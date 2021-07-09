cyano66/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) offers the best accounting platform in the market today, helping thousands of businesses automate their financial closing processes, account reconciliation, and transaction matching. The company maintains a subscription-based service, generating lucrative recurring revenue on long-term client contracts. As a cloud-based service company, its operations are highly scalable; the more subscribers it boards the platform, the higher the profit, thanks to low marginal costs. Gross margins reached 80% in 2020, up from 76% a year ago.

BL is currently unprofitable, but it can easily switch to a money-making mood today if it wants to. However, doing this doesn't make sense and would disappoint informed investors. The market has low-penetration, and clients are sticky; controllers don't change their Enterprise Resource Planning "EPR" functions often. It would be a shame not to peruse the potential leads and leave them for competition. Moreover, customer stickiness creates a first-mover advantage. For these reasons, BL invests heavily in sales, marketing, and vertical expansion, i.e., new services such as the Accounts Receivables "AR" service introduced this year. The company calls this the Land-and-Expand strategy.

Our bullish thesis reflects the company's go-to position in the account reconciliation market, proven growth strategy, and scalable business model.

Revenue Trends

You'd be surprised by the number of companies maintaining their books manually on spreadsheets emailed back and forth across departments, a tedious process, prone to error and bias. Historically, software companies have neglected Backoffice function automation, opening an opportunity for BL to establish a go-to-market position in the fragmented market.

BL's Land-and-Expand strategy entails landing a client for a service, demonstrating the efficiency and the value of business automation, before account managers do the magic by cross-selling additional services. This strategy's success is shown by the higher number of clients and the average amount spent per client in the past years. The number of clients paying more than 250k rose 300%, from 72 to 295 customers as of 2020. This touches on the vertical market expansion mentioned earlier. For example, the company recently introduced an Accounts Receivables service, but that's just a drop into the ocean. BL plans to automate everything automatable in the Backoffice, opening an enormous addressable market. We know BL can do it, given their track record, superior services, and culture of innovation.

In addition to direct sales, BL partners with SAP (SAP), NetSuite, Deloitte, and KPMG, who provide the company with new client leads as part of their digital transformation services. The fact that these reputable companies choose BL's platform is a testimony of its quality.

Data by YCharts

Is Growth Declining?

At first glance, it appears that BL is growing at a decreasing rate. YoY growth in 2020 was 21%, compared to 26% a year before. However, if you dig deeper into the numbers, you see that the company's absolute revenues were larger every year. The decreasing percentage growth is simply because of a more extensive revenue base and not an indication that BL is reaching its market potential. This is important because it shows that there is still more room to grow, as the management has consistently communicated to investors.

Source: Author's estimates based on company filings

Financial Position

BL enjoys a solid balance sheet with ample liquidity. The company recently renewed its credit facility and issued $1 billion 2026 senior notes at 0.00% interest (that's not a typo), validating the balance sheet strength. The proceeds of the offering are $981 million, so the effective interest rate is ~0.4% annually, less than US treasury yields. The catch, these are convertible bonds, meaning that holders can convert the bonds at a set rate of $166 per share; a 42% premium above current prices. Institutional investors holding these notes are betting that BL shares will rise when they reach maturity, creating adequate compensation. These institutional investors can see through the negative GAAP net income, understanding the value of BL.

The company is cash-flow-positive, and a large portion of borrowed money is parked in the company's bank account and high-credit financial securities. At the same time, the rest was used to refinance its 0.125% convertibles 2024 notes, obviously paying a premium because of the increased share price.

Growth Strategy

BL is trading in line with its peers with similar growth. Overall, the software business has higher price multiples than many sectors because of the recurring revenue models, scalability that leads to increased profit margins. Bl can easily switch to profitability if it chooses to. For example, if you look at DFIN, which is smaller than BL in many ways, it is profitable. The reason is simple, DFIN is in a defensive position running an austere budget, with revenue more or less remaining the same. DFIN is wasting a huge opportunity not hiring sales reps or expanding their product portfolio as BL does. Customers in the reg-tech space are sticky. Controllers don't migrate their Enterprise Resource Planning data into new systems very often. It makes sense now that the digital transformation trend is strong to push on sales reps, and this is what WK and BL are doing.

BL's frenemy, Workiva (WK), makes the best comparable company. It is growing at similar rates, implementing a Land-and-Expand strategy, focusing on increasing its market share. BL is trading slightly above WK's valuation, perhaps due to their different focus. WK concentrates its efforts in the compliance arena, with a bias towards publicly traded companies, while BL's accounting solutions have a broader market target.

Data by YCharts

Most of BL's hiring focuses on developers and sales reps. Once the company is satisfied with its position, it can ax its sales, R&D, and product expansion projects, which constitutes 75% of total operating expense according to my estimates based on hiring data and the 2020 R&D budget. If we apply these estimates on a profit-on scenario, BL's PE ratio equals ~29x, lower than the S&P average; a comfortable number especially given the recurring nature of subscription-based revenues.

Source: Craft.co

Management Talent

BL's customer-oriented culture comes from its founder Therese Tucker, who saw prioritizing the bottom line above customers as a hard pill to swallow while working for SunGard, now a part of Fidelity National Information Services (FIS). During her tenure at SunGard's CTO, Mrs. Tucker wasn't a fan of the bottom-line focus, which in many instances, came at the expense of customer satisfaction. Since its foundation, BL has focused on superior customer service, supporting its 105 % revenue retention rate.

BL's innovative culture is also attributed to Mrs. Tucker, who created a positive work environment that attracts talent. The company received several awards for its work environment, including "Best Places to Work in Los Angeles" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

The new CEO at the BL helm, Marc Huffman, worked at BL's current partner/reseller NetSuite and BL's frenemy Oracle (ORCL) before joining the company in 2018. There isn't much we know about Mr. Huffman, but given his experience, I think it is fair to expect stronger partnerships and reseller revenue, augmenting the company's direct sale force.

Summary

BL is the leading financial closing platform currently on the market. The company operates a high-margined business model, supported by long-term customer contracts, enhancing revenue visibility. Although the company is currently unprofitable on a GAAP basis, it is cash-flow-positive. BL is now focusing on its Land-and-Expand strategy, which is suitable given the strong digital transformation trend and consumer stickiness in the business process automation market.