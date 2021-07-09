hernan4429/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The prospects to receive a high distribution yield is always desirable for income investors but at the same time, it often comes at the expense of growth but this has not been the case for Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) whose high 6% yield has been growing every quarter. Whilst this undoubtedly sounds wonderful on the surface, sadly when digging deeper their incentive distribution rights are choking their ability to see this continue or even sustain their current distributions.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When reviewing their cash flow performance, it can easily be seen that their operating cash flow has grown strongly over the recent years with it rising to a record $119.3m during 2020 versus $84.1m during 2018. Whilst this is undoubtedly positive, it becomes very worrisome to see that their distribution payments are rising at an even quicker pace and reached $133.2m during 2020 that clearly exceeded their operating cash flow, which has continued into the first quarter of 2021.

Even though investors can debate their preferred measure of distribution coverage, it should be unquestionable that paying out more than they even receive as operating cash flow is very risky and thus leaves them reliant on debt-funding even before considering their capital expenditure. When reviewing their change of equity statement, it becomes apparent that this unsustainable growth in distribution payments is not only due to management rewarding their unitholders.

A significant portion of the problem stems from their incentive distribution rights that are included within their distribution payments on their cash flow statement, hereon referred to as IDRs. They have become increasingly burdensome and consume a worrying portion of their operating cash flow through giving their sponsor a share of their common distributions, as per the terms quoted below.

"Our sponsor currently holds incentive distribution rights that entitle it to receive an increasing percentage (15%, 25% and 50%) of the cash that we distribute to our common unitholders from available cash after the minimum quarterly distribution and certain target distribution levels have been achieved."

-Enviva Partners 2020 10-K.

The idea behind IDRs is to encourage their sponsor to drive growth for their unitholders but sadly they are simply becoming too burdensome and now threaten to hurt their common unitholders whom they are ideally meant to help. During the first quarter of 2021 these were $8.1m and thus represent an annualized rate of $32.4m, which is the equivalent of a very significant 27.22% of their annual operating cash flow during 2020. At least if nothing else, there is one small positive that it appears they have already reached the highest scale of 50%, as per the quote included below.

"Effective as of our quarterly cash distribution in the fourth quarter of 2017, our sponsor was at the top tier of the incentive distribution rights scale."

-Enviva Partners 2020 10-K (previously linked).

Whilst this means that they should grow any larger relative to their common distributions, it should be remembered that they will keep growing equally with their common distributions and thus will continue being burdensome. Whilst their cash flow situation already makes a distribution reduction very likely due to their distributions payments outstripping their operating cash flow, their financial position will help provide insights into the timing.

Following their heavily debt-reliant operating model, it was no surprise to see that their capital structure is becoming increasingly burdened with debt, which has increased by a massive 53.57% during 2020 alone. Whilst their growing operating cash flow could theoretically help offset this higher debt to help keep their leverage under control, sadly this does not appear to be working.

When overlaying their rising net debt with their various earnings metrics, it can be seen that their leverage has kept rising and now sits at a critical level with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 7.28. Their interest coverage of only 1.00 further indicates that their debt is very expensive to service and further chokes their financial performance.

It normally starts to become very concerning upon seeing a net debt-to-EBITDA above 5.01 since it indicates very high leverage but these results indicate that a distribution reduction could happen at any moment since this debt-funded operating model is clearly not working. If this was producing sustainable results, their leverage would at least be remaining static but clearly, this is not the case with it steadily rising across the board since 2018. Even though different investors may have different views about when leverage becomes too problematic, it should be agreed that it simply cannot continue rising forever.

If there is one slight positive, it would have to be that their liquidity is adequate with a current ratio of 1.13. It was also positive to see that the majority of their debt resides within their 2026 Notes that gives them plenty of years before refinancing is required, as the table included below displays.

Although this helps reduce any immediate solvency risks, it does nothing to help their very risky and unsustainable distributions, especially since their cash balance is very low at only $3.4m and thus sees a cash ratio of 0.02. Whilst they still retain a further $184m available under their credit facility, it would be very risky to utilize this to continue funding their distribution payments that currently amount to $41.1m per quarter or $164.4m once annualized since it would leave them critically low on liquidity. It could prove quite difficult to source even more debt funding given their very high leverage and thus further makes the case for a distribution reduction even higher.

Conclusion

Even if their IDRs were eliminated for free and just simply disappeared overnight, their distribution sustainability would still be risky but their existence means that a distribution reduction could happen at any moment given their very high leverage. Following these concerning findings that paint a poor picture for the sustainability of their distributions and choked financial position, I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Enviva Partners' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.