45.

We took the average of the above fair values based on the two valuation metrics, and we concluded that the fair value per share for Vectrus by the end of 2021 is estimated between $55.34 at the lower bound and $59.70 at the upper bound.

Risks to consider

There are always risks to consider when it comes to Vectrus' business operations. We cite below two main concerns based on the company's filings:

The U.S. government poses the main risk for Vectrus. If the government conducts cost savings initiatives, critical programs managed by the company might be subject to a similar initiative that puts revenues under pressure.

Fierce industry competition increases the tendency of Vectrus to depress profit margins to win long-term contracts. Hence, revenues and cash flows might be at risk.

Conclusion

All told, it does look like Vectrus has been underperforming over the last year while its financials are getting stronger and its business operations are showing some positive aspects. In the meantime, Vectrus' stock saw significant downward price movement during the recent period. Its stock price decreased by 7.50% during the last month. However, with profit expected to reach a double-digit growth rate in 2021, the future seems bright, making the current price an attractive opportunity to add shares at a relatively low valuation and secure upside potential. Our assumptions indicate that Vectrus' fair value over the medium term is around $55-$59 per share, which is way above the current market price.