Meme As A Portfolio Strategy

Most investors will agree that meme stocks do not belong in a fundamentals-based portfolio. Names like AMC Entertainment (AMC) have become associated with momentum, sky-high volatility and even irresponsible trading.

However, the "zero or one" nature of meme stocks in which longs are exposed to unlimited upside but limited downside (in this case, of up to 100% of the capital committed) has caught my attention. Should meme mania persist, AMC could be used in barbell fashion to boost the absolute and risk-adjusted performance of a growth portfolio.

How it works

Let's play a coin toss game: for a cost of $1 per toss, heads you win $3, tails you lose your dollar. Is this a good game to play indefinitely? Clearly yes, provided that $1 is not too much money for the player – i.e. he or she can comfortably afford to lose it.

AMC is not a much different, although more complex game (sorry, but let's just call a spade a spade: trading AMC is currently a game, not an investment). It is nearly impossible to know if this stock will rise or fall today or this week. What has been seen a couple of times this year, however, is that shares can "go to the moon" when they rise.

Here is a strategy to play the asymmetric odds: make small and periodic bets on the meme stock of equal dollar amounts. Should shares tank, the investor loses “only” his or her capital – up to 100% of the initial investment which, again, should be a very small figure. Should shares skyrocket, the investor can earn 200%, 400% or more.

How to execute

There are many ways to set up a barbell-style portfolio. I would propose (although not recommend, since this is not investment advice) the following:

Allocate 99% to a “boring” holding, like an S&P 500 ETF (SPY);

Every week, direct 1% of the original portfolio value to a meme stock like AMC, thus resetting or rebalancing the allocation to the meme bucket;

Repeat the process, always banking the gains or the losses from the previous week.

Assume an initial portfolio value of $100,000. When AMC took off during the week of January 25, increasing 280% in only five trading days on the heels of a massive short squeeze, the portfolio’s $1,000 allocation (1% of the original value) would have grown to nearly $3,800 in no time.

When AMC tanked the very next week, dropping almost 50%, the portfolio would have lost only $500: 50% of the new 1% allocation, or 0.5%. The net profit across both weeks would have been $3,300: the $3,800 gain minus the $500 loss, for a total portfolio gain of 3.3%.

Notice how much better the weekly-reset barbell strategy works in the case of extreme volatility and expected moonshot returns. On the other hand, traders who bought AMC right before the January “meme attack” and simply held onto shares through the end of the February 1 week would have gained only 95% on AMC in two weeks, rather than 330%.

The graph below depicts the performance of the "99/1 SPY-AMC barbell portfolio" since the start of 2021. Notice the substantially better performance. The absolute returns would have been higher in this case due to AMC being up robustly so far this year.

Source: DM Martins Research

More subtly, the volatility-adjusted performance of the portfolio would have also been superior (Sharpe ratio of 0.66 vs. the S&P 500's 0.45) and the risks, lower. This is in part due to negative correlations between the daily returns of AMC and the broad market's so far this year: correlation factor of -0.26.

Below is how hypothetical volatility and drawdowns would have compared between the barbell portfolio and the S&P 500:

36.9% annualized volatility vs. the broad market's 38.5%

3.9% maximum drawdown vs. the broad market's 4.1%

Beware of the risks

Don’t forget, however: play with fire, and you might get burned. Incorporating a meme approach to a traditional portfolio strategy can certainly backfire.

The main risk is that AMC heads progressively lower over time (keep in mind: a single, very sudden drop is less of an issue), as or if meme mania fizzles and fundamentals catch up with the stock price and valuations. In this scenario, the portfolio would lose a good chunk of its 1% allocation to AMC weekly, and the losses could add up to something sizable.

There are a couple of ways to mitigate this risk, however. One is to cease trading the meme stock as soon as it produces a predetermined dollar amount in losses to the portfolio – a manual stop loss of sorts. Another approach is to diversify across many meme stocks including GameStop (GME) and others, so that the strategy is not dependent on one single name hitting a homerun once again.

Last few words

I must apologize to the usual reader who expects me to focus my research on fundamentals. This is usually the case for virtually any other ticker that I have covered on Seeking Alpha. But in my view, when it comes to meme stocks, little does business analysis matter currently, if at all.

The important takeaway of this article is that even traditional, long-term investors can still find ways to benefit from meme mania. All that is required is a bit of creativity, lots of risk management, and some luck.