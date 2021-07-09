Inflated Expectations Set For Disappointment

Summary

  • We used the opportunity of lower Treasury prices (higher yields) over the last three months to add government bonds to our portfolios.
  • In the first half of 2021, the US dollar was widely unloved with hedge funds the most net-short since 2018.
  • A multi-month-mean reversion period for risk assets is overdue and deserved now more than pretty much any other time in history.

Mo Semsem /iStock via Getty Images

We used the opportunity of lower Treasury prices (higher yields) over the last three months to add government bonds to our portfolios. We used the successful retest of $1.20 on the USD/CAD to add back US dollar exposure in June. As we are seeing again this week, these are the rare assets that offer income and capital gain opportunities when over-hyped, highly-leveraged risk markets lose lift.

My partner Cory Venable’s chart of the US 10-year Treasury yield below since 2013 shows the 1.72 yield peak at the end of March and roll over to 1.48 by the end of June. Under 1.29 this morning, a retest below 1% (green box highlighted below) remains our base case as the reopening/inflation trade runs out of steam.

In the first half of 2021, the US dollar was widely unloved with hedge funds the most net-short since 2018. Historically, this type of extreme negative dollar sentiment has preceded periods of its outperformance against risk assets on the other end of the teeter-totter.

My partner Cory’s chart of the USD/CAD below shows the successful USD retest at $1.20 and the next tests above it. A break above $1.30 sets up the potential for a return to the $1.45 area (red band). As in 2016 and 2020, this type of dollar strength is likely to coincide with broad weakness in commodities, equities of all stripes, and corporate debt.

A multi-month-mean reversion period for risk assets is overdue and deserved now more than pretty much any other time in history.

Most people are bulls until their holdings get clobbered, and then they turn uber-bearish after the fall. To survive and thrive through mean market cycles, we must manage both our emotions and capital to do the opposite of the masses. Yes, we can.

Disclosure: No positions

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.4K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
10 Comments
