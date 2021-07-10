Andrey Maximenko/iStock via Getty Images

For quite some time now, one of the biggest challenges facing investors is an inability to generate any significant income off of their portfolios. This is largely due to the policies of the Federal Reserve and various other central banks around the world and as such is unlikely to change anytime soon. This has naturally forced them to seek out alternatives to traditional retirement investments. One of these alternatives is high-yield stocks.

It can be challenging to put together a portfolio of these assets, particularly since the exuberant market has driven down yields in most sectors. One good option then is to use closed-end funds, which have the advantage of professional management and generally higher yields than almost anything else in the market. This is due to the fact that they are able to use a variety of strategies that effectively boost the yield of the portfolio.

In this article, we will take a look at one of the more popular funds in the space, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT), which currently yields an attractive 6.21%. I have discussed this fund before but it has been a few months so in this article, we will discuss the changes during that time as well as provide updates to the fund’s finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. This is not surprising as most equity income funds have a similar objective. The stated emphasis on tax-advantaged income suggests that the fund invests primarily in dividend-paying companies and holds the stocks for long enough to allow the long-term rate to apply as opposed to the short-term one. This suggests a buy-and-hold strategy, although the fund’s 54.00% portfolio turnover is a bit higher than we might expect in such a situation. It is still a bit lower than many other stock funds, however.

The name of the fund suggests that it is investing primarily in dividend-paying stocks. While this is true, the fund still has substantial exposure to other asset types. In fact, only 77.54% of the portfolio is invested in common equities.:

This does not necessarily represent a negative thing, though. The preferred stocks in particular likely represent higher yields the common equities do. This comes from the fact that preferred stocks do not have as much upside as the common equities so deliver more of their returns in the form of the dividends that they pay out. This concept of the common equities having lower yields becomes especially apparent once we look at the actual assets in the portfolio. Here they are:

Source: Eaton Vance

This is quite similar to the last time that we looked at the fund, although a few of the ratings have changed. In particular, Alphabet (GOOG) has a much higher weighting than it did the last time that we looked at the fund. This is a very interesting choice for a dividend income fund as it does not pay a dividend. Thus, were management to replace the stock with another one that does pay a dividend, the fund would have higher income. This stock is actually a staple in most of Eaton Vance’s dividend fund however, and is likely present in the fund as part of an effort to generate capital gains. This may also be an attempt by the fund to maintain its performance relative to the market as Alphabet has been a very strong performer over the past year.

As I mentioned, the equities comprising the portfolio are largely the same as the last time that we looked at the fund. In fact, the only significant change is that management replaced Walmart (WMT) with Goldman Sachs (GS). This could be because management believes that the financial sector is due for a rebound. This bet may make some sense. There was a great deal of fear surrounding the financial sector last year due to the incredibly high unemployment rate.

This naturally had a sharply negative impact on the stock prices of these companies. Fortunately, now that the economy has begun to reopen, people have been returning to work and are once against able to pay their loans. This combined with the fact that overall banks did not suffer as much as feared has led to a renewed amount of faith in the sector. This could result in forward capital gains.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely aware, I do not generally like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a portfolio. That is because this is approximately the point at which an asset begins to expose the portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then the risk will not be completely diversified away.

Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market itself does not. If this happens to an asset that accounts for too much of the portfolio then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can clearly see though, we do not need to worry about that here as the largest position in the fund is only 4.20% of the portfolio. Thus, the fund does appear to be reasonably diversified across its various positions.

The fund is also well diversified across industries, as we can clearly see here:

This is important because different industries have different fundamentals. We saw this in the events of 2020 as sectors such as technology and healthcare held up much better than retailers or industries. We can however see that the financial sector as a whole does account for the largest single weighting in the fund. This is not surprising as the financial sector does tend to boast higher yields than many other sectors in the market.

In addition, as we have already seen, the fund does have not insignificant exposure to preferred stocks. The financial sector is the largest issuer of these securities. Overall though, we do see sufficient diversity here to be reasonably comfortable with the fund’s portfolio.

The Challenge For Income Investors

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest problems facing income investors today is an inability to generate a reasonable level of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a direct result of the longstanding policies of the Federal Reserve, specifically its control over the federal funds rate. The federal funds rate is the rate at which commercial banks lend to each other in the overnight market.

As we can see here, the bank slashed this rate to near all-time lows following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2007 and left it near this level until the Trump Administration. Despite the bank raising rates though, they still remained at historically low levels:

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate stands at 0.08%. This incredibly low rate is the result of a rate cut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The reason that this is important is that the federal funds rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why savings accounts and other similar accounts have such a low rate of interest. Unfortunately, these low rates have rendered traditional strategies of paying for retirement, such as laddering certificates of deposit, essentially useless.

This has caused those investors that would otherwise park their money into those vehicles to put it into riskier assets instead in search of any kind of yield. This includes the capital markets such as stocks and bonds. As might be expected, this influx of money has pushed up stock prices and by extension reduced yields. As of the time of writing, the S&P 500 index (SPY) only yields a paltry 1.28%. At this yield, a $1 million portfolio would only generate $12,800 in annual income. The bond market is no better, with the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yielding 1.88%. This kicks the income off of our $1 million portfolio to $18,800 annually. It is a safe bet that neither of these figures are sufficient to support the lifestyle of anyone that can $1 million over their careers.

As noted in the introduction, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is able to use its closed-end fund structure to do much better than this. As of the time of writing, it has a 6.21% yield, which kicks the annual income off of our hypothetical $1 million portfolio to $62,100. This figure is likely to be sufficient to live a reasonably comfortable lifestyle in most areas of the country, particularly when combined with Social Security.

Distribution Analysis

As the name of the fund implies, one of the primary reasons to purchase shares of the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is to receive an income. The fund does this quite well as it currently pays out $0.1450 per share monthly ($1.74 per share annually), which gives it a 6.21% yield at the current price. The fund has generally been very consistent about this payout over the years with the recent pandemic having no real effect:

The stability of this distribution is something that will undoubtedly appeal to any investor. Another thing that is certain to be appealing is the fact that this distribution consists entirely of dividends and capital gains with no return of capital component:

The reason why this may be appealing is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. The fact that these are all classified as either dividends or capital gains implies that the fund is simply distributing its profits, which is a much more sustainable situation. As I have pointed out in past articles though, it is possible for these distributions to be misclassified. As such, we want to investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a much newer report available to perform this report than we had last time. The fund’s most recent report is for the six-month period ended April 30, 2021, which is much better than the full-year report ended in October 2020 that we had available last time. During that six-month period, the fund brought in $22,970,636 in dividends and another $10,215,158 in interest off of the investments in its portfolio. When we combine this with a few other minor sources of income, the fund had a total of $33,191,751 in income.

It paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $21,452,474 available to the investors. This alone was not nearly enough to cover the $63,951,590 that the fund actually paid out in distributions during the period but fortunately the fund has other ways to get the money that it needs to cover its distributions such as capital gains. It managed to accomplish this, generating a total of $57,342,988 in realized capital gains and $486,023,257 in unrealized capital gains. This was far better than what it managed to accomplish in all of the 2020 fiscal year:

In fact, as we can see above, the fund’s performance in the first half of this year was sufficient to cover the entire eighteen-month period! Thus, we can be reasonably confident that the fund can cover its distributions and is not overdistributing.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is not the case here, unfortunately. As of July 8, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available), the fund’s net asset value was $27.64 per share. The fund’s shares also trade at $27.64 per share.

This is highly unusual for a closed-end fund’s shares to trade at exactly net asset value. This fund has averaged a 0.68% discount over the past month so it is possible that a better price could present itself in the very near future.