Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

AT&T's stock price has declined by -3% from $29.95 as of April 16, 2021 to $28.93 as of July 7, 2021, since I published my initiation article for the company on April 19, 2021. In my earlier article, I focused primarily on AT&T's streaming service, HBO Max. In this article, I will be discussing more about AT&T's core wireless business and 5G.

AT&T is proposing to restructure its WarnerMedia business so as to deleverage, and allow the company to put in more resources to invest in its core wireless business and 5G. The company also plans to cut its dividend payout ratio (based on free cash flow) from 55% in FY 2020 to 40% post-deal completion, which allows it to allocate more excess cash flow to network investments.

AT&T is not a Buy for me despite its relatively more attractive valuations, as I see its peers as superior 5G plays.

AT&T is currently valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples of 6.6 times and 9.5 times, respectively, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 6.8%. 5G is a medium to long term growth driver for telecommunications operators like AT&T, but AT&T lags its peers in terms of 5G coverage and monetization. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) has a significant lead over AT&T in terms of 5G coverage, while Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) seems better positioned to harvest the gains associated with 5G given its pricing discipline as opposed to AT&T's aggressive pricing strategy.

Restructuring Of Media Business

AT&T's recent proposed restructuring of the company's media business puts its wireless business and 5G investments in the spotlight.

On May 17, 2021, AT&T disclosed that the company entered into a deal to "combine WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's (DISCA) (DISCK) (DISCB) leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses" with the aim of creating "one of the largest global streaming players." The transaction is expected to be concluded in the middle of next year, and 71% of shares in the combined entity will be distributed to AT&T's shareholders. As a point of reference, WarnerMedia accounted for 18% and 21% of the company's top line and operating profit, respectively in fiscal 2020.

AT&T's move to restructure its media business is to enable the company to allocate more resources and attention to its core wireless business. At the Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2, 2021, two weeks after the deal announcement, AT&T stressed that "the Discovery-WarnerMedia transaction really gets us excited in the communications company (wireless business) because we get to accelerate our investments in these (5G) networks."

There are two key points to note.

One key thing to note that AT&T will be able to engage in significant deleveraging as part of this deal, which will give it greater financial capacity to invest in its wireless business and 5G networks. The company highlighted that its net debt will be reduced by $43 billion with "a combination of cash, debt securities and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt" associated with this transaction. This will help to decrease AT&T net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.0 times and 2.5-3.0 times, by fiscal 2023 (post deal completion) and in the long-term, respectively based on AT&T's guidance. In comparison, AT&T's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio as of end-1Q 2021 was approximately 3.4 times, based on S&P Capital IQ financial data.

Another key point to take note of is that AT&T took the opportunity to optimize the company's future dividend policy, in tandem with the recent deal announcement. The company guided for an "annual dividend payout ratio of 40% to 43% on anticipated free cash flow of $20 billion plus" going forward once the transaction is completed. This translates to future dividends in the $8.0-8.6 billion range, which is substantially lower than AT&T's yearly dividends ranging from $13 billion to $15 billion in the past three years (FY 2018-2020 period).

Notably, AT&T's dividend payout ratio (based on free cash flow) was much higher at 55% in FY 2020, and the company had earlier guided for a dividend payout ratio in the "high 50s" for the current fiscal year in January. It was no surprise that AT&T's share price fell by -10% from $32.24 as of May 14, 2021 to a new three-month low of $28.96 on May 19, 2021, as the market responded negatively to AT&T's proposed dividend cut in the future. But this is likely to be short-term pain in exchange for long-term gains. AT&T emphasized at the Bank of America TMT Conference on June 16, 2021, that the new dividend payout policy will facilitate the company's "investments in growth, debt reductions" and more importantly, "5G".

In a nutshell, AT&T is now better positioned to compete in the 5G race with its rivals, taking into account the potential improvement in its financial capacity and debt headroom following the completion of the WarnerMedia deal.

Is AT&T A 5G Stock?

AT&T is one of the key 5G stocks, by virtue of being one of the country's three telecommunications services providers alongside T-Mobile US, Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. AT&T is placing a strong emphasis on 5G, which is expected to be a significant growth driver for the company in the medium-to-long term.

AT&T is targeting to spend approximately $24 billion (earlier guidance was a lower $22 billion) in capital expenditures every year following the closure of the WarnerMedia deal, which will allow it to increase its 5G C-band network coverage to 200 million Points of Presence or PoPs in one and half years' time or by the end of 2023. At the 5G C-band auction held earlier in the year, AT&T is estimated to have spent $23.4 billion acquiring new spectrum. Also, AT&T was only setting a target of 100 million PoPs in the US in the beginning of 2023. The WarnerMedia transaction has definitely allowed AT&T to set more ambitious 5G-related goals.

5G, in general, is expected to be positive for telecommunications services companies globally, and this includes AT&T as well. A S&P Global telecommunications industry research report published on December 10, 2020 highlighted that 5G "could ultimately provide a new, and potentially substantial, source of sustainable cash flow for the (global telecommunications) industry" with " commercially viable use cases" being developed. S&P Global also noted that "early markets such as South Korea are seeing a lift in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) from 5G due to the upselling to larger and faster data speed proposition." Notably, AT&T's wireless business saw its share of subscriber net additions increase and its churn decrease, after its 5G services were available across the country and HBO Max was introduced, as per the chart below.

AT&T's Churn And Share Of Subscriber Net Additions For Wireless Business

Source: AT&T 2021 Analyst & Investor Day Presentation Slides Dated March 12, 2021

Fitch Solutions forecasts that the total number of 5G subscribers in the US will more than double from 16.4 million last year to 36.9 million this year, and eventually grow to 463.7 million in 2030 where 5G connections will represent 86.3% of all US mobile connections at that point in time. In its 2Q 2021 United States Telecommunications report, Fitch Solutions mentioned that it sees AT&T's initial 5G revenues being derived from "mobile 5G, fixed wireless, and edge computing", but expects that "most of its 5G profits" will eventually be enterprise-driven, as corporates "automate and industrialize their processes."

But AT&T is not the best 5G play among the three telecommunications operators in the US. T-Mobile is way ahead of the company in the 5G race, as T-Mobile expects its 5G mid-band spectrum coverage to hit the 200 million PoPs target by end-2021, while AT&T is only targeting to reach the same by the end of 2023 representing a two-year lag. On the other hand, Verizon is already discussing about 5G monetization (by increasing ARPU and expanding new 5G-related revenue streams) and pricing discipline (not responding to competitors' promotional pricing) at the company's recent investor calls, while AT&T is largely focused on price promotions in a bid to gain wireless subscriber share, which could come at the expense of profitability.

Is AT&T Stock A Good Buy Now?

I don't see AT&T stock as a good buy now.

In my earlier initiation article, I noted that "HBO Max had a positive impact on its core wireless business, but this has come at the expense of increased investments and expectations of flattish earnings growth in the near future." In the current article, I highlight that AT&T's peers, T-Mobile and Verizon appear to be better 5G proxies, which is priced into the three companies' relative valuations outlined below. As such, I think that AT&T's shares should be rated as Neutral.

AT&T is trading at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 9.2 times and 9.5 times, respectively based on the company's stock price of $28.93 as of July 7, 2021. The market also values the stock at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 EV/EBITDA multiples of 6.8 times and 6.6 times, respectively.

It boasts a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 7.2% and a FY 2022 dividend yield of 6.8%. AT&T is also expected to deliver a FY 2021 ROA (Return on Assets) of 4.3% and a FY 2022 ROA of 4.2%, according to market consensus's sell-side analyst estimates obtained from S&P Capital IQ.

AT&T's forward EV/EBITDA and P/E valuations are lower than that of the company's peers, and its forward dividend yields are also relatively higher. I view this disparity in valuations between AT&T and the other two telecommunications companies as reasonable, as AT&T is lagging behind its peers in terms of 5G.

AT&T's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Year EV/EBITDA Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Multiple Consensus Current Year ROA Metric Consensus Forward One-Year ROA Metric Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) 59.4 43.1 9.3 8.7 1.5% 2.3% N.A. (no dividends expected) N.A. (no dividends expected) Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 11.0 10.9 7.8 7.5 6.3% 6.1% 4.5% 4.6%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The key risks for AT&T include a failure to meet its 5G C-band network coverage target, a slower-than-expected pace of deleveraging, and a further cut in dividends in the future.