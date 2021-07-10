Rose 98 Stock Portfolio Joyous June/H1 Update And 2022 Dividend Yield Buy List

RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

​98 Stock Rose Portfolio

The current complete portfolio is found on the Rosenose profile. Stocks are listed by sector from highest to lowest valuation.

All stocks are held at the broker in 3 accounts:

- 1 joint taxable trust

- 2 separate Roths, one for me and one for hubby.

These are joined together for the Rose portfolio of 98 stocks and is presented below by sector designations using the following abbreviations:

#Co = Number of Stocks owned in the sector

Defense = Defensive sectors as suggested by most investment brokers and myself which now include healthcare real estate investment trusts.

%PV = % current portfolio value

%21 Inc = % dividend income as known for 2021

%22 Inc = % dividend income estimated for 2022

The goal for the portfolio switched in 2021 from 50% by portfolio value to achieve 50% income from the defensive sectors which are listed first.

#Co Defense % PV %21 Inc %22 Inc 12 Consumer-S 11.70% 10.10% 10.57% 14 Healthcare 19.60% 15.20% 15.96% 5 Com-Tele 7.00% 9.50% 7.87% 8 Utility 11.20% 9.70% 10.17% 1 Fix bond 0.70% 0.80% 0.73% Total 50.10% 45.20% 45.31% 3 RE-H/care 2.20% 1.80% 2.95% 52.30% 47.00% 48.26% 5 Tech 5.10% 2.30% 2.32% 3 Consumer-D 2.90% 1.60% 1.55% 7 Industrial 7.30% 4.60% 4.96% 8 Material 4.30% 3.50% 3.48% 6 Finance 2.10% 3.00% 3.10% 8 Energy 7.90% 11.60% 11.48% 7 Real Estate 6.60% 7.10% 6.47% 8 BDC/mR 7.20% 15.40% 15.45% 3 Preferred 1.70% 3.00% 2.94% 98 Total 97.30% 99.00% 100% SOLD 1.00% Cash/Option 2.67%

The current portfolio defensive position by value is 52.3%, income is 47% with 2022 income estimated at 48.26%. Some of the increase was achieved by adding a 3rd healthcare real estate investment trust which is revealed in the transaction section.

​Portfolio Value

Value is up 15.33% YTD, but down a bit from May, which was 15.92% YTD. Materials, utilities and consumer staples were behaving badly for the month which caused most of that dip. This return compares closely to the performance of most indexes and therefore quite pleasing. Value is important, and this portfolio is built primarily with dividend paying stocks for income and when value rises along with the dividends, it's sometime to celebrate as well.

Portfolio Income

Portfolio yield is still a pleasing 4.22%, which is above the goal of 4%.

June income was up 6.3% from June 2020, but only 0.42% from May.

2Q/2021 dividends were 5.37% more than 2Q/2020. 1H/2021 only gained a disappointing 1.78% compared to 1H/2020, but does reflect the sale of dividend cutters like GEO Group (GEO) and now this month CoreCivic (CXW).

June Dividend Income- 46 payments

Dividends are shown by the date received, dividend per share, 2021 yearly dividend and corresponding yield for the price on June 30.

10 raises are seen in bold print and are also mentioned in the comment column. They were: ENB, SO, JNJ, CVX, MET, LYB, VTRS, RDS.B, PEP and UNP.

Note the raise from ENB, a Canadian company, has a dividend that will fluctuate with foreign exchange rates.

2021 Stock Dividend 2021 Divi % JUNE Ticker per share Amount Yield Comment 1 PFLT 0.095 1.14 8.9 Pays Monthly 1 ENB 0.6866 2.71 6.88 .0293c Raise from .6573 1 INTC 0.3475 1.32 2.5 1 SJM 0.9 3.6 2.8 1 V 0.32 1.28 0.5 1 WEC 0.6775 2.71 3 1 PTMN 0.06 0.24 10.1 3 MAC 0.15 0.6 3.2 3 CMI 1.35 5.4 2.2 4 PFE 0.39 1.56 3.9 7 SO 0.66 2.62 4.3 2c Raise from .64 8 VLO 0.98 3.92 5 8 AMGN 1.76 7.04 2.85 8 JNJ 1.06 4.19 2.55 5c Raise from 1.01 10 CVX 1.34 5.31 5 5c Raise from 1.29 10 TGT 0.68 3.16 1.4 Next raise 22c to 90c 10 XOM 0.87 3.48 5.5 Same 10 DNP 0.065 0.78 7.5 Pays Monthly 11 WBA 0.4675 1.89 3.8 12 MMM 1.48 5.92 3 14 MET 0.48 1.9 3.2 2c Raise from .46 14 LYB 1.13 4.44 4.4 8c Raise from 1.05 15 MGEE 0.37 1.51 2 15 HSY 0.804 3.22 1.85 15 MCD 1.29 5.16 2.2 15 AEM 0.35 1.4 2.3 16 GOLD 0.09 0.36 1.7 16 SLVP 0.148441 varies 2x /yr varies 16 VTRS 0.11 0.44 3 New dividend/PFE spin off 16 DUK 0.965 3.92 3.88 17 NEM 0.55 2.2 3.5 17 HD 1.65 6.6 2 18 KGC 0.03 0.12 1.9 21 D 0.63 2.52 3.4 21 RDS.B 0.347 1.37 3.4 .014 Raise from 0.333 24 TRTN 0.57 2.28 4.4 25 KHC 0.4 1.6 3.95 25 LMT 2.6 10.4 2.7 30 IFN 0.58 2.08 9.7 30 NMFC 0.3 1.2 12.7 30 PEP 1.075 4.195 2.9 .0525 Raise from 1.0225 30 UNP 1.07 4.18 1.9 .1 Raise from .97 30 ARDC 0.0975 1.17 7.2 Pays Monthly 30 ARCC 0.4 1.6 8.1 30 AVGO 3.6 14.4 3.1 30 TCPC 0.3 1.2 8.6 BPYU 0.33 0.33 Suspended/take over soon DBRG old CLNY Name change DigitalBridge was Colony

Colony Capital is a real estate investment trust company which changed its name to DigitalBridge. The name makes perfect sense as it transitions to data storage. It should also reinstate its dividend easily sometime in 2022. An interesting comprehensive article here discusses its transition and desirability.

June Transactions

Transactions include 5 new buys and 2 sells with numerous trims and add-ons with some discussion to follow each trading section. Shown are the sectors, stock name, ticker and comments. The 2 last columns will contain information that seems important or interesting and might help with the purchase or sale.

Sell -2

Type or Buy/Sell Sector Stock Name Ticker Price Misc Notes and Comments Industrial Covanta CVA $14.06 Used option to sell Cost 13.73 Real Estate CoreCivic CXW 6.94 Used options to sell Cost $15.53 ugh

1 - Covanta (CVA)

This is an industrial sector company that is involved in waste management recycling with energy production goals. The stock was purchased in 2019 with a 7.5% yield and dividend of $1.00. The price has been all over the place and still continues to be unpredictable. The dividend was cut, but was still somewhat acceptable at 49c in 2020. It has been cut again to 32c and with not much potential for a raise. Just as the option expiration approached, a potential takeover was announced and the price has risen sharply. Nonetheless, I am relieved to move on with capital intact and decent dividends along the way. It was a speculation and my patience was not good enough to get a real win out of it which is typical of the conservative investor that resides within me. The Fortune Teller “TFT” is still holding shares for the better price and a bigger win.

2 - CoreCivic (CXW)

This is a real estate correctional/prison investment trust stock disfavored by the current administration. I hate that I held on to this one for so long, but not long enough to get the latest pop in price. Investing certainly is unpredictable. This purchase began nicely but became an all around very bad investment. Many said “Sell” last year like TFT and Brad Thomas, too bad I did not listen at the time.

I am glad to have gotten those sells explained and now to move on to better happier investing with the buys, add-ons and trims.

Add-On 11 and Trim 3

JUNE Type or Buy/Sell 2021 Sector Stock Name Ticker Price Misc Notes and Comments Add On Consumer-S Kimberly-Clark KMB 129.95 4.56 Dividend=3.5% yield Health-care Merck MRK 74.12 $2.60 dividend=3.5% yield Material Kinross Gold KGC 7.9 7.77, 7.27, 6.69, 6.18 $7.56 average cost now Industrial Triton TRTN 51.94 51.77, 49.3, 48.68 $50.6 average cost now health care Amgen AMGN 236.36 239.72 3% yield desired health care Organon OGN 28.24 averaging down cost now $33.6 Real Estate Omega Healthcare OHI 37.74 replace IRM income $2.68 dividend=7.1% yield health care Teva TEVA 10.63 Option put awarded No dividend Financial New York Community Bancorp NYCB 12.17 11.48 $9.89 cost now Material Agnico Eagle Mines AEM 64.85 might get more lower $68.13 average cost health care Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 66.16 replaces JNJ $1.96 dividend=3% yield TRIM Real Estate Iron Mountain IRM $41.00 Called early $37.5 strike $41 average sale price Financial Visa V 182 Old option call expired $60.3 is cost health care Johnson & Johnson JNJ 163.8 Reducing Position own plenty @ ~$90

Healthcare is in the defensive sector and is somewhat undervalued in many cases, so I took aim there for many of these add-ons.

-Omega healthcare, I consider still a very good yield >7% and of good S&P rated BBB- quality. I most likely will get more this month too.

-Gold/silver miners in material sector have sunk a bit in price, thus I took the opportunity to add to them. Inflation is still apparent to me and they will continue to perform until that abates.

-Consumer staple KMB when showing a historic nice high yield of 3.5% is when I like to add to my position. I probably have enough now.

-J&J got trimmed for a couple of reasons, but mostly as I had an exceedingly full position and I wanted more BMY. I felt JNJ is running a bit over fair value and BMY is undervalued. The market cap of JNJ is a huge $440 Billion, but with it getting sued more and more, I like it less and less, so that is another reason I decided to trim. BMY seems to have more upside potential and a better dividend yield.

-Visa is a great stock, but it and MA, are quite overvalued. They both do have great dividend growth, but with only 0.5%-0.6% dividend yield, owning them is almost like getting nothing at all for income. To benefit from owning it, selling some seemed appropriate.

I had extra IRM and really love the yield of 8.2% at my cost of ~$30. The BB+ credit rating, dividend of $2.47, which will not be growing much, if at all, currently has a yield of 5.8% and makes it a bit more risky. Amazing that it did hit $46 for some reason. I have sold option calls at $42.50 and $45 strikes and will accept whatever happens. I replaced the income with some OHI and a new preferred which is discussed in the buy section below.

Buy New-5

The 5 new buys explained below take the portfolio up to 98 stock holdings.

JUNE Type or Buy/Sell 2021 Sector Stock Name Ticker Price Misc Notes and Comments NEW BUYS health care Organon OGN $34.00 Merck Spin Off Dividend potential 3% Real Estate Medical Properties Trust MPW 20.29 Buy at iREIT Alpha $1.12 div = 5.5% yield Utility Kenon Holdings KEN 36.17 35.11 Idea/ Trade Alert WoF Industrial Star Bulk Carriers SBLK 23.88 21.25 July 1st/ Idea/ Trade Alert WoF health care Ontrak Preferred OTRKP 24.6 Wheel of Fortune $2.38 pay = 9.7% yield

1- Organon (OGN)

This is the generic healthcare pharma spin-off from Merck that was received in June with an assigned value of $34. I rounded up to an even share amount while seeing the price dip to ~$28. I hope it does it again and will add on more. The current earnings of $5.79 and a $34 price give it a P/E of 5.9. Investor utility guru George Fisher, writer on SA, suggests a dividend will start soon and will have ~3% yield, so he bought in at that $28 level. He also has an investor newsletter of which he will send a sample if requested.

2- Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

This real estate investment trust is a net leaser of hospital facilities, owning over 430 hospitals in 9 countries. It is headquartered since 2003 in Alabama. I owned this once previously, but sold a few years ago with an earnings dip. It did hold the dividend steady and even raised it. I watched this one for some time and waited for 5.5% yield on this BB+ rated healthcare REIT. It dipped recently to $19.60, which I missed, but did get shares at $20.60. The Fastgraph chart below shows the P/FFO is 12.47 as noted under "Fast facts" on the right side of the chart along with the $20.60 price. The black price line is just skimming above fair value P/E blue line of 13.47. Brad Thomas at his service iREIT Alpha also issued a strong buy for it at the $20 price. It has a 5year DGR of 4.2% and FFO projected of 6-10%. It also just did a big new deal for more beds which should increase its FFO even more. 12 Yahoo finance analysts have a price target of $23.92 for it.

The new position is great, but I will just hold now and hope for another dip to add. My biggest healthcare real estate position now is Omega Healthcare which has a BBB- credit rating, 7.3% yield and deals in skilled nursing beds in the US and UK. I am glad to own both of these and will watch for dips to buy more.

3- Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN)

This is primarily a holding company based in Singapore, consisting primarily of a utility, OPC at ~72% and industrial shipping container operator ZIM at ~28%. It owns, develops and operates power generation facilities, primarily natural gas and diesel in Israel and internationally including the US. In January, it purchased a solar powered company CPV along with a vehicle charging station company Gnergy. But it did just recently sell its stake in Qoros, a car manufacturing company, so the holdings do change. ZIM, the shipping company portion, has 87 vessels with huge container capacity. KEN was a trading alert buy on June 25th in WoF or Wheel of Fortune service at $34.75. I missed that day and added my shares the next day higher, as I still liked the idea of it and also having a somewhat large utility presence. It has been trading unsteadily, so I will average down as I can. TFT article on KEN here explains so much more. The dividend is variable and inconsistent and the early payment this year in April of $1.86 has passed. It should be about a 5% yield or more each year. Nasdaq has a $2 payment coming from ZIM to KEN with an ex-date in August and a payment in Sept., but I can find no announcement from KEN that it will give it to its shareholders. So, right now, I will get no income from it as I await any news about that $2. It has been added to my utility sector holdings with a reserved smile. It has potential and the container ships/shipping are “hot” which should continue for some time.

4 – Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

This is a worldwide marine shipping company of dry bulk cargoes of iron ore, grains, etc. and is headquartered in Greece. It has 128 various size vessels and provides vessel management services as well. 7 yahoo finance analysts have a price target of $27.81. This was a trading alert on June 25th from Wheel of Fortune "WoF" to buy for $24 or lower. I got shares for $23.88 and then $21.25 on July 1st. The company surprised on July 1st with a share offering around $20. It trades today just a bit higher at 20.58, still a nice buy price. I watch it closely. The future dividend suggested is $1.20 with the last 30c June payment, so hopefully it will continue at that level as it has a varied past. My shares are at $22.57 and $1.20 would give a yield ~5.3%. If I see it near $20, I will be buying more outright. Options for calls and puts were also provided at WoF and I did them just as advised to do on that date as in the excellent article provided within the service with the trading alert. I love the Fastgraph chart, as it shows “Huge” potential for a few years to come and that includes the dividend. It also shows a smaller dip to follow, but still generous and higher earnings than in the past. The industrial shipping sector right now is “hot” and prices are soaring, but realize nothing lasts forever especially in shipping. This most likely will not be a buy and hold forever type investment.

5 - Ontrak Preferred (OTRKP)

Ontrak Preferred shares are from a relatively new healthcare company. It is a tele-health AI online services company based in CA. It primarily has been having negative earnings that are improving. The 9.5% series A cumulative perpetual preferred shares have an issue price of $25. WoF had a trading alert March 1st 2021 at its low price of $21.33 price, which I missed it. Fortunately, he mentioned it again just as I was looking to replace some income. Since it was selling under the call price, I got it for $24.60 and 9.7% yield. Payment is currently at $2.375 per year or 0.59375 per quarter with a $25 call date of 8/25/2025. Payment dates are: 2/28, 5/30, 8/32 and 11/30 each year. I will receive 2 payments this year and placed the new income in the healthcare sector.

Next, the portfolio is listed by yield along with providing historic or advantageous buy yields.

Investing Buy List using 2022 Yield

We are now closer to 2022, so time to look at 2022 estimates for dividends and dividend yield for the portfolio. Fastgraphs, a paid service I subscribe to from Chuck Carnevale, offers the S&P credit ratings and dividend estimates. I do know nothing is guaranteed, but thought it would be interesting to look forward and use the 2022 estimated yield prices to look for bargains presenting themselves now. Note the “great yields” column is subjective, mostly conservative and only suggested by myself and no one else. I desire to buy a stock closer to a historic high yield or its best low value times, which provides a “margin of safety” in price.

The list starts with the highest yield “HY” with many of these not rated. It is not a surprise, as they are business development companies “BDC”s, real estate “REIT”s, energy “MLP”s and funds. Many will not have raises for 2022, so are like “HY” bonds that most brokers and investing sites do not follow. Caution is always advised with owning just a little of HY. It does offer great income but does and will have large price movements. It is wise and just to do your own due diligence, seek fair valuation and know what would make you happy with your own investing.

Remember all the yields are based on estimates for 2022 and I did place in bold print some names and yields I think are worthy to watch closer. I could have missed some so you must be the one to decide. The BBB- ratings for a BDC are great to see and even rather rare so I did put those in bold print along with S&P credit rated “A, BBB+” stocks.

Abbreviations used:

Cr S&P = Standard & Poor's credit rating as provided by Fastgraphs

Fin-BDC = Finance type / Business Development Co.

Fin-Fund = Finance sector / Fund

Hcare = Healthcare

Prf = preferred shares

Fix-Prf = Fixed income preferred share

K1 = K1 tax form issued

C-Staple = consumer staple

Cons-D = Consumer discretionary

Ener-Prf = Energy preferred share

Ute/CEF = Utility closed end fund

Com-T = communication telecom

RE = real estate

Yield 7-11%

CR Sector Stock Name Price E Div D Yld Yield Yield Pr S&P Type/ Ticker Company 07/03/21 2022 2022 Great 2022 BBB- Fin-BDC (FSK) FS KKR Capital 21.67 2.4 11.10% Hold Income Fin-BDC (CGBD) TCG BDC 13.33 1.41 10.60% 11.7 12 Fin-BDC (PTMN) Portman Ridge Finance 2.37 0.24 10.10% hold Income Energy (HMLP) Hoegh LNG 18.06 1.76 9.70% 12.00% 14.6 Fin- Fund (IFN) India Fund 21.97 2.08 9.50% 10.00% 20.8 Hcare/Prf (OTRKP) Ontrak 9.5% Pref 25.1 2.3752 9.50% 9.80% 24.2 Fin-BDC (TWO) Two Harbors 7.46 0.68 9.10% hold Income K1 Fix-Prf (CEQP-) Crestwood LP Prf 9.39 0.8444 9.00% 10.00% 8.44 BBB- Fin-BDC (NMFC) New Mt. Finance 13.51 1.2 8.90% Hold Income Fin-BDC (PFLT) PennantPark Float 13.13 1.14 8.70% Hold Income Fin-BDC (TCPC) BlackRock TCP 14.12 1.2 8.50% Hold Income BBB- Fin-BDC (ARCC) Ares Capital 19.93 1.6 8.00% 11.00% 14.5 BBB C-Staple (MO) Altria 47.53 3.71 7.80% 8.00% 46.4 Ener-Prf (TGP.PB) Teekay-pref-b 27.71 2.125 7.70% hold Income Energy (TGP) Teekay LNG 15.26 1.15 7.50% 8.50% 13.5 silver Ute-Cef (DNP) Duff N Phelps 10.5 0.78 7.40% 7.80% 10 BBB- RE- Hcare (OHI) Omega 36.67 2.68 7.30% 7.50% 35.73 Fin Etf (ARDC) Ares Bond Fund 16.2 1.17 7.20% 9.00% 13 BBB Com-T (T) AT&T 29.23 2.08 7.10% 7.50% 27.7 BBB+ Energy (ENB) Enbridge 40.69 2.84 7.00% 8.00% 35.5

Yield 4-6%

CR Sector Stock Name Price E Div D Yld Yield Yield Pr S&P Type/ Ticker Company 07/03/21 2022 2022 Great 2022 BBB Com-T (VOD) Vodafone 17.15 1.1 6.40% 7.00% 15.7 BB+ Finance (NYCB) NY Community Bancorp 11.19 0.68 6.10% 7.00% 9.7 BBB+ Com-T (BCE) BCE- Canada 49.7 3.02 6.10% 6.50% 46.5 BB- RE (IRM) Iron Mountain 42.77 2.47 5.80% 7.00% 35.3 BBB RE (WPC) W. P. Carey 75.12 4.27 5.70% 6.00% 71.2 BB+ RE- Hcare (MPW) Medical Properties 20.6 1.15 5.60% 6.00% 19.17 AA- Energy (XOM) Exxon Mobil 63.17 3.52 5.60% 6.00% 58.7 AA- Energy (CVX) Chevron 106.07 5.48 5.20% 5.50% 99.6 A C-Staple (PM) Philip Morris 100.3 5.06 5.00% 6.00% 84.3 BBB Energy (VLO) Valero 78.07 3.92 5.00% 6.00% 65.3 BBB+ H-Care (ABBV) AbbVie 115.17 5.55 4.80% 5.00% 111 BBB+ Com-T (VZ) Verizon 56.44 2.59 4.60% 4.90% 52.9 BBB+ RE (NNN) National Retail Prop 47.02 2.12 4.50% 5.50% 38.5 BBB- Material (LYB) LyondellBasell 103.61 4.6 4.40% 5.00% 92 A- RE (SPG) Simon Property 129.63 5.71 4.40% 5.00% 114.2 A- Utility (SO) Southern 61.53 2.7 4.40% 5.00% 54 A+ H-Care (PFE) Pfizer 39.73 1.69 4.30% 4.60% 36.7 BBB H-Care (WBA) Walgreens BA 48.17 1.97 4.10% 4.40% 44.8 BBB+ Utility (DUK) Duke Energy 99.51 4.04 4.10% 4.50% 89.8 BB+ C-Staple (KHC) Kraft Heinz 40.38 1.6 4.00% 5.00% 32

Yield 3%

CR Sector Stock Name Price E Div D Yld Yield Yield Pr S&P Type/ Ticker Company 07/03/21 2022 2022 Great 2022 Fix-Prf (NGL.PB) NGL-pref-b 14.85 0.5625 3.80% income A+ Energy (RDS.B) R Dutch Shell 39.71 1.44 3.60% 4.00% 36 BBB+ Utility (D) Dominion 74.21 2.67 3.60% 3.90% 68.5 BBB H-Care (CAH) Cardinal Health 57.88 2.04 3.50% 4.50% 45.3 A C-Staple (KMB) Kimberly-Clark 134.35 4.73 3.50% 3.70% 127.8 BBB C-Staple (GIS) General Mills 60.22 2.11 3.50% 4.00% 52.8 A+ H-Care (MRK) Merck 78.6 2.73 3.50% 3.70% 73.8 BBB Material (NEM) Newmont Mining 63.36 2.2 3.50% 4.00% 55 BBB- Tech (AVGO) Broadcom 468.17 15.97 3.40% 4.00% 399.3 BBB+ RE- Hcare (VTR) Ventas 57.27 1.89 3.30% 5.00% 37.8 A- Finance (MET) MetLife 60.42 1.99 3.30% 4.00% 49.8 A- Utility (WEC) Wis Electric 90.02 2.9 3.20% 3.80% 76.3 RE (MAC) Macerich 18.7 0.6 3.20% 5.50% 10.9 A+ C-Staple (KO) Coca-Cola 54.18 1.72 3.20% 3.80% 45.3 A+ Industrial (MMM) 3M 199.89 6.1 3.10% 3.60% 169.4 A- H-Care (AMGN) Amgen 248.7 7.53 3.00% 3.20% 235.3 A+ H-Care (BMY) Bristol Myers 66.95 2.02 3.00% 3.10% 65.2 A- Industrial (LMT) Lockheed Martin 381.49 11.46 3.00% 3.10% 369.7

Yield 2%

CR Sector Stock Name Price E Div D Yld Yield Yield Pr S&P Type/ Ticker Company 07/03/21 2022 2022 Great 2022 A- Utility (XEL) Xcel Energy 66.82 1.94 2.90% 3.70% 52.4 A + C-Staple (PEP) PepsiCo 148.91 4.3 2.90% 3.10% 138.7 BBB C-Staple (SJM) J. M. Smucker 129.69 3.74 2.90% 3.50% 106.9 AA- Tech (CSCO) Cisco 53.54 1.5 2.80% 3.20% 46.9 A- Industrial (GD) General Dynamics 188.54 5.13 2.70% 3.20% 160.3 AAA H-Care (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 168.98 4.55 2.70% 2.90% 156.9 A- vl Cons- D (GPC) Genuine Parts 129.06 3.42 2.60% 3.50% 97.7 Material (SLVP) ETF Silv/Met Mnr 15.5 0.4083 2.60% miner A+ Tech (INTC) Intel 56.76 1.42 2.50% 3.00% 47.3 BBB H-Care (CVS) CVS Health 82.43 2 2.40% 3.10% 64.5 A+ Industrial (CMI) Cummins 241.84 5.81 2.40% 2.90% 200.3 BBB+ Cons- D (MCD) McDonald's 233.63 5.5 2.40% 2.90% 189.7 BBB C-Staple (MDLZ) Mondelez 62.6 1.45 2.30% 3.20% 45.3 Material (AEM) Agnico Eagle Mines 61.69 1.4 2.30% 2.40% 58.3 BBB Com-T (VIAC) ViacomCBS Inc 44.16 0.96 2.20% 3.00% 32 A+ vl Utility (MGEE) Madison Gas El 74.53 1.6 2.10% 3.50% 45.7 BBB- C-Staple (TAP) Molson Coors BC 53.81 1.14 2.10% 3.00% 38 A Cons -D (HD) Home Depot 322.7 6.6 2.00% 2.70% 244.4 A C-Staple (HSY) Hershey 174 3.5 2.00% 2.80% 125 A- Industrial (UNP) Union Pacific 224.72 4.43 2.00% 2.70% 164.1

Under 2%

CR Sector Stock Name Price E Div D Yld Yield Yield Pr S&P Type/ Ticker Company 07/03/21 2022 2022 Great 2022 BBB Material (GOLD) Barrick Gold 20.79 0.36 1.70% 1.90% 18.9 Fin Fund (EWT) Taiwan ETF 64.16 1.02 1.60% For tech A C-Staple (TGT) Target 246.58 3.7 1.50% 2.50% 148 AA- Tech/Fin (V) Visa 238.63 1.4 0.60% 0.80% 175 Fin ETF (VNM) Vietnam ETF 20.89 0.1209 0.60% A+ Tech/Fin (MA) Mastercard 375.03 1.8 0.50% 0.70% 257.1 36.67 2.68 7.30% Fin-BDC (DBRG) DigitalBridge 7.9 0 0.00% Spec BB- H-Care (TEVA) Teva 9.83 0 0.00% Hold inc Material (VEDL) Vedanta Ltd 14.15 waiting 0.00% 8

Conclusion/ Summary

The portfolio goal of 50% income in defensive sectors is slow but happening, albeit with a bit of cheating by adding the healthcare real estate stocks. I will add individual industrial defense stocks in for the 2nd half of this year, those being LMT and GD. The Rose cost/share will be shown with the next article as I have not done it recently.

This article is done for investing transparency and offers only that and is done on a monthly basis by myself, just a retired pharmacist that loves investing.

Happy Investing and enjoy the rest of the summer.

Milk Weed pink flowers fragrantly blooming usually around July 1st..

Source: The Rose private photo collection.