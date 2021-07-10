Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has performed exceptionally well since entering the public market in 2019. As a leader in cybersecurity in addition to moving into adjacent markets, CRWD has seen their stock go up over 6.5x since reaching their trough in March 2020.

On top of an expanding market, CRWD has a significant opportunity to continue to add new customers, invest in new products to increase the attach rate, and move into adjacent markets. ARR increased 74% during their most recent quarter and we are likely to see significant revenue growth over the coming years.

Data by YCharts

Aside from the significant growth opportunity via building out their modules, entering adjacent markets, and expanding with new/existing customers, CrowdStrike generated an FCF margin of nearly 40% in the most recent quarter. Operating margins are poised to reach the company's target of 20-22%+ over time as they scale and are better able to leverage their cost base.

Valuation continues to remain the most challenging part of this investment. Operationally and growth potential-wise, it seems to be a no-brainer that there is plenty of opportunity. However, with the current valuation around 44x forward revenue, many investors are hesitant investing something with such a high valuation.

I encourage investors to take a multi-year approach with this name given the significant growth potential. Assuming revenue growth decelerates from 60% this year to 50% next year and 40% the year after, valuation when looking at Fiscal 2024 revenue is a little more digestible at 17x.

Another way to look this investment is by market cap. The current market cap is around $60 billion and it's reasonable to assume this grows to over $100 billion in the next 3 years. At that rate, investors could be looking at a 20% CAGR on the stock return.

For now, it's difficult to say it's the best time to go all-in on CrowdStrike with the stock trading near all-time highs. However, I believe investors should use dips in the stock to build a position over time.

Where Does CrowdStrike Compete?

One of the biggest changes in the cybersecurity environment coming from the global pandemic is the significant increase in the number of employees working from home. This not only increases the number of connected devices, but shifts the cybersecurity protocols from on-premise to a more distributed, mobile hybrid. In addition, we have seen a rise in the number of cyber-attacks, with the more notable recent ones involving SolarWinds (SWI) and the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

The need for enterprises to have complete cloud-based cybersecurity is becoming essential to properly run a company. Whether it's endpoint security, cloud security, managed services, threat intelligence, identity protection (and more), CrowdStrike has developed into a leading cloud security player.

Source: Company Presentation

CrowdStrike's TAM has continued to evolve, expanding from $25 billion at the time of their 2019 IPO to an estimated $44 billion in 2023. Add on additional organic growth, new products/initiatives, and the ever-expanding cloud security opportunity, management sees their TAM expanding to $106 billion in 2025. Per IDC, organizations should aim to spend 5-10% of their IT budget on security. However, cloud security spend as a percentage of cloud IT spend is somewhere around the 1% range, implying there is a lot of underinvestment in cloud security spend.

Source: Company Presentation

Further dissecting the company's estimated $46 billion TAM by 2023, we can see growth is coming from every area CrowdStrike competes. Specific areas of the cybersecurity market such as workload security, security & vulnerability management, and managed security services are among the largest opportunities in terms of TAM.

However, growth can be seen across the entire market and CrowdStrike is not short of opportunities from a market growth or product investment standpoint. For example, CrowdStrike is moving further into log management with their recent acquisition of Humio. This is an estimated $4.1 billion TAM and growing very quickly, something that CrowdStrike will look to take advantage of in addition to the potential to entering adjacent markets such as observability.

Growth Opportunities

One of the biggest growth opportunities, as seen in the TAM charts above, is the continued product expansion. Their recent acquisition of Humio is a great example of CrowdStrike expanding into a new market. By acquiring a very strong competitor in the log management space, this opens up the opportunity to not only improve the product/efficiency by utilizing the massive amount of data CrowdStrike has, but also gives the company the opportunity to move into adjunct markets such as observability.

Source: Company Presentation

CrowdStrike's offerings include 19 different modules expanding seven distinct areas of cybersecurity. Rather than going through each product individually, it's clear that CrowdStrike is capable of using their zero trust approach to build out the leading, most efficient products in the market.

Over time, they have been able to enter adjacent markets and build out their product offering through both organic investments and acquisitions. In addition to their recent acquisition of Humio, CrowdStrike has made several acquisitions/partnerships to expand their product offering.

The acquisition of Preempt Security enabled them to embed identity behavior data into their solutions. By partnering with Okta, NetSkope, and Proofpoint, these companies are able to develop a combined offering that enables secure remote work at scale. In addition, their partnership with Zscaler has resulted in several technology integrations, with Zscaler now a CrowdStrike customer.

Performance

CrowdStrike's unique channel-based go-to-market strategy and low friction selling models gives them many opportunities to reach all types of customers, large and small. During their most recent quarter, they added 1,524 customers, or ~13% of their total 11,420 customer base. Churn rate remains very low at only 2%, implying they might lose ~225 customer this year, even though they just added nearly 7x that many in just the first quarter!

Source: Company Presentation

With a dollar-based retention rate for subscription ARR benchmark of 120%, CrowdStrike has performed exceptionally well, typically operating in the 125-135% range. While this has been trending downward, a mark of 125% means that existing customers have already spent 25% more this year compared to last year. In addition, customers have been selecting multiple products to start off their relationship with CrowdStrike. Rather than starting with 1-2 products on a short-term contract, CrowdStrike is seeing customers select multiple products while looking to lock up long-term contracts.

There continues to be room for further product attach too. As CrowdStrike continues to develop new products and enter adjacent markets, they will expand their product offering. Customers will 4 or more subscription modules will soon start to expand towards 6 or more, which currently only represent 27% of subscription customers. Over time, I believe these metrics will continue to improve as customers realize the benefits of subscribing to multiple cloud modules, thus, giving CrowdStrike a long runway of growth within their existing customer base.

Source: Company Presentation

Just three years ago, only 36% of all subscription customers had 4 or more cloud module subscriptions. Fast forward to last quarter, this figure rose to 64%. This is impressive in two ways. First, CrowdStrike has nearly double the percentage of customers that use 4 or more subscriptions. And second, CrowdStrike has expanded their customer base to nearly 11.5k and yet, they have been able to sell more subscription products to even more customers.

On top of improving their customer attach rate, gross profit margins have continued to expand. While gross margin was only 36% in fiscal 2017, this has since expanded to nearly 80% in their most recent fiscal year. I don't anticipate gross margins expanding much move from these levels considering the 80% level is pretty typical for SaaS-based subscription models.

Source: Company Presentation

Over time, CrowdStrike is expecting non-GAAP operating margins to reach 20-22%+, which I believe is very achievable. With gross margins already inching in on their 77-82%+ target, it's only a matter of time before they reach scale and are able to trim their operating expenses. Plus, as their revenue base grows, CrowdStrike is able to spend the same dollar amount on S&M, R&D, and G&A expenses while the expense margins lower.

For example, using made-up numbers, a company with $1 billion in revenue and $500 million in operating expenses has a 50% operating expense margin. However, if revenue grows to $1.5 billion and they are able to take on the incremental revenue at very high margins (like many software companies do), they could see their operating expenses grow to $600 million, which would represent 40% margin. Thus, operating margin would improve by 10% in this example.

While the above example should be looked at only for demonstrative purposes, it's a realistic scenario many subscription-based software companies can grow into.

In addition, CrowdStrike generated $117 million in FCF during the most recent quarter, representing an impressive ~40% FCF margin. At these levels, it's truly only a matter of time before they expand their non-GAAP operating margins and generate consistently strong profits.

Valuation

When looking at operations and growth opportunities, it's clear that there is a long runway left for CrowdStrike. They have significant opportunities to expand their product offerings, enter adjacent markets, attract new customers, and further penetrate existing customers.

However, valuation continues to be the most challenging part of the puzzle. Strictly looking at their forward revenue valuation of nearly 44x, it would appear to be a short or a pass for now. However, I encourage investors to look beyond the "forward" number and look more towards potential revenue, margins, and profitability over the next few years.

Revenue growth is likely to remain above 40-50% over the next several years and with improving profitability and cash flows, there are a lot of positives to look forward to.

Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike is guiding revenue of $1.347-1.366 billion for the year, which is around 60% growth for the year. While we don't know with certainty that they will beat their guidance, CrowdStrike has a very consistent history of handily beating and raising their estimate throughout the year. For simplicity purposes and to be conservative, we can assume revenue for the current fiscal year ends up at $1.35 billion, near the bottom end of management's guidance range.

Now if we were to assume revenue growth of 50% next year and 40% the year after, we could be left with Fiscal 2024 revenue of nearly $3 billion. At this level of revenue, their valuation quickly drops to around 17x revenue. Yes, that's still expensive relative to non-software companies. However, investors have historically been favorable to subscription-based companies growing revenue 40%+ with operating margin target of 20% and FCF margin target of 30%+.

Yes, valuation is expensive and it doesn't take a smart stock analyst to realize that. However, when looking at the company's growth opportunity over the next several years, investors are willing to pay a premium for quality. And CrowdStrike is a high quality business.

Investors should continue to look at adding CrowdStrike over time with any dips in the stock price. With the stock currently trading near all-time highs, it's difficult to say now is the best time to go all-in on building up a position in CrowdStrike.

Their market cap is currently around $60 billion and it's reasonable to think that in the next 3 years, this could grow to $100 billion or more. This doesn't seem unrealistic or overly-ambitious considering the growth opportunity and margin progression, yet, this would represent an impressive 20% stock price CAGR over the ensuing 3 years.