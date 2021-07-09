Yuya Shino/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment thesis

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:NCBDY) has demonstrated its resilient business model during the pandemic. We believe its focus on specialty content attracts committed and loyal consumers, which allows the business to have high earnings visibility, predictable free cash flow generation and stable growth prospects. With consensus forecasts estimating 3.9% free cash flow yield for FY3/2022, we are bullish on the shares.

Quick primer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc is a Japanese contents company with intellectual property such as 'Mobile Suit Gundam', 'DRAGON BALL', 'ONE PIECE' and 'Id@lmaster'. This IP is used for toys, figurines, game software, anime/film, music and amusement facilities. Legacy game software titles published include 'Tekken', 'Soulcalibur', 'Ace Combat', 'Taiko no Tatsujin' and 'Dark Souls'. The core earnings driver is digital game contents on smartphones - Apple (AAPL) derived revenues made up 14% of total FY3/2021 sales.

FY3/2021 sales split by segment

FY3/2021 operating profit split by segment

FY3/2021 operating margins by segment

FY3/2021 sales by geography

Key financials

Our objectives

Bandai Namco saw relatively stable trading during FY3/2021 whilst its peers like Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) saw record-breaking performance. In this piece we want to assess the following:

the impact of the pandemic on the business (both positive and negative) and any lasting effects.

outlook for FY3/2022 with business conditions normalizing.

We will take each one in turn.

The highs and lows in FY3/2021

FY3/2021 sales growth of 2% YoY and operating profit growth of 8% YoY, highlighting the company's relatively stable performance - it is relatively defensive as the business efficiently recycles its library of content, developing new hit titles and selling back catalogue. Smartphone game apps are a near-recurring and lucrative revenue stream, making the 'Network Entertainment' segment the most profitable at 17% operating margin before eliminations. However, there is a sense of disappointment as the company appears not to have benefited from lock-down environments that acted as a major global tailwind for enjoying stay-at-home digital entertainment - 'Network Entertainment' segmental sales only grew 5% YoY. One reason for this is that the company's contents although widely known tend to attract loyal, committed but finite customers, who are happy to pay and consume in normal periods or lock-downs without exception. Demand tends to be predictable but harder to scale.

The stand-out negative is the amusement facilities classed under 'Real Entertainment' which operated at a loss in FY3/2021 as well as in FY3/2020. The pandemic led to suspended operations and reduced operating hours, a halt on product releases and restructuring costs to the tune of JPY11.7 billion/$106 million. However, even if we assumed that 'Real Entertainment' broke even in FY3/2021, total OP growth YoY would be around 20% YoY - respectable but nothing that exciting.

Bandai Namco appears to have stuck to its usual gameplan during FY3/2021 and the results in themselves are not terrible. However, it could be argued that its 'media mix' of contents were not as aligned to lock-down demand as it could have been, namely releases on the Switch platform - one notable title was 'Little Nightmares II' but there were none others. A perennial problem with the company is the limited introduction of new successful IP.

All in all Bandai Namco has a decent showing during FY3/2021, but perhaps should have taken more advantage of the singular conditions of the pandemic. Next we look at the outlook for FY3/2022.

Lack of high hurdle YoY a plus

Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures announced a state of emergency from July 12th to August 22nd 2021; this will be a drag on the amusement facilities business, but overall it would appear that the company has relatively standard hurdles set for growth YoY for FY3/2022.

For the key 'Network Entertainment' business, plans are for 17 new app titles to be release (versus 12 the prior FY) and there is said to be an increase in console software titles as well. With the remaining business segments expected to be stable YoY (as per the norm), there does not seem to be too much concern over earnings visibility.

Management are renowned for issuing conservative guidance, with FY3/2022 sales expected to be flat YoY (+1.2% YoY) and operating profit expected to drop 11% YoY - consensus appear more realistic, expecting sales growth of 8% YoY and operating profit growth of 9% YoY. However, one notes a lack of buzz on the stock given excitement over recent years have being priced in (increasing download content sales improving margins, restructuring the amusement business, increasing licensing activities like Sanrio (OTCPK:SNROF)).

Perhaps to reflect this lack of buzz management have described FY3/2022 as a period of transition, and is set to unveil a new medium term plan for FY3/2023-FY3/2025. Whilst we can only speculate on company plans, we are not expecting anything too transformative but a usual focus on steady sales growth and small incremental gains in profitability. Again these may not be particularly exciting, but steady growth resulting in predictable free cash flow generation has its appeal.

Balance sheet

The company is well-capitalized, with a net cash position of JPY177 billion/$1.6 billion in FY3/2021 (11% of current market capitalization). To be fair the company is probably over-capitalized and when we look at capital allocation over the last 10 years, we see that cash has been allowed to mount up. There is potential for cash to be allocated to share buybacks (as per FY3/2011 and FY3/2012) but there is currently no indication of this.

Capital allocation (cumulative) over the last 10 years

Valuation

On consensus forecasts the shares are trading on PER FY3/2022 22.5x with a free cash flow yield of 3.9%. For FY3/2023 the PER multiple is 19.3x and the free cash flow yield 4.4%. These valuations do not look too demanding given a steady growth profile and sustained free cash flow generation. Expectations for the shares do not appear high, and we feel this provides an opportunity.

Risks

The obvious downside risk remains at the amusement facilities business and its relationship to lock-down conditions due to COVID-19. Consensus forecasts expect a recovery YoY, but the new Tokyo lock-down that curtails opening hours and potentially more lock-downs due to new variants in the rest of the year will be a drag on earnings.

Although it tends to be transitional, IT security lapses and loss of personal data for its online gaming services will have a negative impact on reputation as well as consumer behavior at least for the immediate term of such an incident.

The longer term concern remains Bandai Namco's relatively high weighting to the domestic market. If growth was to be sustainable, overseas markets must make more of a meaningful contribution. Despite its famous IP, its presence in Asia looks lower than it should be.

Conclusion

Bandai Namco has shown that it has a resilient business model during the pandemic, but also highlighted its historic status as a specialty content business with limited mass market appeal. Saying that, it has a global footprint and the earnings outlook as well free cash flow is a relatively predictable one. Valuations also look attractive given this level of visibility, a solid balance sheet and with limited market expectations in a 'transition' year before unveiling its latest medium term plan. As a business with sustainable growth prospects for the medium to long term, we are bullish on the shares.