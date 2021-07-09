Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has every chance of further growth due to a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, a favorable price environment against the background of demand-supply imbalance, a strong balance sheet, and a valuation gap compared to the steel industry on average. Moreover, the company can significantly increase its market share due to the growth of its product portfolio and improved profitability with a new advanced mill (Big River Steel) acquired in 2020 for $774 million.

Opportunity

Financial position and ESG

The company's revenue increased 33.3% compared to Q1 2020 and amounted to $3.66 billion. The company missed analysts' expectations by $13.2 million. Moreover, we note the positive dynamics of EPS, which climbed out of the negative zone and exceeded $1. The last time the company achieved such a result was back in the 4th quarter of 2018.

According to the consensus forecast, EPS will continue its rapid growth in upcoming quarters. But we expect a correction in the second half of the year. The company's results for the 2Q and 3Q may surprise investors and spur an increase in shares given record prices and high mill utilization.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

If we look at the EBITDA TTM margin chart, we can see a significant improvement of more than $452 million compared to 4Q 2020. We will not be surprised by the record EBITDA margin in Q2 and Q3. We expect a breakthrough not only due to high prices but also due to Big River Steel's superior performance and the launch of verdeX line of sustainable steel, the first of its kind in the domestic steel industry.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

We believe verdeX initiative will be the starting point for further development of the ESG strategy within the company. It can become an additional value driver in the long term. We think X can use this trend to attract new clients interested in sustainable solutions.

ESG investing is becoming more popular among investors. They analyze non-financial issues and their possible impact on the company's growth prospects and its financial results. Funds that use so-called ESG principles captured $51.1 billion of net new money from investors in 2020 -the fifth consecutive annual record, according to Morningstar. High ESG risks can have a significant negative impact on the financial results of companies in different industries. For example, Norilsk Nickel, the world's leading nickel and palladium producer, has paid a record $2 billion fine after the largest fuel spill, which caused huge stock sales. According to Reuters, its net profit sank by 39% in 2020.

Companies that strongly violate ESG norms underperform the market. The performance gap equals 3.5% a year. Furthermore, ESG firms can benefit from higher valuation, as potential investors can pay a premium. Thus, the further development of ESG can provide additional support to the company's shares by attracting new investors and reducing the valuation gap. But, we will talk about valuation gap later in this article.

Among the positive aspects, it is worth noting the prospects for improving the company's debt burden against the background of growing financial indicators. The company's net debt is about $5.3 billion, while EBITDA will probably exceed at least $2.5 billion after rapid growth this year. Therefore, the Net Debt/EBITDA may fall below 2.

In our opinion, reducing the debt burden can provoke a new wave of investors who previously avoided the company's shares for this reason. In addition, the improvement of the debt burden makes the company more flexible in raising dividends to closest competitors' levels. Now, the dividend yield (FWD) for X is just 0.18%, while Nucor (NUE) has 1.73%.

Demand supply imbalance

The steel industry is experiencing a flourishing time after a rapid price increase of more than two times over the past year due to the outstripping growth rates of demand compared to supply. According to Argus, domestic US HRC Midwest assessment rose by $85/st to $1,785/st while lead times slipped to 6-8 weeks from 6-9 weeks. The rapid growth of prices despite higher mill utilization at the level of 80-82% deserves special attention and confirms the high demand for steel products.

We believe that the current market trends present a unique opportunity for X to significantly improve its financial position due to the low price sensitivity in response to the growth of output in the industry.

China's plans to reduce output to improve the environmental situation in the country can support high prices. China is the world's largest steel producer. China's steel production was 99.5 Mt in May. The world market equals 174.4 Mt. The potential decline in output will have an enormous impact on prices.

Source: World Steel Association

Valuation

We conduct a comparative analysis of the company with its closest competitors to validate the underestimated value of X.

Source: Created by the author using Seeking Alpha data

Among the key U.S. steelmakers, X has the lowest multipliers of P/E, EV/EBITDA, EV/Sales, P/B with at least a 20% discount. We see the potential for further growth of the shares up to 30 during the year. We expect the company to continue the gradual growth of profitability due to high prices in the market, large-scale infrastructure plan in which the company will be among the key beneficiaries. Moreover, the newest and most advanced flat-rolled mill in North America can become an additional driver for better operational performance in the long term.

Better profitability will reduce the valuation gap in X, although it has grown by more than 30% since the beginning of this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Moreover, according to Seeking Alpha Quant Rating, X is "Very Bullish" with an average rate of 4.83. The company is among the top 15 best companies for this indicator among all companies in the materials sector. We believe it can be an additional reason to add the company to your portfolio.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Infrastructure plans and recovery

One of the X key competitive advantages is its strong position in the U.S. market. We expect that the company will capture the opportunity of the $1.2 infrastructure plan agreed in June. The recovery of the economy after the pandemic will be another reason for revenue and profitability growth.

The $1.2 trillion plan includes $579 billion in new spending over eight years, focusing only on physical infrastructures such as roads, bridges, rail, broadband internet, water and sewer pipes, and electric vehicles. X will be among the beneficiaries due to its strong presence in the local market and upcoming growth for steel products.

In our opinion, there is a possibility of adopting various programs to support the economy in response to the weak pace of economic recovery by the end of 2021. On the one hand, support measures will stimulate business activity, which will indirectly lead to higher demand for X's products. On the other hand, we can see additional plans to support infrastructure projects or the construction industry.

Risks

One of the essential risks for the company is a possible price correction for steel products that now look overheated. We expect an upcoming correction in the market during 2021. The main reasons here are increasing output and mill utilization at a level above 80%. Moreover, we anticipate a traditional decline in demand in the second half of the year. However, we do not expect a rapid drop in prices for steel products due to the ongoing recovery of the US economy and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal.

Source: Bloomberg

Among other risks, we would like to mention the crucial role of China in pricing in the steel market. Earlier, we have already noted that China has announced plans to reduce output steel products. However, over the past few years, we have seen a consistent increase in steel output in China, despite various announcements. At the moment, we think the market ignores China's plans as a potential source of price. However, we anticipate an upcoming reduction in output on the wave of increasing ESG risks and concerns of the Chinese authorities. It will create additional support for X in the long run.

Conclusion

We believe the upcoming record financial results for the second and third quarters, new investments in ESG initiatives, and prospects for improving the company's debt burden can become a significant trigger for U.S. Steel shares. The company is underestimated compared to the closest peers by more than 20% on average for all multipliers. My target price is 30 that can be achieved already in 2021 by reducing the valuation gap. The essential risk for further extension of X shares remains possible price correction for steel products and China's significant influence on both demand and supply in this market.