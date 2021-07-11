SunChan/E+ via Getty Images

Most of us have heard about long-term investors who have made life-changing fortunes by buying fast-growing companies decades ago.

Usually, such companies go on to become dividend-paying blue-chips. As such, they still generate strong total returns, but they're hardly the growth machines they started out as.

But what if we told you there was a hyper-growth company out there still in its early stages - one that's still small enough to potentially deliver around 18% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") long-term total returns?

Or that this company yields an attractive and safe 2.8%, equal to Vanguard's high-yield ETF?

Or that it's proven itself a rich retirement dream stock before.

Or that it's blessed with a wonderful and adaptable corporate culture that's prospered through no less than four recessions?

Or that it's trading at a very attractive valuation right now?

Would you be interested in knowing more?

If so, meet LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), a company that's grown investor wealth nearly 200x adjusted for inflation over the last 31 years. Moreover, management plans to continue delivering such incredible returns over the coming decade.

If it's successful, that could make LCII just the hyper-growth rich retirement dream stock you're looking for…

Safety and Quality You Can Trust

We're starting out our deep dive on LCI Industries by evaluating its dividend safety, of course.

Here's its long-term dependability breakdown:

And its overall quality…

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool - updated daily, sorted by overall quality)

LCII's 72% quality score means it's similar to such 8/12 above-average and 9/12 blue-chip companies such as

Sysco (SYY) - dividend aristocrat

(SYY) - dividend aristocrat Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) - dividend king

(FRT) - dividend king JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

(JPM) Pfizer (PFE)

(PFE) Disney (DIS).

Here's more about it from Morningstar:

"LCI Industries Inc. supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries… "It has two reportable segments the original equipment manufacturers segment and the aftermarket segment. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products are sold primarily to major manufacturers of RVs such as Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago, and other RV OEMs, and to manufacturers in adjacent industries."

Incorporated in 1984 in Elkhart, Indiana - the RV capital of the world - it traces its roots back to 1956. Today, all these decades later, it's the world's largest RV component maker.

Its CEO is the founder's grandson and has been with the company for 27 years. And its top executives combined have 167 years of experience through the four recessions it's experienced since going public.

We're talking about a wide-moat company with trusted brands that has over $11 billion in growth opportunities ahead of it. That's thanks to appeal that spans the generations.

From millennials to retirees, everyone loves RVs, as you can see in LCI's sales.

(Source: investor presentation)

More LCI Industries Sales Talk

By 2022, management thinks 60% of sales will come from its more recurring and high-margin aftermarket business. And its global business has potential decades of strong sales, earnings, and cash flow growth too.

(Source: investor presentation)

Plus, management is dedicated to a fortress balance sheet with a goal of 1x-1.5x debt/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over time. Ratings agencies, for the record, consider 2.5 or less safe for the industry.

And it had $355.7 million in liquidity against $483 million in total operating expenses in 2020.

(Source: investor presentation)

Management is targeting a 30% payout ratio for the dividend. Most of its cash flow will go toward mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to propel it even further.

That's a strategy it's already committed to. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, LCI Industries acquired almost all Trazcor's business assets just last month.

With 30+ years of experience, Trazcor utilizes innovative technology to supply custom aluminum sidewalls and panels to the recreation and transportation OEM markets. So this purchase works very well.

Expect more where that came from since LCI has averaged an M&A deal every five months for the last two decades. That activity boosts organic growth of almost 11% by 4.4%, or 42% historically.

Here's a closer look at its math, by the way:

LCII began paying a dividend in 2016, and it's raised it for five consecutive years now at 25% CAGR - despite analysts' naysaying.

And with a payout ratio that's well below the 40% industry standard too. This gives it strong financial flexibility and a fortress balance sheet.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Analysts expect that to keep getting stronger from here before its next big acquisition too. That's what happens when a company goes out of its way to build and maintain a stable moat.

Return on Capital and Other Considerations

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Consider its return on capital alone, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and "moatiness." This consists of earnings before interest and taxes divided by all the money it takes to run the business.

Historically, LCI's ROC is almost 5x better than its peers and 3x better than the S&P 500. Next year's consensus is for 37%-50%. That's 5x and 3.4x better, respectively.

LCII's margins are expected to improve from there as the economy recovers and it reverts to its historically strong synergistic cost savings from recent acquisitions.

For the record, management is very good at knowing when to put its foot on the growth gas. And over the coming years, analysts expect significant increases in growth spending, as shown below.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The seven analysts that cover it have set a median 12-month price target of $167.86. That gives it a discount-to-price target of 22.65% and an upside to price-to-target (not including dividends) of 29.28%.

Analysts expect LCII to not only grow 15% over time but to deliver almost 32% total returns in just the next year.

Of course though, we never recommend a company just because analysts expect big short-term returns. But LCII has both exceptional growth potential and a very attractive valuation.

This gives us a very nice combination of yield, growth, and value, the holy trinity of total returns.

The historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range is 13%-26% CAGR… which is also how fast it's historically grown.

A Wonderful Company at a Wonderful Price

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over 20 years, tens of millions of investors have paid 18x-20x earnings for LCII outside of bear markets and bubbles. So there's a 91% probability that about 19x earnings is its intrinsic value.

Today, LCII trades at just 12.4x forward earnings, a PEG of 0.8 and just 9.8x enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA.

In other words, LCII isn't just undervalued… It's trading at literal private equity valuations.

In a market that's 31% overvalued, LCII offers a generous, safe, and rapidly growing 2.8% yield. And with the very strong long-term growth potential we already mentioned.

That puts it at an 18% discount and a potentially reasonable buy for 2021 consensus estimates. As for 2022, it's a potentially good buy for 2022 estimates.

LCI Industries' Consensus Total Return Potential

LCII's long-term consensus return potential range is 17.8% CAGR, the combination of its 2.8% yield with anticipated 15% growth. That's versus 7.9% for the S&P 500, 11% for dividend aristocrats, and 16.3% for the Nasdaq.

And remember LCII has delivered very consistent 18%-19% 10- and 15-year annual total returns since 1990.

Naturally, it can't grow like that forever. But it's still more than enough to make us money in the meantime. And we expect it to be a solid dividend-paying stock long after "the meantime" is gone. The bottom line is that attractively valued LCII offers everything a retiree could want:

An attractive and safe yield

A nice margin of safety

Market- and aristocrat-crushing short- and long-term return potential.

LCII represents a reasonable and prudent high-yield, hyper-growth blue-chip investment for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Risk Profile: Why LCII Isn't Right for Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. So you have to be comfortable with LCII's fundamental risk profile before you invest in it.

That includes:

Being in a cyclical industry tied to the health of the economy

1,169 major peers

Supply chain disruption risk

Global legal and political risk (when expanding overseas)

M&A risk (80% of acquisitions historically fail to deliver value to shareholders)

Dilution risk tied to M&A risk

How, historically, LCII's share count grows 2% per year

LCI's $400 million private placement debt offering.

The latter is through its previously mentioned subsidiary, Lippert Components. These are 1.125% convertible senior notes due 2026. And initial purchasers have the option to purchase up to an additional $60 million.

The conversion rate will initially be 6.0369 common shares per $1,000 in principal amount of notes. And estimated net proceeds of about $389.6 million will fund the cost of note hedge transactions… repay outstanding borrowings… and for general corporate purposes.

That all sounds well and good until you understand that it represents 2.42 million new shares upon conversion - an approximately 10% dilution.

In addition, LCII is a very volatile company, as shown below.

Over the last 31 years, its average volatility is 45% per year.

Prudent long-term investors know that volatility can only help your returns. But some - perhaps even most - people can't stomach such wild short-term swings.

In Conclusion…

Companies that have grown nearly 200x (adjusted for inflation) are usually massive. But LCI Industries is still a $3.2 billion company.

Now, we doubt it can deliver another 200x performance in the next 31 years. And RV component makers are likely to never trade at $600 billion market caps.

But LCII does have a very strong potential to become a 10x-20x bagger in the coming years and decades. And even after growth opportunities slow, buybacks could fund significant growth from there.

Basically, LCI Industries is a hyper-growth blue-chip bargain and one of the best-hidden gems you've probably never heard of…

Something that helps drive small RV companies to glorious and sustained growth - and can help make your golden years a lot more golden.

Note from Brad Thomas: I bought shares personally and added them to the Retirement Strategy Portfolio.

