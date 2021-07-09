dardespot/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) has filed to raise $150 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm develops and commercializes medical devices to treat eye diseases.

SGHT has produced an accelerating growth trajectory in a large and growing market that will likely see further rebound post-pandemic, so the IPO appears enticing.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Menlo Park, California-based Sight Sciences was founded to develop eye care medical devices for widely prevalent eye diseases.

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Paul Badawi, who previously obtained a B.S. in Biological Sciences from the University of Chicago and an MBA from UCLA.

The company's primary offerings include:

OMNI Surgical System - Glaucoma

TearCare System - Dry eye disease

Sight Sciences has received at least $117 million in equity investment from investors including Allegro Investment Fund, D1 Master, HH Sight Partners, KCK Ltd., Scientific Health Development II and Sight Sciences Angels.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its glaucoma treatment device and dry eye disease product through ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Management estimates that there are around 40,000 optometrists and 20,000 general ophthalmologists who regularly see patients with dry eye disease in the U.S.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 168.5% 2020 151.0% 2019 140.1%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was stable at 0.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.1 2020 0.1

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Verified Market Research, the global market for the treatment of glaucoma was an estimated $6.9 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $12.7 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.94% from 2019 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased prevalence of glaucoma owing to an aging of the global population.

Also, the North America region is expected to remain the largest market by demand for glaucoma treatment due to increased patient demand and better healthcare infrastructure for delivering services.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Glaukos

Ivantis

AbbVie/Allergan

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

Alcon

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Bausch and Lomb

MST

New World Medical

Nova Eye

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Others

Financial Performance

Sight Sciences' recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Increasing operating and net losses

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 8,635,000 32.9% 2020 $ 27,640,000 18.4% 2019 $ 23,348,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 6,334,000 45.0% 2020 $ 18,431,000 9.7% 2019 $ 16,804,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 73.35% 2020 66.68% 2019 71.97% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (11,656,000) -135.0% 2020 $ (32,188,000) -116.5% 2019 $ (24,039,000) -103.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (12,240,000) 2020 $ (34,693,000) 2019 $ (25,869,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (12,870,000) 2020 $ (32,174,000) 2019 $ (24,997,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, Sight Sciences had $48.3 million in cash and $44.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($36.0 million).

IPO Details

Sight Sciences intends to raise $150 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 7 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $21.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $756 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.52%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $45.0 million to fund ongoing and future clinical trials for OMNI and TearCare; Approximately $30.0 million to support the marketing and sales efforts for our products; Approximately $35.0 million for research and development; and The remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Based on our current planned operations and planned use of the net proceeds from this offering, we expect that our cash and cash equivalents and additional borrowings available under our credit facility will enable us to fund our operations for at least the next twelve months. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Piper Sandler.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $908,298,374 Enterprise Value $756,007,374 Price / Sales 30.50 EV / Revenue 25.39 EV / EBITDA -21.52 Earnings Per Share -$0.87 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 16.52% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $21.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$36,027,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -3.97% Revenue Growth Rate 32.93% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable to Sight Sciences would be Glaukos (GKOS); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Glaukos (GKOS) Sight Sciences (SGHT) Variance Price / Sales 14.61 30.50 108.8% EV / Revenue 15.59 25.39 62.8% EV / EBITDA -86.19 -21.52 -75.0% Earnings Per Share -$1.84 -$0.87 -52.6% Revenue Growth Rate -0.3% 32.93% -11075.99% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary

Sight Sciences is seeking public investment for continued development and commercialization of its two primary products.

The company's financials show accelerating topline revenue growth, growing gross profit but increased operating losses and growing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($36.0 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue grew as revenues increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was stable at 0.1x

The market opportunity for glaucoma treatments is large and expected to grow at around 7% CAGR over the medium term.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 21.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the strong competition, from both device makers and pharmaceutical companies for the treatment of glaucoma and dry eye disease.

As for valuation, compared to partial competitor Glaukos, which has a current EV/Revenue multiple of 15.6x, SGHT management is asking investors to pay a substantial premium, although the firm is growing revenue versus a slight contraction for Glaukos.

SGHT has produced impressive growth results during the pandemic, which has been a uniformly challenging time for non-emergency or COVID-19 related medical treatments.

Given the firm's accelerating growth trajectory in a large and growing market that will likely see further rebound post-pandemic, the IPO appears enticing.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 15, 2021