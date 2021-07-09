MediaProduction/iStock via Getty Images

Size Matters in REIT investing

According to a recent research article by Hoya Capital, the size of a REIT has a discernible and significant impact on the returns investors can expect. The sweet spot is the upper mid-cap range, which lies between $4B and $10B. Next best is the large cap range, where behemoths like American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), Prologis (PLD), and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) reside.

I am a FROG hunter

I am 69 years old and semi-retired. Each year, I max my Roth IRA by investing in a basket of not more than 10 REITs that I expect to be the best long-term bets. My mission is to outperform the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

I am investing, not just for myself, but also to leave a legacy for my children and grandchildren. So I am more interested in total return than in just the dividend stream. With only $7000 to invest, I have to be very discerning in my choices.

So I'm a FROG hunter when it comes to REITs. FROG stands for "Fast Rate of Growth", as distinct from COWs (Cash Only Wanted), whose value lies in milking them for their dividend stream. My investment horizon is 5 - 10 years.

I have a system for identifying FROGs by their metrics alone, using just 14 data points, and it works. This approach has beaten the Vanguard Real Estate ETF three years straight, and last year outperformed two popular analysts, as well as the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings and the Seeking Alpha Sell Side Ratings.

In order to be designated a FROG, a REIT must show double-digit annual growth in Funds From Operations ("FFO"), and Total Cash from Operations (TCO, preferably 20% or better), and positive price gain over a period of at least three years. It must exhibit a strong balance sheet, and outperform the VNQ. Dividend yield and growth help, but are not the primary considerations. Of the two, dividend growth is more important to me than yield at purchase ("YAP"). Payout ratios must be safe, and the market cap must be at least $1.4 billion.

Interesting growth metrics

EQIX, based in Redwood City, California, but operating worldwide, was founded in 1998 as a vendor-neutral multitenant data center provider offering EQuality, Neutrality, and Internet eXchange, hence the name EQUINIX. A true global behemoth, it now boasts 229 data centers, operating in 26 countries on five continents.

EQIX formerly showed FROG-like growth and balance sheet metrics but has stalled in recent years. Consider the FFO growth rate:

Year Funds From Operations ("FFO") Growth rate 2016 $ 725.1 M -- 2017 $ 992.4 M 36.8% 2018 $1253.1 M 26.3% 2019 $1314.6 M 5.9% 2020 $1300.6 M - 1.1% Average 15.73%

. . . and the TCO growth rate:

Year Total Cash from Operations ("TCO") Growth rate 2016 $1019 M -- 2017 $1439 M 41.2% 2018 $1815 M 26.1% 2019 $1993 M 9.8% 2020 $2310 M 15.9% Average 17.78%

On both these key growth metrics, EQIX scores double digits, but falls a little short of the preferred FROG threshold of 20%, thanks mostly to the pandemic of 2020.

Share price, however, has not stalled. It has gone from $450 three years ago to its July 6 closing price of $819, for an average annual gain of about 22%. Price gain thus far this year has been 17.8%, lagging the 25.4% leap posted by the VNQ as of July 6, but still on a blistering pace. The average analyst price target is currently $884, for an implied upside of 8%.

EQIX pays the lowest Yield of any of the data center REITs at 1.43%, but has grown the dividend by a stellar average of 11.5% annually for the past 6 years. Shares bought in 2015 at $340 are now yielding 3.37% on cost. The AFFO payout ratio of 59.55% is extremely safe (perhaps a little too safe).

Adding it all up, EQIX has rewarded investors with average annual returns north of 23% for the past four years, despite the pandemic, far outdistancing the VNQ over that same period.

EQIX maintains an Assets/Liabilities ratio of 1.63, slightly below the FROG threshold of 1.66. The Debt/EBITDA ratio is a stellar 6.98.

In short, EQIX is a high-performing REIT that has slowed recently, and while I still consider it a FROG, it's on the bubble, particularly because of its slowing FFO growth rate. Signs of a return to FROG-like growth are positive. The company's first quarter FFO/share is up 16.0% YoY and AFFO/share is up 12%. Not the 20% I prefer to see, but a big step forward from the near-zero growth of the past two years.

How do they do it?

EQIX is the top dog and first mover in cloud computing, which is one of the defining trends of the 21st century. EQIX subdivides its global footprint into 3 regions:

Americas -- 102 data centers in 27 cities (45% of revenue) EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) -- 81 centers in 24 cities (33% of revenue) Asia-Pacific -- 46 centers in 12 cities (22% of revenue)

Its tenants include 2,950 cloud and IT service providers -- a veritable Who's Who of High Tech -- with the top 10 customers accounting for 18.6% of revenues, and the top 50 customers chipping in 39.2% of revenues. The tenants tend to be very large companies also. 74% of tenants rent facilities in more than one region of the world, and 62% rent in all three regions. EQIX owns 109 (47%) of its 229 facilities (only 33% in the Asia-Pacific region), and leases the rest. CEO Charles Meyers said in a recent interview:

Even as a tenant, we are in a long-term strategic control position. Also as a landlord, we're different because our business is less in leases and more in service arrangements (of 3-5 years) with high renewal rates.

The company grows in three ways:

building or acquiring new facilities to rent out expanding existing facilities same-store revenue growth

Same-store revenue growth currently stands at 5% per year. Expansion and new facilities provide the rest, so it's all about adding footprint.

The company's growth strategy is two-pronged:

First-mover advantage in future global hubs Prudent capital allocation based on market intelligence

They are hard at work, opening 11 new data centers in Q1 2021 alone, with 38 facility expansions in progress, to be completed over the next two years, along with eight new hyperscale facilities (which require less capital and earn greater returns on investment, as well as addressing the needs of their larger tenants). A typical new build reaches the cash-flow breakeven point within 6 - 12 months, and exceeds 80% occupancy within 2 - 5 years.

The business is highly capital intensive (which helps account for the relatively low payout ratio). Accordingly, the company focuses on steadily decreasing its cost of capital. Recurring capital expenditures averaged about 2.5% of revenue over the past 4 quarters, and stood at just 1.2% in Q1 2021.

(Source: EQIX investor presentation)

According to Brad Thomas:

EQIX has the lowest weighted average cost of debt capital and the longest weighted average maturity of any publicly traded peer

which gives them a significant competitive advantage. This company leans heavily toward allocating to expansion, rather than dividends, and given the nature of their market, that seems a wise choice.

The business is also electricity-intensive, and has an admirable commitment to energy sustainability. According to IDC Analysts Jennifer Cooke and Marta Muñoz Méndez-Villamil:

165 of EQIX's 229 facilities are powered 100% with renewable energy.

Out of its total worldwide energy usage in 2019, 92% came from renewable sources.

Equinix is using its global footprint to extend sustainable best practices.

In 2020, the company created an Energy Efficiency Center of Excellence to coordinate performance upgrades and create more sustainable facilities

Which way is the wind blowing?

Even though the company is huge already, the company's growth potential is phenomenal, provided EQIX is able to continue executing effectively on their global expansion strategy. As the hands-down cloud computing leader in the U.S. market, the company's total revenue for 2020 was just shy of $6 billion. Over the next five years, however, the global addressable market for cloud computing is expected to more than triple.

. . . the global Cloud Computing Market in 2019 was approximately USD 321 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1025.9 Billion by 2026. Top market players are SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and others.

Source: Facts & Factors January 22, 2021

The opportunity is enormous, and EQIX is better positioned than any other company in the world, to cash in. Brad Thomas calls EQIX "The Engine Room of the Digital Economy."

On June 22, Nvidia (NVDA) announced that EQIX will be the first digital infrastructure company in the AI Launchpad program. This is no small matter. NVDA is emerging as the central tech company of the 21st century, lying right at the nexus of all the dominant megatrends in computing, including deep learning, machine vision, Automated Intelligence, and self-driving vehicles.

AI LaunchPad gives enterprises immediate access to Nvidia-powered infrastructure and software to streamline the AI lifecycle, delivered through hybrid cloud providers.

(Source: Brandy Betz, Seeking Alpha News)

This could be a huge catalyst, putting EQIX in on the ground floor for the next crucial stage of AI.

What could go wrong?

To remain top dog, EQIX executives must constantly keep an ear to the ground to keep ahead of trends in its fast-changing technological environment. For example, according to Craig Matsumoto, Senior Analyst at 451 Research (part of S&P Global Market Intelligence):

Within the multi-tenant datacenter ("MTDC") community, the buzz around colocation has morphed into excitement about interconnection. Of course, colocation is still important - connectivity requires having something to connect - but the rise of public clouds, hybrid clouds and SaaS services has put a new spotlight on networking, and therefore on interconnection.

Furthermore, according to David Cappuccio, Distinguished VP Analyst and Henrique Cecci, Senior Director, in a Gartner Research Report:

By 2025, 85% of infrastructure strategies will integrate on-premises, colocation, cloud and edge delivery options, compared with 20% in 2020.

And Jennifer Cooke, Research Director, Cloud to Edge Datacenter Trends, IDC notes:

By 2023, digital infrastructure will be the underlying platform for all IT and business automation initiatives anywhere and everywhere Access to dense ecosystems will have a major influence on where and how effectively CIOs can use digital infrastructure to improve business agility and resilience



and says:

Businesses that have a digital infrastructure in place have demonstrated the ability to withstand unforeseen circumstances while being better equipped to innovate.

So it's morph or die. EQIX appears to be ahead of the curve on this cluster of trends, as it provides its 2950 tenants with 1800 networks and over 398,000 interconnections (an average of 135 per tenant). This, in turn, raises switching costs and helps maintain Equinix's moat.

Then there is edge computing. According to Bob Gill, in Gartner's 2021 Strategic Roadmap for Edge Computing:

Edge computing doesn't compete with cloud computing but will complement and complete it. Edge computing is part of a distributed computing topology in which information processing is located close to the physical location where things and people connect with the networked digital world.

EQIX management appears to be constantly doing its homework in this regard, but the need to continue doing so is relentless.

The competition to stay ahead of comes mostly from DLR, the next-largest data center REIT, at $43.3 B in market cap (59% the size EQIX). In addition to being EQIX's closest competitor, DLR is also its largest landlord. This complicates the competitive picture, as there is a certain level of symbiosis between the two companies.

For the sake of brevity, here are several other risks for EQIX:

According to Hoya Capital's research, all data center REITs face one common challenge: cloud spending, though booming, is becoming increasingly concentrated in a smaller number of providers - especially Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. With muted pricing power, REITs must rely on development and M&A to fuel growth.

In a capital-intensive industry, any capital allocation misstep could prove costly. This especially includes potential merger and acquisition of the much smaller players CyrusOne (CONE), CoreSite (COR) and QTS (QTS). Hoya Capital fully expects one or more such acquisitions in the not-distant future.

Anything that causes EQIX to fail to deliver the massive growth baked into its price can have a serious suppressive effect on that price, which is the central attraction of EQIX for investors.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings rank EQIX as the #24 out of 60 Specialized REITs, and #3 behind DLR and QTS in the data center sector. While it scores high marks for Growth and Profitability and a passing grade for Momentum, there is caution in its low marks for Revisions and its flat-out grade of F for Value. Over the past year, downward earnings revisions have outnumbered upward revisions 12 to 8. There seems to be a consensus that EQIX growth will steadily taper off over the next 5 years.

Don't wait around for a better price

For the investor, EQIX's value lies almost exclusively in its share price, with dividend growth rate a distant second, and YAP an even more distant third.

Importantly, EQIX trades at an extra-frothy forward Price/FFO multiple of 42.49. This is much higher than the REIT average of 18 - 21 over the past few years, and considerably higher than the VNQ's current price multiple of 27.

A ratio of 42.49 implies exceptional long-term growth. This is actually a positive portent for total return, according to Hoya Capital. Usually, high expected growth requires the investor to pay a high multiple. But even then, it is usually worth it. In this case, I'm not so sure.

If you have followed my previous articles, you know my attitude about price. Don't sit around waiting for the multiple to fall below the REIT average of 18 - 21. REITs that trade below the REIT average tend to stay below the REIT average. Conversely, REITs that trade above the average tend to stay above average, and deliver superior total returns.

Bargain hunting is usually a bad idea if you are FROG hunting. This year is a particularly bad year to go bargain hunting. REIT prices are going sharply up, and there is currently little to stop them. If you wait around for a better price, you could be waiting a very long time - and missing out on some handsome returns in the meantime.

Here is a high-quality global behemoth REIT, favorably positioned for the first half of the 21st century, and likely to hand investors market-beating price gains for several years into the foreseeable future. That said, I would allocate sparingly to this REIT, or hold current levels, until it proves it can resume growing FFO by at least 10% per annum, and preferably 20%+.