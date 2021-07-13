Retirement: How To Win Using The 4% Rule

Patcharapong Sriwichai/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Philip Mause

We read a great deal about the 4% rule and how it should or shouldn't be used by retirees to determine permissible spending levels. Like most things, there's a great deal of misunderstanding about the rule itself, its genesis, and the conditions under which it is supposed to "work." It's certainly better for retirees to have some discipline in spending rather than being guided by whim, but the 4% is overly simplistic and can lead investors astray. In our report today, we highlight how to best make use of this rule and win by using it.

The 4% Rule

The rule was developed decades ago by investment adviser Bill Bengen. The rule provided that a 65-year-old retiree would be reasonably safe for 30 years if he limited his portfolio withdrawals to 4% of the amount initially in his portfolio and increased this amount each year to account for inflation. It was combined with an admonition to invest one's portfolio – 30% in the S&P 500, 20% in a small-cap index, and 50% in intermediate Treasury bonds. It was claimed that by back testing this rule, it could be shown that investors would have survived through some very bad periods in the stock market and had a very high likelihood not to run out of money at or before age 95. It's interesting that, more recently, Bengen himself has suggested that a higher percentage (4.5% or 5%) of portfolio assets can be withdrawn.

Source: Getty

Problems on the Asset Side

It isn't too hard to point out some serious problems with this approach. The biggest single problem is that the Rule looks only at a retiree's portfolio and does not address other assets and liabilities. Let's take an example. Assume we have three investors, each of whom has a portfolio of $1 million.

Investor A lives in a comfortable home in a good neighborhood in a prosperous metro area. His house is valued at $1.5 million and he has paid off his mortgage. Investor B already has sold his house or has never owned a house, Investor B is a renter. Investor C owns a house similar to Investor A's house but has taken out a mortgage of $700,000 to take advantage of low-interest rates.

Obviously, the net worth of these three retirees is dramatically different. In a real sense:

Investor A has a "life raft" in terms of the net equity in his home and can be more adventurous in both spending and investing as long as he is willing to face the fact that - depending upon outcomes - he may have to consider selling his house and downsizing. Investor C also has significant equity in his house. If his mortgage payments include principal, each payment increases his net equity. Should the total amount of his mortgage payments be included in his 4% spending or should the equity component of the mortgage payment be viewed as an investment? Investor B is much, much more exposed to inflation than A or C because rents can increase.

While A and C may face higher property taxes and insurance costs with inflation, they also will experience an increase in net equity so that they are much better shielded from inflation - again, as long as they are willing to consider selling and downsizing if necessary.

It's clear that a single rule cannot provide useful guidance to these three investors who have such clearly different situations.

And, of course, there are other assets that should be taken into account – including vacation homes, rental properties, private partnerships, and even - in some cases - collectibles, etc. In some cases, these assets may be hard to value and values assigned to them should be conservative. But in many cases, these values are substantial and are part of the "complete picture." Then, there's the issue of the possibility of a prospective inheritance – which may be the case for many 65-year-olds in an era of rapidly increasing longevity. Retirees should never "count on" an inheritance but the possibility of one should be taken into account.

Finally, some retirees may be willing and/or able to return to work either on a "gig" basis or full time. Others may consider this option to be "out of the question." A retiree's approach to this issue makes a big difference in his risk profile and his ability to tolerate market turbulence.

It's only when we look at the total situation that a reasonable spending limit can be developed.

Problems on the Investment Side

As with many approaches, the Rule seems to divide the investment world into equities and bonds and does not take account of the attractive high-yielding hybrids, including BDCs, MLPs, CEFs, REITs, mortgage REITs, telecoms, preferred stock, and baby bonds. The term "hybrid" was originated by one of our authors and is loosely defined as securities that derive a substantial percentage of their total return from yield but also have the potential for significant appreciation.

The advantages of high-yield hybrid securities are significant. The yield component of total return tends to reduce risk because - as yield is generated over the years - a floor is created under the possible total return on the investment.

The original 4% Rule assumption that one would allocate 50% of one's portfolio to intermediate-term Treasuries does not make sense when one is planning for a 30-year payout. The total yield on the 30/20/50 portfolio described at the beginning of this article would likely be in the neighborhood of 1% today. The 4% Rule allocation may have made some sense 40 or 50 years ago when the interest rates on Treasury Bonds were very high, but in the current "low-interest rate environment," it's necessary to be more aggressive and take some calculated risks with high dividends (or hybrid stocks). The returns on bonds are so low and now that we see some prospect of inflation, there's a risk of higher interest rates which would reduce the value of a bond portfolio. Traditional fixed income should NOT constitute 50% of the portfolio of a relatively young retiree who must think in terms of total return over a period of 30 years or longer. For example, in an inflationary environment, the value of these bonds will dwindle and if the investor needs to sell them, he or she will be left with substantially less cash.

The high dividend stocks or hybrid sector offers an attractive combination of relatively high yield and substantial appreciation. Certain subparts of the sector offer protection against inflation due to the prospect that energy-related assets and real estate will outperform during a period of inflation. The overall long-term return on high-yield hybrids has a kind of "stabilizer" effect because much of the return is in the form of yield and once the yield is received the potential net loss on the position over the holding term is reduced by the amount of the cash already received. Hybrids are attractive to retirees because of this stabilizer factor and also because they generate a constant flow of cash.

With a well-designed portfolio of hybrids, an investor can generate long-term expected returns well in excess of 4% and have immediate cash for spending.

With a substantial allocation to high-yielding securities, an investor should be able to generate an overall yield of +7% and a much higher expected total return if held for a long enough period of time. The retiree can live off the yield while generating some appreciation as well. Depending upon the total asset pool held, the retiree should be able to spend considerably more than 4% of the portfolio per year.

Source: Shutterstock

Problems on the Spending Side

The pattern of spending in retirement does not follow a straight line. Instead, what we often see is a kind of "barbell" pattern. In the early years of retirement, a retiree may have a "bucket list" of rather expensive things he or she wants to do involving travel, entertainment, events, etc. It's best to try to do these things in years in which the retiree is still healthy and can enjoy the experiences. One of our writers is a scuba diver who discovered a few years into retirement that his heart condition requires that he no longer dive below a depth of 30 feet. Fortunately, he had hit a number of great diving locations by the time he got this news. The same thing can happen to yachtsmen, skiers, mountain climbers. The old Roman maxim "Carpe Diem" (seize the day) applies to retirement but it may require a spurt of spending early in the retirement cycle.

After the bucket list is exhausted, it's very likely that many retirees will reach a point at which they will prefer to "simplify" life and "downsize." This is when Investors A and C (above) may decide to "cash in" and sell their homes. Costs may decline significantly and this stage may last for many years.

Finally depending upon things that we do not have any control over, retirees may hit a phase in which "assisted" living costs kick in and the second end of the spending barbell looms.

A Better Approach - The Stress Test

First of all, the development of a plan requires attention to the very great variation in individual situations and preferences. But, as a general matter, spending should likely be calculated as a percentage of total net worth rather than simply portfolio assets. This will bring debt as well as other assets into the equation.

Secondly, a retiree should put together a personal "stress test" to address his or her plan to deal with adverse conditions. One way to do this is to assume certain adverse market developments, calculate the impact on the portfolio, and then determine whether the retiree is left in a tenable situation. This stress test should include a plan to mobilize all of the retiree's resources including his ability to return to work and the possibility of accessing the equity in his house.

For example:

Investor A has $1 million in his portfolio that's invested at 90% in equities and 10% in fixed income (including preferred stocks). Assuming a 30% pullback in common stocks, he would be left with $730.000. He should then ask himself if he would be willing to sell his home and downsize in order to move forward. He should calculate the amount he would have after selling costs and taxes. The next step in the stress test is to add the net cash generated by selling the house (say, $1.2 million) and then calculate the new portfolio size (nearly $2 million). He should then calculate his and his spouse's Social Security and pension receipts (say, $70,000) and now use the 4% rule to calculate the amount he can withdraw from the new portfolio (roughly $80,000). At this point, he can see that he can get to a position of having an income of $150,000 a year. He should then look at various less expensive parts of the country or housing in his metro area and conservatively assume he can bear rent costs of 25% of income or roughly $3000 a month. If he can find rental options that he and his wife will be reasonably satisfied with, then he has passed the stress test and can invest with a degree of aggressiveness and can spend at levels higher than 4%. He will probably never have to take the steps outlined in the stress test but he can rest assured that he has a "life raft" if and when he needs it.

On the other hand, if the stress test analysis leads to the conclusion that the results of the steps that would have to be taken would be unacceptable, then a retiree must seriously rethink his or her situation. Such a retiree may have to think in terms of working longer, cutting back expenses, or developing a plan to sell his expensive house and downsize to cut costs even before a market downturn makes this course of action more necessary.

Advantages of Retiring on High Yielding (Hybrid) Investments

But the biggest advantage of these high-yielding sectors is that in a market downturn, an investor can continue to harvest dividends regardless of the face value of the stock in a fickle market. Thus, an investor who has set up a portfolio with a substantial allocation to hybrids can survive a deep downturn in the market without having to sell any of his securities in order to cover living expenses. This means that the investor can avoid the typical stock market problem of "buying high and selling low" by waiting out dips in the market. This also means that the retiree can be a bit less frantic during market downturns because he's not faced with an immediate need to "raise cash."

Being able to survive a downturn without worrying is one of the huge advantages of investing in high-yielding stocks.

Source: Dreamstime

Conclusion

There's no "one size fits all" answer here. One thing is clear, how the original 4% rule, as designed, is not sufficient to meet the varied needs of current retirees. However, you can make the 4% rule work by your side and win. With a well-designed portfolio that's generating more income and an honest examination of the stress test, many retirees (depending upon age and other considerations) should be able to work through their "bucket lists" by spending considerably more than 4% of your portfolio assets per year.

There's no way to be 100% sure that you will not outlive your money – especially in this era of greater longevity and low interest rates. But the probability can be reduced to very low levels – especially for retirees with the capability and the flexibility to make "mid-course corrections" to deal with adverse developments.

By investing in dividends, you provide yourself the maximum flexibility, a must for retirees as events of life come. In the end, you can have a glorious and powerful income stream. Making your bucket list possible, while simultaneously reducing your stress. Reducing stress provides many health benefits! Our Income Method takes the 4% and turns it up a few notches to make it more applicable and better for retirees everywhere. I'm pulling for you, we're all in this race together. You can do it.