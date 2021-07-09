Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Are you a silver mining investor who is looking for alpha? With silver prices finally rising to above $20, more and more investors are looking at silver miners for investment opportunities. Silver miners can provide significant leverage if the silver price continues to trend higher.

One thing we know about silver is that it is highly volatile, making these stocks even riskier than gold miners. Many silver miners today are not profitable at $20 silver and require $25 or even $30 silver to make a profit. That adds a lot of risk to this sector. If silver prices drop below $20, then the entire sector will get hit hard. So, you need to have a high risk tolerance for these stocks.

The three stocks I have chosen are all juniors with significant risk. Although, they also have high upside potential. Hopefully, I have screened them well and chosen those with a good risk-reward profile if silver prices trend higher.

As a caveat, you should not be investing in silver mining stocks unless you have a firm belief that silver prices are going to trend higher. There is no reason to be investing in these high-risk stocks unless you are also expecting high returns. And those high returns can only occur if we get higher silver prices.

Finally, even if we get higher silver prices, there is no guarantee that any of these three stocks, or any specific silver stock, will perform well. This is why I keep my allocations low for each high-risk silver stock that I purchase. My average silver mining investment is less than 1% of my total cost basis.

AbraSilver Resource Corp.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (7/4/2021) AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCPK:ABBRF Silver Late Stage Development $0.48 615M $297M

Abraplata Resource Corp is advancing their Diablillos silver/gold project in Argentina. It is a 140 million oz. silver equivalent deposit (90 gpt AG and .8 gpt AU) that will produce 7 million oz. of AGEQ (silver equivalent) annually. The capex is $300 million and the after-tax IRR is 25% at $18 silver.

They have enough cash to complete permitting and a feasibility study in 2022. They should be ready to make a construction decision by the end of 2022 or early 2023. It's highly undervalued because investors are currently thinking they are bluffing about taking it to production on their own. I think management wants to take it to production and get the big payoff.

The red flags are the high capex and the potential that they sell before their first pour. Also, they have high share dilution, which will get worse when they finance the capex. There is a good chance they will do a reverse split before their first pour.

The reason I think they have a good risk-reward is their potential free cash flow at higher silver prices, plus their recent good drill results (see below). They already print with high upside potential with their current resources, but it is clear that those resources will be increasing.

Balance Sheet

Cash $14 million and debt $5 million. They claim they have enough cash to become construction-ready by 2013. They likely will do a financing in 2022, but it won't be significant.

Risks

Management still needs to prove that it wants to build this mine and can operate it. Other risks include high share dilution and the potential of more to come. Plus, they are a potential acquisition target before their first pour.

Valuation

With their large resources, I expect them to produce 7 million oz. annually of AGEQ. Using a future silver price of $50 and all-in costs of $18 per oz., the free cash would equal 7 million x $32 = $224 million.

If we value them at an 8x free cash flow multiple, that would value them at $1.8 billion. When you compare that to their FD market cap of $297 million, the upside potential is very high.

Investment Thesis

Large silver projects that are undervalued and rare. This one has high risk because of the potential of a takeover, but it might be worth the stretch from their low valuation. The path to production looks solid, with a construction decision in late 2022 or early 2023. The Diablillos location in Argentina is in a mining district and should not be problematic for permitting or operating a mine.

Scorecard (1 lowest to 10 highest)

Properties/Projects: 7

Costs/Grade/Economics: 7

People/Management: 6.5

Cash/Debt: 7

Location Risk: 7

Risk-Reward: 7

Upside Potential: 7.5

Production Growth Potential/Exploration: 6.5

Overall Rating: 7

Guanajuato Silver

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (7/4/2021) Guanajuato Silver OTCQX:GSVRF Silver Near-Term Producer $0.45 248M $112M

Guanajuato Silver is a near-term silver producer in Mexico. They have two high-grade underground mines (El Cubo and El Pinguico). Both have low resources (a combined 25 million oz.), but excellent exploration potential.

They have a 750 tpd mill, which at 300 gpt gives them a capacity of 2.5 million oz. per year. Valuing them as a 2 million oz producer, they have significant upside potential at higher silver prices. El Pinguico mine is a past-producing mine from the early 1900s.

The last time El Pinguico was mined was in 1913, and it has 4 shafts and 10 levels. It has 500,000 oz. of tailings and another 1.5 million oz. that is ready to be mined. With El Cubo and El Pinguico resources, they should be able to mine 2 million oz. annually for several years. Then exploration will extend the mine life, and quite likely add to production.

Both mines have excellent exploration potential, and I think they will find more silver. Other than low resources, this stock doesn’t have any other red flags except perhaps a crash in silver prices. Although, until they begin production, we will not know their break-even cost per oz.

Balance Sheet

Cash $5 million and $9 million debt after their July drawdown. It appears that they might not need another financing in 2021. However, with exploration, capex, and ramp-up costs, I would expect some type of financing in 2022. However, it should not be significant.

Risks

The biggest risk is their low resources. Without exploration potential and the upside potential is limited. Next, are the unknown costs per oz., which we won't know until they begin production. Management is a risk, which still must prove itself. Lastly, I no longer consider Mexico to be a low-risk mining location.

Valuation

I am being conservative with my valuation, only using 2 million oz. annually of AGEQ. Using a future silver price of $50 and all-in costs of $19 per oz., the free cash would equal 2 million x $31 = $62 million.

If we value them at an 8x free cash flow multiple, that would value them at $496 million. When you compare that to their FD market cap of $112 million, the upside potential is significant.

You may think the upside is limited, however, with their exploration potential at both mines, I think my 2 million oz. production expectation is very conservative.

Investment Thesis

This stock is undervalued because of its low resources. But they don’t have to find very much silver to rectify that issue and then have excellent leverage to higher silver prices. The risk-reward seems very good at its current valuation. Unless silver prices crash, it will be difficult for this stock to fail.

Scorecard (1 to 10)

Properties/Projects: 7

Costs/Grade/Economics: 7

People/Management: 7

Cash/Debt: 7

Location Risk: 7

Risk-Reward: 7.5

Upside Potential: 7.5

Production Growth Potential/Exploration: 7.5

Overall Rating: 7.5

Silver X Mining

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (7/4/2021) Silver X Mining OTC:WRPSF Silver Small Producer $0.36 125M $45M

Silver X Mining is a small producer in Peru. They recently acquired the Nueva Recuperada project, which has 70 million oz. of AGEQ. They will produce 1.5 million oz. of AGEQ in 2021. They plan to increase production to 2.3 million oz. AGEQ in 2022.

They are giving guidance for a low AISC of around $12 per oz. That should give them a break-even cost of around $17-$18 per oz. We will have to wait for their next quarterly financials to confirm those costs.

They have two other exploration projects (Coriorcco and Las Antas). Neither has had much drilling. Coriorcco has 17 known veins at surface and appears to be a potential second mine. The management team are deal-makers and they intend to make more acquisitions and attempt to build a large company. I think this is a growth story.

Balance Sheet

Cash $10 million and $4 million debt. They have free cash flow and should not need to dilute significantly.

Risks

They need to prove they can expand production from 1.5 million oz. in 2021 to 2.3 million oz. in 2022. Also, costs are always a concern for small producers, which rarely have low costs. And since this is a new company, we need management to prove themselves. These unknowns are the reason why the stock is currently undervalued. The location of Peru is also not considered a low-risk country.

Valuation

I am being conservative with my valuation, only using 2.3 million oz. annually of AGEQ. Using a future silver price of $50 and all-in costs of $20 per oz., the free cash would equal 2.3 million x $30 = $69 million.

If we value them at an 8x free cash flow multiple, that would value them at $552 million. When you compare that to their FD market cap of $45 million, the upside potential is significant.

Investment Thesis

This is a new company with an experienced, aggressive team. They want to build Silver X into a large mid-tier silver producer. They are deal-makers and will not be content with their first 3 projects. They are already undervalued significantly if silver prices rise. Plus, if they grow production, the upside potential will only increase.

Scorecard (1 to 10)

Properties/Projects: 7

Costs/Grade/Economics: 7

People/Management: 7

Cash/Debt: 7

Location Risk: 7

Risk-Reward: 7

Upside Potential: 7.5

Production Growth Potential/Exploration: 7.5

Overall Rating: 7

Conclusion

If you want to gamble on higher silver prices, the silver miners provide the best leverage. These stocks can go up multiples of the silver price. Although, with that leverage also comes high-risk and high volatility. For this reason, keep your allocations low for each stock.