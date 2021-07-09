JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is one of the largest pure-play upstream oil companies with a more than $80 billion market capitalization. The company has recently doubled down on its growth strategy with an acquisition of Concho Resources and renewed capital spending. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's portfolio is well positioned to generate strong returns.

Overview

ConocoPhillips recently announced a management update as a result of new planned project.

Macro - Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips has seen a strong macro environment with WTI crude prices back up to past what they were prior to COVID-19. Predictions are coming up for higher prices for the year. The company is focused on achieving net-zero ambitions with delivering competitive returns and handling the energy transition.

The company has several noticeable announcements worth noting. The company is increasing its Concho transaction synergies to $1 billion while reducing its 2021 capital and cost guidance. COP now has increased 2021 returns to capital to ~$6 billion or an almost 8% yield and it has a compelling 10-year plan.

10-Year Plan and New Growth

ConocoPhillips has an ambitious 10-year plan for growth with a focus on new growth.

10-Year Plan - Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips 10-Year plan involves a staggering $145 billion in CFO (cash flow from operations) at $50/barrel WTI. At $60/barrel WTI that number becomes almost $200 billion. Versus current WTI prices of almost $75/barrel WTI that number is moving closer to closer to $250 billion. For a $80 billion company that's a more 25% CFO yield at current prices.

The company plans to invest with $73 billion in capital spending and $24 billion in dividends (a nearly 3% yield). The company plans to pay off/refinance roughly $5 billion in debt. Additionally it plans on $42 billion in additional distributions with ~$30 / barrel average FCF breakeven price.

That means that without a significant increase in the share price, the company could repurchase almost half its stock. Even if the stock price doubles over the next decade, it could repurchase more than 25% of its stock. These massive distributions can be covered ~$50/barrel WTI, leaving the company with significant higher distributions if share prices maintain their strength.

It's worth noting that the growth spending isn't disappearing either. $7 billion in average annual capital will allow the company's production to grow at ~3% annualized.

Low Cost

Backing up ConocoPhillips throughout this process is its low cost production base.

Production - Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips has a massive 20 billion barrels of resource under $40/barrel WTI supply. It is planning to grow production from 1.5 million barrels a day (~550 million barrels/year) towards 2 million barrels/day (~730 million barrels/year) by the end of the decade. That means that the company has ~30 years of low cost resource.

For the next decade, the company's average COS is expected to be less than $28/barrel. That low cost means even in some of the worst downturns the company will maintain an impressive ability with the ability to generate incredibly strong shareholder returns. This low cost production shows ConocoPhillips' impressive portfolio.

Financial Strength

ConocoPhillips has the financial strength from all of this, as partially discussed above, to generate strong shareholder returns.

Debt - Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips already has a very low amount of debt and it is committed to steadily reducing that to ~$15 billion, something it can very easily afford. COP has a resilient balance sheet and expects its net debt to consistently go down as it focuses on partial interest reductions and continued strength.

In 2021, the company is committed to roughly $2.5 billion in buybacks potentially expanding to $3.5 billion. That's sufficient to buy back roughly 5% of its shares. That strength will mean later in the decade higher returns will generate much higher returns for shareholders, helping to highlight ConocoPhillips' strength.

The takeaway through here is that ConocoPhillips will continue to generate strong cash flow for numerous years. We expect the company's steady share repurchases means it'll repurchase almost half of its shares by the end of the decade taking the yield on cost to 6% for those who invest now alone. The company will invest in growth so that it finishes the decade with significant strength.

Also, we want to re-emphasize that all of this is at WTI prices ~70% of current prices. At current prices, the company's margin per barrel is more than double what it is at $50/barrel. That strength will lead to the potential for much higher returns.

Risk

ConocoPhillips' risk is obvious and not significant in our view in relation to the price strength that oil has seen. The company, at $50/barrel WTI can generate ~11% in annualized distributions (3% growth + 3% dividends + 5% share buybacks). That's supported by the company's low-cost asset base. That means returns are at risk if prices drop below that level, but we expect the company to perform well going forward.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips has an impressive portfolio of assets and the ability to utilize those assets to generate strong shareholder rewards. The company is focused on upstream growth with its Concho Resources acquisition and strong continued capital investing. The company's continued upstream investments and improve synergies should enable additional returns.

Going forward, we see ConocoPhillips as a viable long-term investment that can generate double-digit shareholder rewards at $50/WTI. At higher prices, especially with share buybacks, the company can generate much higher shareholder returns making it a valuable long-term investment worth paying close attention to.