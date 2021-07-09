A holiday-shortened week in the U.S. saw stocks move higher amid some mid-week jitters.

At the time of this writing (3pm EDT on Friday) major indexes are up for the week, led by the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), which are both up about 0.4%. Dow Industrials (DIA) are about 0.3% higher.

This despite concerns over the 'Delta variant' of COVID-19 and a widespread crackdown by Chinese authorities on tech stocks. These events caused risk assets to sell off on Thursday morning.

Winners & Losers

Technology shares in the U.S. rallied, led by Amazon (AMZN), which gained almost 9%, and Oracle (ORCL), which added close to 8%. One likely cause was the cancellation of the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud contract, or JEDI, that had been earmarked for Microsoft (MSFT).

Real estate stocks performed well, with the Real Estate Select Sector SDPR ETF (XLRE) gaining 1.8%.

Chinese technology stocks dropped dramatically on a broad-based crackdown by Chinese authorities. New listing DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) dropped 31% and the 'Big 3' of Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) fell to 52-week lows.

Reopening names sold off on concerns over the 'Delta variant' of Covid-19. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) fell 9% week-over-week. MGM Resorts (MGM) declined by 7%. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) lost 5%. Cruise lines sold off, led by Carnival (CCL) which fell 10%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was off 9% with Royal Caribbean (RCL) dropping 7.5%.

Financials also declined. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) gave up 3.5% for the week. Energy stocks suffered the same fate, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) dropping 5.6%. Marathon Oil (MRO) declined by almost 9%. Valero Energy (VLO) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) fell by about 10% each. Diamondback Energy (FANG) was down 11%.