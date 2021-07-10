The Week On Wall Street: More New Highs For The Dow 30, The S&P And The Nasdaq

golibtolibov/iStock via Getty Images

Investors have witnessed another round of record highs as they find themselves in a Secular Bull market that some are saying continues to send mixed messages. One day it's the "cyclical trade," the next it's the "growth" story, all wrapped around an inflation backdrop that is hotly debated. As with any theory or forecast concerning the stock market, nothing is ever cast in stone.

The best we can do is use the historical evidence that is before us and intertwine it with other factors to produce what is likely to be a high probability outcome. While some might not agree with the Secular bull market conclusion, one thing we can all agree on is that market participants are bombarded with information.

While the road will still be filled with unknowns no matter how much backtesting, statistics, and historical data we have, discipline will help negate the unknowns that pop up. Given the high-tech world of investing these days, we have more understanding and better options than ever before. All of the data that is brought to our attention, added to our knowledge of the financial markets is wasted without discipline.

Many market participants become afflicted with a disease called short-term-itis. The underlying cause of this affliction is market noise. Combine that with the abundance of investment options investors have at their disposal and it can overwhelm the most disciplined.

It starts with the headlines that capture everyone's attention, whether they be directly related to the financial world or not. Succumbing to the never-ending issues bombarding investors daily leads to the first symptom of this malady. The result is an overwhelming urge to abandon the plan. Used properly, discipline marries our acquired investment knowledge to produce positive results.

Everyone will make mistakes when it comes to investing. Being wrong is ok, staying wrong is a recipe for failure. Some of the best strategies ever produced to manage a portfolio become worthless if an investor can't stay with them to see things to a successful outcome. Enter flexibility, a trait that an investor must possess when embarking on portfolio management. An investor doesn't have to believe in any trends or technical analysis. They don't have to subscribe to any theory to the point of exhaustion, but they do have to be flexible.

Last week I revisited a common theme that has played out in the last 8+ years. "Strength begets strength". Some investors shy away from following or being involved in a strong market. It's a common mistake. One that is constantly being made. Human nature takes over as some become obsessed with the notion that they won't be the greater fool. No, not them. Memories of past market crashes kick off this response, and it is the initial reaction that comes to their minds in these situations. The problem is more times than not it is triggered at the wrong time.

In an ironic twist of fate, an investor has already become the greater fool when they fight what the stock market is telling them. I'm sorry if anyone wants to argue that this is all an opinion. I beg to differ, it is fact, and is borne out by the actions of some investors and the poor stock market advice we have seen and heard for years. Who is the greater fool? The investor that continually runs away from market highs, or the investor that looks at all of the supporting data and listens to the message of the market?

The Week On Wall Street

The shortened trading week was coming off a very strong performance in the major indices. The prior 7 trading days saw the S&P 500 set 7 straight record highs. While the NASDAQ Composite entered trading on Tuesday posting weekly gains in 6 of the last 7 weeks. The Dow 30 rebounded to set a new high on July 2nd, all indicating that the technical picture entering the week was very strong.

After all of that good news, it was only normal for profit taking to hit the investing scene. The 10-year Treasury dipped to 1.35% to start the week and that kept "growth" in the forefront as the "cyclical" trade moved to the background. Selling accelerated by mid-day, taking all major indices to losses ranging from 0.81% to 2% at the lows. A late-day rally cut into those losses while individual Large Cap tech names (FAANG+) showed strength from the outset. The S&P lost 0.20% closing at 4,343.

The notion that the long-awaited pullback had arrived fooled many as Wednesday was all about risk-on sentiment sending the S&P 500 to another record high (4,358) and it appeared the melt-up scenario was still in play. Speaking of a "melt-up", the Nasdaq added small gains on Tuesday and Wednesday to make it two days in a row with record highs. The Russell 2000 was the lone laggard losing another 0.80%. It became apparent the small caps were headed back to the middle of the trading range after another failed attempt at breaking out. Small caps are reacting to the lower 10-year Treasury, as it is "assumed" lower rates are signaling a slowing economy.

I've been around this tree before and I'm here to tell everyone the bond market isn't telling anyone anything. There is no "message" that the economic growth we have seen will stop on a dime. Market participants that use that as a "tool" are making the same mistake over and over. There are numerous reasons why rates are where they are today. The simplest being it is an asset that "trades", and ANY asset that trades abides by the "technical" patterns that govern ALL assets. Not to mention the distorted fundamental backdrop that has been in place for years which adds more crosscurrents to the fixed income markets.

So just when the Bulls thought the melt-up scenario was going to continue forever, the rug was pulled out from that theory on Thursday when all of the major indices sold off. The S&P gave back 0.85%, the Dow 30 lost 0.75%, and the associated media commentary was something to behold. Pundits and financial analysts were stumbling over themselves to tell investors about an impending "growth" slowdown.

The fact is the S&P 500 set a new high the day before this 0.85%. The index has rallied 34% since last November, the exact time these same geniuses were telling everyone the top was in and the equity market was headed down. If anyone wants to start lightening up on stock exposure with the index less than 1% from an all-time high because of ANY "perceived" issue, I wish them the best of luck. The very same mistake is made over and over. Please allow me to repeat this so it may eventually sink in.

"Being wrong is ok, staying wrong is a recipe for failure."

Don't get me wrong, if an investor's situation warrants they raise a little cash cushion now, it is good portfolio management. However, the incessant calls for a big market drop, with "growth" warnings designed to stoke the fear of investors now are the height of irresponsibility. It didn't take long for this latest round of gibberish from the naysayers to once again be proven wrong.

The wicked selloff on Thursday (sarcasm intended) was met with a rally during the last day of this shortened trading week. The 10-year Treasury moved overnight from a low of 1.25% to 1.34% and the financial sector rallied to help boost the major indices. The S&P 500 recaptured all of Thursday's losses rallying 1.1% to another closing high at 4,369. Friday also saw the Dow 30 (+1.3%) join in the big rally closing at its 28th record high in 2021. There was across-the-board strength as all eleven sectors closed the day with gains.

From time to time another important message has been recited here. In a BULL market, surprises come on the upside and disappointments come on the downside. This week was a PERFECT example of that.

The Economy and the Fed

Minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting:

"The staff continued to see the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook as elevated, although increasingly widespread vaccinations, along with ongoing policy support, were viewed as helping to diminish some of these uncertainties. Nevertheless, the staff judged that the risks around their strong baseline projection for economic activity were still tilted somewhat to the downside, as adverse alternative courses of the pandemic-including the possibility of the spread of more-contagious, more-vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variants - seemed more likely than outcomes that would be more favorable than in the baseline forecast." "The staff continued to view the risks around the inflation projection as roughly balanced. On the upside, bottlenecks, supply disruptions, and historically high rates of resource utilization were seen as potential sources of greater-than-expected inflationary pressures, particularly if there were a significant rise in inflation expectations that altered inflation dynamics. On the downside, if the effects of supply constraints proved to be transitory, as expected, then the inflation record from the past 25 years suggested the possibility that low underlying trend inflation and a flat Phillips curve could cause inflation to revert to relatively low levels despite a strengthening economy."

While the minutes revealed lots of optimism about where rates may need to go down the road, "many" participants agreed that the economy was "still far from achieving" the FOMC's targets for the labor market. That meshes perfectly with my biggest concern regarding this recovery. This administration is NOT on the same page as the Fed when it comes to achieving pre-pandemic unemployment levels.

As far as market reaction goes, both volatility and the outright move lower in rates came long before the release of the June meeting minutes, and the new information on the Fed's outlook was basically shrugged off.

Economic Reports

JOLTS job openings rose 16k to 9,20k in May, marking a new all-time high. April was revised down slightly to a 905k gain to 9,19k The JOLTS rate was unchanged at the record high of 6.0% versus 5.4% in March. Hiring declined 85k to 5,927k after inching up 6k to 6,012k previously, with the rate dipping to 4.1% from 4.2%. There was a 388k decline in quitters to 3,604k after surging 424k in April to 3,992k, which is the new peak. The rate also slipped to 2.5% versus the prior 2.8% clip, with the latter the all-time high.

June PMI data indicated a further marked upturn in business activity across the U.S. service sector, supported by a substantial rise in client demand. Business confidence in the outlook also improved to the second-highest in seven years. The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit US Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 64.6 in June, down from 70.4 in May and slightly below the earlier released 'flash' estimate of 64.8. The latest expansion in output was the third-fastest since data collection began in October 2009, only slower than recent upturns in May and April.

ISM services index fell 3.9 points to 60.1 in June, weaker than projected, after bouncing 1.3 points to a historic high of 64.0 in May. The index has been on a bumpy path amid the vagaries of the pandemic, stimulus, vaccines, reopenings, and bottlenecks. It was at 56.5 a year ago, having recovered from two months of contraction in April and May of 2020. Declines were broad-based. The employment gauge slumped further, dropping to 0.6 ticks to 49.3 after falling 3.5 ticks to 55.3 in May. New orders dropped to 62.1 from 63.9. Supplier deliveries slid to 68.5 from 70.4. New export orders plunged to 50.7 from 60.0. Imports bounced to 58.2 from 50.4. And the backlog of orders component rose to 65.8 from 61.1. Prices paid dipped to 79.5 from 80.6.

The Global Report

I noted this issue last week and the graphic below confirms that for the most part, global economic data may have peaked. A graphic that shows how we probably have seen the "top" in non-manufacturing activity across the globe.

Source: Bespoke

Investors shouldn't be concerned that they have witnessed a "top" in these reports. Instead, it is where these data points eventually settle that will dictate the trajectory of the economy and the stock market.

Eurozone

The eurozone private sector economy expanded at its fastest rate for 15 years during June, underpinned by surging levels of output across both manufacturing and service sectors. After accounting for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index recorded a reading of 59.5, up from 57.1 in May. June marked not only the fourth successive month that the index has posted above the 50.0 no-change marks, but also the highest index level since June 2006.

United Kingdom

The recovery in UK construction output gained further momentum during June, according to the latest PMI data. Overall construction activity expanded at the fastest pace since June 1997, supported by another sharp rise in new orders. At 66.3 in June, up from 64.2 in May, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction PMI Total Activity Index signaled the strongest rate of output growth for exactly 24 years. Sharp increases in business activity were seen across all three main areas of the construction sector monitored by the survey.

China

June survey data signaled a slowdown in Chinese service sector growth, as an uptick in COVID-19 cases and reduced travel dampened demand. Notably, both business activity and new orders rose at the lowest rates for 14 months. The headline seasonally adjusted China Services Business Activity Index posted 50.3 in June, down from 55.1 in May, but still above the neutral 50.0 level to signal a fourteenth successive monthly increase in service sector activity. However, the rate of growth was the softest seen over this period and only marginal.

Japan

Japanese services companies continued to report that business conditions were disrupted by the latest wave of COVID-19 infections at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The seasonally adjusted Japan Services Business Activity Index rose to 48.0 in June from 46.5 in May, indicating a softer reduction that was modest overall. Service providers highlighted that restrictions continued to hinder activity, however.

India

Registering 41.2 in June, the seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index highlighted a further contraction in output. Moreover, falling from 46.4 in May, the latest reading pointed to the fastest rate of reduction since July 2020. Monitored companies commonly indicated that the intensification of the COVID-19 crisis and tight restrictions curbed demand for services.

Hong Kong

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Hong Kong SAR Purchasing Managers' Index posted 51.4 in June following a reading of 52.5 in May. This represented the fifth successive month in which the Hong Kong SAR private sector registered better business conditions. The rate of expansion softened from the previous month, however.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

New highs for the S&P and the NASDAQ, followed by a one-day dip to support and then a nice rebound on Friday, where the S&P 500 and the Dow 30 set new records. NOTHING has changed in the short or intermediate-term technical picture. The S&P 500 remains above all of the upward trending moving averages.

While I noted some narrowing leadership last week, that often leads to a variety of opinions on what happens next. It's one of the "key" issues that are covered in my DAILY updates.

Sentiment

Bespoke Investment Group:

"Leading up to the Thursday 1% reversal lower, the past week has seen the S&P 500 and NASDAQ make a number of new all-time highs. In spite of this, the weekly sentiment survey from AAII showed bullish sentiment give up all of its gains from the prior week as it came in at 40.2%. That is back down to the same level as of June 10th and the 8.4 percentage point decline was the largest since the 10 point drop at the end of April."

Earnings

The equity research department at UBS is aligned with my views on EPS. They expect the Q2 season, which starts in earnest next week, to beat estimates by 15% or more. They tell us to pay special attention to margins, which so far have been expanding despite rising cost pressures. The S&P's 12-month forward operating margin hit a new high of 16.6% recently, and the forward profit margin set a record high of 12.8% in mid-June. We may be at peak earnings growth but the S&P typically doesn't peak until earnings do, and that isn't here just yet.

Earnings are expected to rise nearly 40% this year and 12% in 2022, dwarfing the average 6% compound growth rate since 1950. One of the most important cyclical questions is whether the current runup in productivity can continue. When service jobs that historically are less productive flow fully back into the economy, the next several quarters should be telling.

Worker shortages, rising material costs, and supply chain disruptions already have companies accelerating productivity-enhancing CAPEX. With depressed interest rates widening the gap between the return on capital and the cost of capital to near a record high, businesses have all the more reason to expand their assets. For those companies that are increasing productivity thru investment, EPS will continue on a positive trajectory.

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

Another important development, the strength in equities isn't just here in the U.S. The list of the equity markets around the globe with gains has been impressive. So much so that the MSCI All-World ex-US (CWI) and Emerging Markets (EEM) ETFs have both rallied hard off their COVID lows. In the case of the CWI, it has recorded an all-time high surpassing the old benchmark set in 2007. Unless this is a false breakout the index could be set up to make a big leg higher. EEM sits just below its 2007 high and if that too can take out that old record may have a lot more room to rally.

This week I published my list of PROs and CONs that could impact the investment scene for clients and members of my marketplace service. It's an invaluable tool to start the process of forming a strategy for the next 3-6 months. There are several PROs, but the list of CONs this time around offers more formidable challenges, more than what I have seen in the past 3-4 years. The investment landscape is slowly changing.

What I mentioned last week is may now be playing out:

"We knew it would eventually come and I believe it is here. That point in time where many of the U.S. and global manufacturing gauges have clearly shown signs of peaking out in terms of their growth rates. That's not a surprising situation as base effects start to wear off. The global economies will now slowly transition to a leveling-off mode, and where that eventually lands will set the tone for global equities as well."

The economy is only "opened" once, and for the most part that is behind us. The stock market is now looking down the road and that will usher in more choppiness and volatility as the "unknowns" now take center stage. What comes next remains the issue today for equity market participants. How an investor first identifies, then navigates this new "backdrop" will separate the "winners" from the "losers".

Sectors

Consumer Discretionary

Thanks to the renewed interest in Amazon (AMZN), the Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY) has vaulted to new highs this week. A sector that has been an "overweight" position in '21.

Financials

The sector meanders around looking for support as rates continue to crumble. With a 1.25%-1.35% range for the 10-year yield, I'm not jettisoning the banks from my portfolio now. It will take patience to stay with the sector as the recent excess is now being worked off. Remember XLF is up 65% since last November. This "pause" is justified.

Energy

An interesting technical development that was noted here last week:

"WTI has now run right into what I see as resistance in the $75 range. It will be interesting to see if the commodity can break through on the first attempt OR we see a pullback, then consolidation of this rally ensues."

As we watched the price action this week it's apparent that the latter development has occurred. WTI rallied to $78 before quickly reversing on Tuesday and closing lower for the day. Energy stocks followed and were weaker as well. Another instance where a large rally could now be entering consolidation mode. The six-week rally in the price of WTI ended this week. We have another instance where this pause is well deserved. My energy exposure remains in place.

Healthcare

Another week with a new record for the Healthcare ETF (XLV) as it appears the breakout mentioned last week is indeed real. The longer the ETF stays above the breakout level the more credibility the recent move has staying power. That leaves us to follow the analysis stated last week.

"There is more room to improve before the sector gets to its historic relative multiple."

I added to a beaten-down dividend aristocrat in this sector this week as I look to add select exposure in the group.

Technology

The NASDAQ Composite has posted 8 new highs in the last 13 trading days as the "Growth" story I have been touting continues to impress.

BIG cap technology is producing BIG results. Amazon (AMZN) took a while to consolidate the enormous gains in 2020, but the wait was worth it as the stock broke out to a new high and now could be on its way to another BIG rally. In addition, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), are all at new record highs. I suspect Netflix (NFLX) will be next as that growth story is far from over.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is my proxy for everything speculative in the technology sector. As noted last week, I sold my trading position (+15%) in ARKK. The ETF fell 9% since that sale before bouncing off support at the end of this week. A perfect spot to re-enter the ETF as a "trade". I continue to HOLD my long-term position purchased in May of 2020.

Bitcoin

I debated whether I should include this "asset" as a "CON" when I assembled my list of market concerns. Instead, I'll label it a big question mark. Millennials are just entering their prime income years and Bank of America tells us that nearly half of millennial millionaires have at least a quarter of their wealth tied up in cryptocurrencies. When we add in some of the other "players" and institutions that have entered the scene with sizeable positions, this may turn out to be a very large PRO as the "Wealth Effect" plays a bigger part in the investment scene than most investors think.

That being said, no matter what one believes in the crypto world of investing, this "asset class" comes with the volatility that makes it a "speculative" endeavor. A "crash" in one asset class can spill over to other assets in addition to wiping out "wealth" in a hurry turning that PRO into a rather large CON in a hurry. Will this be similar to the tech bubble that eventually took the entire market down in 2000?

Stay tuned.

One Last Thought

With news highs carved out this week, the secular BULL market continues. It comes with a more bifurcated complicated backdrop leaving many investors confused. The investment scene is slowly changing. How much of a "change" will dictate the next BIG move in the markets.

Buckle up and get set, the remainder of this year could be very interesting and full of surprises. Better yet, forget all of the preconceived notions that misled the army of investors who have disagreed with what is transpiring before their eyes.

