Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

As someone who has been following the market for robotic exoskeletons fairly regularly for a few years now, I've been keenly interested in how some of the micro-cap public companies have followed different business models. The product offerings or type of customer served may overlap here and there between Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO), Sarcos/Rotor (ROT), ReWalk (RWLK), Myomo (MYO), and the Nasdaq-Nordic listed BioServo, each of this small handful of companies is attempting to reach customers in slightly different ways and lay the groundwork for long-term profitability.

Ekso Bionics, which has both a medical rehab product line as well as an industrial work aide product, seems to be borrowing a page from the Sarcos' approach. It quite recently pivoted from a sales focus of individual units, and is instead offering the units on a subscription basis, which tend to be paid out from the normal operating budget instead of requiring a capital expense approval. This change was only announced at the end of 2020, and so the efforts are just beginning, but initial results appear to be bearing fruit. Since my last take on Ekso in February, I will update on the company's progress and evaluate the investment pros and cons.

One Foot in Rehab, Just A Toe in Industrial Use

A comment on my previous article asked about how Ekso compared specifically to Sarcos Robotics, which has gotten some spotlight due to its upcoming SPAC transaction with Rotor Acquisition Corp. to go public. There is not really much of a comparison in terms of capabilities, scale, or price points; Sarcos does offer a product equipping employees in heavy industry with an almost full-body exoskeleton that would easily cost between $500,000 and $1,000,000 per unit if it was being sold on its own, given the subscription price per unit of around $100,000 per year. However, it also is working on multiple other robotic technologies that do not involve a human being wearing one of their suits.

In contrast, Ekso Bionics has developed mostly a business that helps people gain mobility again after a stroke or brain injury by walking with a robotic exoskeleton assistance in a physical rehabilitation facility, reported as EksoHealth. As an almost supplemental business line, Ekso also had developed a first-generation product, a vest, for helping workers who may have to keep their arms elevated for extended periods, and had some success with signing customers like Ford (F) and Boeing (BA).

This division, referred to as EksoWorks, updated and improved the original design in 2020, bringing to market a new version, the EVO. In looking for a wider array of potential customers for this upgrade, Ekso is looking to establish customers beyond the automotive and aerospace industries that it has worked with previously, and move into construction areas like drywall hanging and solar installation. In contrast, the Sarcos full-body suits are geared to heavier-duty tasks; it regularly touts that its suits allow the wearer to lift up to 200 pounds (90 Kilograms). In addition, Sarcos has multiple other lines of robotic products beyond an exosuit, tailored to defense and commercial applications, and its long-term success is not necessarily tied to its exoskeleton technology.

For comparison on pricing, while the exact retail price is not public, Ekso Bionics has stated the EVO costs less than the original device, which was around $7,000 as an outright purchase. Looking at the pricing structure, along with a visual side-by-side comparison, it is easy to tell that the industrial applications for Sarcos and Ekso are not going after identical use-cases on the industrial side, and this is only a tiny portion of Ekso's current business anyways. Below, the Sarcos suit is on the left, while a version of the Esko vest is pictured on the right.

(image source: author's compilation from page 19 of Sarcos investor presentation and Ekso)

The old adage about comparing apples to oranges might be appropriate here - the commonalities between Sarcos and Ekso are fairly superficial.

Not only are these two industrial products different in capabilities and costs, Ekso at this point in time is primarily a company with an exoskeleton product to help people walk, and is just running a side project for industrial applications. While it is possible that balance could change in the future and the two segments would become more equal contributors, for the moment the industrial arm of Ekso Bionics is not much more than an asterisk, contributing less than 10% of revenue in Q1 2021 (compared to 14% of total revenue in 2019 and 9% in 2020):

(Source: Ekso)

However, comparing only the subscriptions revenue between the two divisions ($152,000 for EksoHealth and $70,000 for EksoWorks), that gap closes substantially, with EksoWorks accounting for nearly a third of all subscription revenue; this suggests to me that in fact the idea is gaining some traction and early adoption for both sides of the business, even if traditional unit sales remain a significant part of the mix for a while.

Why This Asterisk Could Come to Matter More

Research is ongoing related to the risks and benefits of exoskeletons in the workplace, and this is an area of real opportunity. The direct cost of workplace injuries and the associated loss of productivity is well studied - adding up to well over $100 billion per year in the United States alone, with some estimates up to $250 billion if you include illness.

Government interest in labor protections in North America and Europe could conceivably find that exoskeletons are personal protective equipment in certain job roles, putting employers on notice that they will need to supply those affected employees with the sort of vest that Ekso has designed. This kind of research is not yet established and there is certainly no guarantee of such an outcome, but workplace injury it is a big enough problem that there are good business reasons, not to mention the human fairness reasons, to try and make significant improvements.

Assuming for now that the exoskeleton benefits for workers outweigh the risks, then even without direct government mandate, I could imagine underwriters of workers compensation insurance would want to see such technology used more and more, incentivizing it in the form of reduced premiums to employers. When Ekso was publicizing the reasons why Boeing was potentially interested, it specifically referenced the "rising insurance premiums" as a motivator for Boeing. If rising healthcare and work comp premiums affect Boeing enough to consider this sort of technology, then similar considerations very likely impact thousands of other employers and hundreds of thousands of others workers.

At something like a $7,000 list price per unit for the EVO vest, based on a estimated 5-year/60-month life, a monthly per unit subscription would only need to be about $120 to recoup the sale, although I fully expect the rate to be higher to account to make up for the delay in revenue. The point is that the attractiveness of the manageable monthly cost of a subscription for the right kind of employer and use case makes it easier to close more sales and get more units in circulation upfront.

Meanwhile, Back At the Physical Rehab Center...

Until that time comes, if it ever does, when the EksoWorks division has broader support, the EksoHealth side of things will be tasked with carrying the load for moving the business forward. Reviewing the financial results from Q1, it is quite clear that the performance of the EksoNR product will be the most important variable in the short term. From the perspective of how the company either uses or generates cash from operations, this rehab robot dominates the picture.

Out of Q1 2021 total revenues of $1.9 million, EksoHealth accounted for $1.7 million, improvements over the $1.5 million total for the same period in 2020, but well down from 2019, when all four quarters exceeded $3 million in total revenues. While the fairly steep drop in sales relative to 2019 is concerning, I am more concerned about whether or not the company is improving its operational metrics on cash.

Data by YCharts

The overall chart is actually not that discouraging - sales tracked a distinct uptrend through 2018 and 2019, while the quarterly cash loss from operations steadily decreased over the same period. The use of cash really improved through 2020 through the pandemic, which would be expected as sales slowed, and from here the key question becomes if sales can start to recover to something like 2019 levels while keeping cash loss trending towards break even. Management has not given guidance for the remainder of 2021, but as the pandemic restrictions are slowly easing, I do expect to see some measure of sales recovery continue. If the subscription option gains ground on the traditional sales model, comparisons to prior years will need to be careful.

Cash Position Relative to Market Price

With an equity raise during the first Q1, the company's overall cash and debt positions are much more secure. If matching recent run rates, Ekso should be coming out of the second quarter with a net cash position in the range of $45 million, which imputes a cash per share value of $3.23 (share count is ~13.9 million), compared to the current valuation priced around $5.00 per share . At a market cap of $70 million, the difference between the market cap and net cash is only $25 million.

I bring this up because I took a similar approach last month to thinking about one of Ekso's competitors for stroke patients, ReWalk Robotics. Both companies find themselves in somewhat similar situations, at least in terms of balance sheet strength after raising new funds recently. Both have long runways for working out their difficulties, stretching years instead of quarters, and in both cases the apparent market valuation for anything over and above the companies' respective cash is pretty minimal (in the case of ReWalk the value was something like $23.5 million). Looking at the two together, I am genuinely surprised at just how similar the market has valued the operations, intellectual properties, and other assets of both companies

Whether or not there is any present value to those assets (for either Ekso Bionics or ReWalk) based on history of negative cash flows is a perfectly justifiable question, but I believe the risk/reward profile has become far stronger, giving shareholders and management the resources to be patient and execute the strategies. In other words, the valuation risks have subsided modestly, and now the vast majority of risk turns to the ability to execute a plan.

Conclusion: Direction is Still Muddy

My main concern at this point with Ekso Bionics is that I am not completely sure what management's real growth strategy is beyond changing the sales model. The goals they laid out for the prior quarter were not earth-shattering objectives, in my view, although CEO Jack Peurach led with them on the last earnings call:

We are off to an encouraging start in 2021. During the quarter, our primary objectives were geared towards raising customer engagement levels, expanding physician awareness of our innovative exoskeleton devices in the medical community, and sharing with them our new subscription access model. I am pleased that we made great strides across each of these goals.

None of these are bad objectives - who doesn't want more awareness and higher customer engagement? Yet I just find them to be a sort of generic goal setting, especially in comparison to its peer ReWalk.

In contrast to Ekso Bionics, ReWalk management has been quite clear and specific about the steps it needs to take and the factors that need to fall into place to really ramp up its growth. ReWalk's leadership has laid out what it is working on to establish more insurance approvals, and has a defined process in place of continuing to work with the Veteran's Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. At the same time, ReWalk is also diversifying, moving into something of a similar space as Ekso does for providing rehab centers robotic assistance for working with stroke patients.

For the moment, Ekso Bionics has a head start over ReWalk in this area (EksoHealth Q1 sales of $1.7 million, compared to total ReWalk Q1 sales at $1.3 million, combined personal devices and rehab center sales). The outcome for ReWalk is far from certain, but I have a pretty good picture of what they are attempting to do to create shareholder value, and it has a couple of dynamics at work that could become catalysts.

If I ask myself "what are the possible catalysts for Ekso Bionics that its management is really going after? What difference will the $45 million in cash make, and how is management going to use it to accelerate growth?", I confess I am not completely sure. For example, why have they targeted the drywall and solar installation business for the work vest? Why are those especially good opportunities to pursue, or makes them better than alternatives?

I have not heard or seen any proactive commentary from management around this sort of decision. It may just be me reading too much between the lines, but I do not pick up on a deep sense of clarity and focus on the strategies coming from Ekso's management. It may be a shortcoming in communication as opposed to an underlying weakness in setting a specific course, but nevertheless as a possible investor, it leaves me with enough uncertainty about the strength of management to be willing to remain on the sidelines.