The events of last year caused extreme losses for the travel industry. Hotels, airlines, and cruise lines all suffered heavy cash drawdowns as revenues plummeted to near-zero levels. Fortunately, most of these segments are now reopened, and many are seeing a surge in sales due to pent-up demand. While most of these companies are highly indebted after borrowing immense amounts of fund losses last year, most investors seem hopeful that they will make full recoveries. The ongoing summer months will likely prove whether or not this is feasible.

Most recently, cruise ships have finally returned to operations. In my view, the cruise line industry has been hit the hardest since it has such extreme overhead costs that most lines cannot afford closure. Of course, it is unclear if guests will want to set sail considering most cruises have strict requirements, including mandatory masks in all indoor and outdoor spaces, daily temperature checks, and mandatory vaccinations. Additionally, since most cruise ships are still under-occupied, many amenities such as buffets are non-operating. As such, it seems that this would be a less enjoyable experience that will deter many.

Indeed, Google Trends search volume data for "cruise tickets" is still well below seasonally normal levels. See below:

(Google Trends)

The recovery has accelerated slightly over the past two months, but search data is still over 50% below normal summer levels. This is a sign that there is no "pent-up demand" for cruise lines, as many suggest. 2021 will likely be a challenging year for the industry. There is hope due to potentially strong 2022 bookings, but it is unclear if cruise lines will retain their equity value under such extreme losses.

Many cruise line stocks have been top picks for younger retail investors who aim at buying into a significant recovery trade. While most of these trades have delivered strong returns, many of these investors and speculators may not fully grasp the potential difficulties that leverage brings. While most cruise lines may see their operations recover, significant debt buildup has a habit of wiping out equity value as indebted companies cannot make growing payments.

In my view, there is a very high likelihood that many cruise line stocks will face chapter 11 bankruptcy due to negative cash-flows this year. Based on the evidence, I believe that Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) may be one of the top short (or profit-taking) opportunities within this category. Let's take a closer look.

Royal Caribbean is Likely Insolvent

Royal Caribbean's stock partially recovered from its crash last year but has been unable to break above the $100 level. The stock remains at around two-thirds of its pre-COVID level though it is still at nearly 4X its COVID lows. However, stock prices are not a measure of a company's value. In reality, Royal Caribbean is the most expensive it's ever been. This can be seen using the enterprise value metric, which accounts for market capitalization and debt - the actual cost of acquiring the company. See below:

Data by YCharts

Over the past year, RCL has diluted equity and raised financial debt to remain liquid. This means that, while the stock is still well below pre-COVID levels, the company is valued slightly above its pre-COVID levels. Considering Royal Caribbean is not expected to see its revenue return to pre-COVID levels until 2023, there is no logical fundamental reason that it should be trading at a peak valuation. RCL has likely stalled since it has no fundamental upside capacity since it has no material expansion plans for the time being.

Additionally, by traditional measures, Royal Caribbean's creditworthiness is abysmally low. The company currently has an operating loss of around $800M per quarter and, after its immense debt buildup, faces around ~$270M in quarterly interest costs. This means that even if its operating income recovers to an annual $2B, its annual net income will still be around $1B since half will go to interest expense. Using the Altman Z-score, a metric of credit data that is a strong predictor of bankruptcy, we can clearly see that Royal Caribbean is most likely headed for financial restructuring. See below:

Data by YCharts

An Altman Z-score below 1.8 signals distress, and 1.1 signals high bankruptcy risk. Royal Caribbean's is currently an extremely low 0.38, which would typically signal definite bankruptcy. Of course, this is a bit skewed since Royal Caribbean faces a one-off situation and will almost certainly see its sales continue to recover over the coming year. Even still, I do not believe it is likely that it rises back up above 1.1, considering its "financial debt/EBITDA" will still be at an incredibly high 8-10X even its EBITDA returns to normal.

Additionally, the company has a credit rating of B1 with a negative outlook from Moody's. This places it in "highly speculative territory" and means it must borrow at very high rates - decreasing its future cash-flow potential and exacerbating its default risk. Royal Caribbean does have around $2.3B in working capital, which means it should manage to cover cash burn through ~Q2 2022, but it will need to borrow even more if losses continue longer than that.

What is RCL Worth?

In my opinion, it seems many investors today are conflating operational recoveries with financial recoveries. It is probably fair to say that most companies impacted by COVID will see operational recoveries. However, extreme debt buildups last year will leave many of these firms at permanently lower income levels and greater susceptibly to default. Accordingly, many of these companies' equity fair values are substantially below pre-COVID levels.

Royal Caribbean may be one of the best examples of this predicament. RCL stock is trading very near its pre-COVID levels, while its capacity to profit is at least 50% below pre-COVID levels due to an immense buildup in interest expenses. Based on this fact, I believe RCL should be trading in the $40-$60 range to reflect its future profits at a similar valuation to 2018-2019.

Of course, there are many reasons to believe RCL will eventually decline even below these levels. One must consider that the company had a very poor balance sheet before the COVID crisis. The company had been trying to grow aggressively and, in doing so, put itself in a high-risk position of insolvency. With this in mind, I believe the company was actually overvalued during the 2018 to 2019 period.

Additionally, it is not entirely clear that the cruise line industry will see a full operational recovery. On the revenue front, it is unclear that many travelers are interested in cruises after the experiences of passengers trapped on cruise ships last spring. Of course, there are many other instances of widespread sickness on cruise ships that have deterred many. On the cost front, fuel expenses are skyrocketing due to crude oil's recent rise. Additionally, many cruise ships struggle to bring workers back after mass firings last year, which means labor costs will likely rise.

Overall, it appears that, while Royal Caribbean is starting to resume operations, it is possible that its operating income will not return to normal by 2022-2023. Many of the fundamental trends today suggest that its operating margins are likely to decline while its interest costs will rise.

Add on the fact that the company is diluting equity to make ends meet, and RCL's future EPS seems likely to be far below pre-COVID levels, and I estimate it will only rise back to $3-$4. As such, I do not believe the stock is worth owning above $40 based on a 10-13X fair-value long-term P/E. While this may seem like a "low" price-to-earnings valuation, I believe it is reasonable considering Royal Caribbean's high bankruptcy risk.

A Short Opportunity

Fortunately, most of RCL's short-sellers are now cleared out, and the short borrowing cost has dropped to near-zero levels. While I believe it is possible that RCL eventually falls to zero, I would hold this position until $40-$50 as the company could be fairly valued at such levels based on the $3-$4 long-term EPS outlook. If I were to short the stock, I would use stop-loss in the mid $90s as there is always a risk that speculators will bid the stock up higher despite its overvaluation. It is also possible that the cruise industry recovers at a faster-than-expected pace. Still, I believe this is unlikely - particularly in light of recent delta variant fears (be they rational or not). As such, I believe it is an opportune time to either take profits on the stock or bet against it.