The great thing about REITs is that they come in all shapes and sizes. This increases the number and types of opportunities for investors to benefit from them and to build their own version of an optimized portfolio. Though the office category has been out of fashion because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no telling whether office assets will continue to fare poorly or will recover following the crisis. For investors who are bullish on office properties, as well as mixed-use assets, one interesting prospect to consider is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). It held up through the crisis surprisingly well, though it is now seeing some continued impacts associated with the downturn. Shares of the business do look to be trading at attractive levels, and that could lead to some nice upside potential should demand for office space recover.

A dive into Brandywine’s assets

According to the management team at Brandywine, the company currently owns 81 properties representing 13.7 million square feet. Of these, 71 our office properties that work out to 12 million square feet. Another 5 are mixed-use assets to come out to just under 1 million square feet. These 76 properties combined make up the core assets that the company has and come out to nearly 13 million square feet. The company also owns one development property and for redevelopment properties. On top of this, it owns 228.5 acres of land that's held for development, 35.2 acres of which is held for sale.

The company has also disclosed that it has a leasehold interest in one land parcel that is 0.8 acres in size for which it has a 99-year ground lease on. The company has options to purchase an additional 55.5 acres of land. This, combined with the other land that it currently holds, could handle the placement of 13.9 million square feet of space. The company also has an ownership interest in at least 10 unconsolidated joint ventures. On top of all of this, the firm boasts ownership over a wholly owned real estate management services business. This overseas all of the square footage of space the company currently owns, plus it overseas 10.8 million square feet of space on behalf of third parties.

Geographically, Brandywine is a very concentrated business. For instance, according to management, 75% of the NOI, or net operating income, that the business generated last year came from assets located in the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania region. The second largest area of concentration was Austin, Texas. The business generated 22% of its net operating income from there. And if all goes according to plan, these two regions will become even more important to the business in the future. At present, it is working on a 66 acre development in Austin that will hold 3.2 million square feet of office space, 2.9 million square feet of residential space, 382 thousand square feet of retail space, and 248 thousand square feet of hotel space. In Pennsylvania, the company has also been named the master developer of Schuylkill Yards. That location will consist of residential, life science, research and academic facilities, office, retail, and hospitality assets. It has control there through at least 2053 with no requirement to acquire leasehold interests in any parcels of land until the time that construction on each parcel begins.

A look at its track record

Fundamentally, the general path that Brandywine has experienced in recent years has been encouraging. Revenue increased from $525.46 million in 2016 to $580.42 million in 2019. Admittedly, it did decline, falling to $534.85 million in 2020. Operating cash flow followed a similar path, rising from $173.80 million in 2016 to $234.23 million in 2019. It then dipped in 2020 to $225.81 million. FFO, or funds from operations, rose from $166.98 million to $253.35 million before declining to $240.49 million last year. NOI followed a similar path, rising from $316.02 million in 2016 to $354.57 million in 2019. In 2020, it came in at $329.40 million. And EBITDA grew from $289.42 million to $322.42 million before dropping to $299.11 million last year.

2020 was not the only difficult year for the company. It is looking like 2021 might prove to be a bit painful as well. Revenue in the first quarter this year came in at $120.77 million. This represents a decrease from the $145.09 million the company generated the same time last year. A big portion of this decline can be chalked up to occupancy rates at its assets declining from 93.3% to 90.3%. Operating cash flow dropped from $45.06 million to $41.18 million, while FFO dipped from $61.39 million to $60.22 million. NOI decline from $88.18 million to $74.10 million. And EBITDA dropped from $79.62 million to $67.51 million. As a note, the midpoint of management's expectations for this year call for the company generating FFO of around $234 million. That would represent the second year in a row in which this metric has declined.

When pricing the company, we find that shares are trading at pretty attractive levels. For instance, using the figures from 2020, the firm is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 10.8. Meanwhile, its price to FFO multiple stands at 10.1, while on a forward basis it is 10.4. The price to NOI multiple is 7.4, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is 14.1. To put this in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. I found that on a price to FFO basis, the firms are trading at a multiple ranging from 8.4 on the low end to 13.2 on the high end. Two of the five companies are cheaper than our prospect. Doing the same thing with the EV to EBITDA multiple, I found a range of 8.2 to 18.3. Three of the companies are cheaper than our prospect is today.

Takeaway

Right now, Brandywine looks to be holding up quite fine. But there is no doubt that the pain is not over yet. There is a chance that the office space may not recover, but for those who believe it will, now might be a good time to consider buying in. Relative to its peers, Brandywine looks to be trading at a fair price, though on an absolute basis, I would argue that it tilts toward the cheap side. So long as the company can at least stabilized, it should offer decent return potential for investors if this niche does recover.