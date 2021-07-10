Дмитрий Ларичев/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) is an internally managed diversified REIT with a combination of industrial, office and retail properties in its asset base. Additionally, Presidio has entered into several buy and lease back operations on model homes whereby Presidio purchases those model homes (there’s 106 of those model homes in its asset base right now) and leases them back to the homebuilders to showcase potential developments. That’s rather unique and not without risk, but I think the risk/reward level of Presidio’s investments is quite acceptable.

First of all, let’s have a look at the Presidio performance

The majority of Presidio’s assets are commercial assets, divided into retail properties and office properties. And as you can see, the LTV ratio of the commercial assets is quite high as the total amount of mortgages represents approximately 65% of the acquisition cost of the assets.

The model homes have a book value of just under $38M (representing an average book value of just over $350,000 per model home. As the REIT has been able to sell these properties at a profit both in Q1 2021 and in FY 2020, I do think the book value of the model homes is realistic. Presidio aims to buy those properties at a 5-10% discount and expects to sell them after the typical three year lease.

The most recent balance sheet lists the total book value of the real estate assets as $145M (including $29M worth of assets held for sale as the transactions only closed after the end of the first quarter), and it’s important to note this already includes almost $27.5M of depreciation and amortization. The balance sheet also contained $7M of cash and $109M of debt for a net debt position of $102M.

A $102M net debt versus $145M in assets indicates a LTV ratio of about 70% which is a bit high for my liking. However, if we would add back the accumulated depreciation and amortization expenses, we actually need to compare the $102M with the $172M book value of the assets and that results in a more acceptable 59%.

We also see the book value attributable to the shareholders of Presidio Property Trust was approximately $31.2M and divided over the 9.5M shares outstanding, this represents a book value of just under $3.3/share. But again, if we would add back (a portion of) the accumulated depreciation on the properties, the adjusted book value would be substantially higher, and likely exceed $5/share. So there clearly is a difference between book value and fair value here.

The $23M in preferred shares will rank senior to the common stockholders equity, adding a nice layer of safety as the total equity value will have to decrease by almost 60% before the preferred shares would be worth less than their par value. A relatively simplistic explanation, but being senior to the common stockholders is one of the main reasons why I am interested in the preferred shares.

The terms of the preferred shares

As Presidio Property Trust is a small REIT, it had to make its preferred share offering quite entertaining to ensure a successful placing.

The preferred shares were issued with a 9.375% cumulative preferred dividend, representing an annual payout of $2.34375 per year. Presidio’s preferred shares will pay the dividend on a monthly basis at a rate of just over $0.195/month which may attract income seeking investors looking for a monthly preferred dividend cheque.

The REIT has a call option and will be allowed to buy back the preferred shares at the par value of $25/share from June 15 th 2026 on. This means the preferred shareholders will receive at least $11.5/share in preferred dividends before the securities can be called. The preferred shares are currently trading at just under $25/share, which means the yield to call is just under 9.4%. I think this is an appropriate compensation for the risk level of these securities.

The preferred dividend should be very well covered

The initial plan was to issue 800,000 preferred shares to raise $25M, but the underwriters exercised the overallotment option for an additional 120,000 preferred shares which means there are now 920,000 preferred shares outstanding for a total of $23M. As the preferred dividend has been established at 9.375%, the preferred dividends will cost Presidio approximately $2.15M per year.

According to the Q1 results, Presidio’s core FFO was approximately $935,000, resulting in a pro forma full-year core FFO of approximately $3.7M. This means the preferred dividend payments require almost 60% of the current FFO, resulting in a coverage ratio of 180%. That’s okay but not great. That being said, keep in mind the proceeds of the preferred share offering could easily be deployed and the income from future investments will obviously boost the FFO and sharply increase the coverage ratio.

Investment thesis

I am not interested in the common shares of Presidio as the average remaining lease term of 2.3 years for the commercial portfolio is quite low. Additionally, the fact the preferred shares were issued and rank senior to the common shares make the common units less desirable as the risk level has increased. Presidio needs to pay the preferred dividend first (and as it’s a cumulative issue, all suspended distributions will have to be paid out anyway) while in the event of a default preferred shares rank senior to the common shares.

That’s why I’m only interested in the preferred securities at this point, exactly because Presidio only needs $2.15M per year to cover the preferred dividend while the prefs rank senior to the common shares. So even if things would go wrong there’s a better chance to recoup some of the preferred investment as common shareholders are all the way at the end of the queue.

I think the risk/reward ratio of the preferred shares is good, and the almost 9.4% yield seems to be an appropriate reward for the risk as Presidio still is a very small REIT and focuses on B-level and C-level properties.

I have a small long position in Presidio Property Trust’s preferred shares as I was able to pick them up below the $25 par value. I don’t think this will ever become a large portion in my portfolio, but I like the diversification as a riskier and higher yielding investment in a rather conservative portfolio. I would like to see the coverage ratio of the preferred dividends to increase towards 250% over the next few years and may sell my position if Presidio’s coverage ratio hasn’t improved in a few years.