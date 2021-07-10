marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a ~$2.29 trillion market capitalization, yet investor discussions on risks and opportunities for the company and for AAPL as an investment remain fragmented, elusive, and redundant. High probability and moderate to high impact risks and opportunities are being ignored and are very rarely discussed, if at all.

In this informative article, I share with you the results of my extensive expertise and research to begin a public risk register for AAPL that we can all utilize for our investment decisions.

Risk Management - What Is It?

Risk management is a concept many are familiar with across various industries, sectors, and applications. Yet, one of the most potent and powerful methodologies offered on risk management best practices comes from the Project Management Institute via the PMBOK (Project Management Body of Knowledge). This methodology is easy to learn and to use and provides standardization and a common language for discussions surrounding risks and opportunities. There are 7 processes within the Risk Management process group, which can be applied to stock investment activities:

Plan Risk Management Identify Risks Perform Qualitative Risk Analysis - Includes assignment of probability (likelihood of risk occurring) and impact and is highly necessary and beneficial when thinking about news or events and how they will impact the revenue and profitability profile of a company. Perform Quantitative Risk Analysis - often unnecessary Plan Risk Responses - often completed by the management of the company, not the investor Implement Risk Responses - often completed by the management of the company, not the investor Monitor Risks - investors sorely need to do this at a minimum by reviewing 10-Qs and 10-Ks, including the footnotes!

These processes are conveniently followed by using a risk register.

By applying risk management methodology to your research on investments, and by thinking of risks and opportunities holistically (as opposed to the brief listing of 3 risks or opportunities that most easily come to the mind of the author), we greatly increase our chances of both investment success and avoidance of investment losses. Furthermore, successful risk management involves the entire stakeholder / investment community (thus each one of us can contribute by sharing our knowledge with one another).

Many investors and authors tend to focus on only 2-3 risks or opportunities and thus arrive at drastic conclusions regarding the investment prospects of a stock, AAPL especially, while ignoring the complexity of running a global $2.29 trillion market capitalization business, which faces hundreds if not thousands of risks on a quarterly basis across numerous product lines, geographies, and categorizations.

How This Risk Register Was Created

Please note that I am PMP certified (globally recognized gold standard in project management) and have nearly a decade of risk management experience on global projects.

In preparing the attached risk register, I have:

Reviewed and included all risks from the 2020 AAPL 10-K, and applied probability, impact, and detectability ratings. Reviewed 30+ Bearish Articles, 30+ Neutral Articles, and 50+ Bullish Articles on Seeking Alpha. I have read 500+ articles on Apple since 2014 from numerous sources. I have read or reviewed many Apple 10-Ks and 10-Qs (going back to 2010). I review quarterly earnings transcripts in detail, inclusive of analyst Q&A.

I have attached an Apple specific risk register (as of 1-Jul-2021) for your review here: AAPL_Risk_Register_9-Jul-2021.xlsx

A Brief Explanation of Risk Severity

A severity risk score based on probability, impact, and detectability of each risk is assigned. For Probability, each # corresponds to a 10% increment (1 = 10%, 10 = 100%). For Impact, the rating is more subjective, with my recommendation of assuming each # corresponds to a 3% revenue impact YoY (1 = 3% revenue, $9.75B impact, 10 = 30% revenue impact, $97.5B impact). Note that Apple's TTM revenue is $325.4 billion.

For risks, a lower score represents higher detectability of the risk in advance (e.g. as an investor you can monitor and detect the risk prior to occurrence) while for opportunities a higher score represents higher detectability of the opportunity in advance. This is rated in such a way as to allow comparison via the consolidated Severity rating (Probability + Impact + Detectability) between risks and opportunities.

Top 15 Risks and Opportunities

Within the top 15 risks and opportunities based on a consolidated severity score, there are only 6 risks, with 2 of those risks being standard S&P 500 risks that we may find in many other 10-Ks - in other words, those 2 risks apply to nearly each and every single stock investment you make.

A few crucial observations:

Risk #3 - Tim Cook's (CEO) retirement and replacement may have a substantial impact on Apple's business (and thus on the security of your investment), yet discussions about this risk are nearly impossible to find. If the new CEO does not get along with other senior executives at the company, and if the new CEO is not an apt administrator capable of leading and managing one of the world's largest companies, Apple may lose a substantial competitive edge and face both short-term and long-term stock price deterioration as a result. Opportunity #1 is one of the most obvious, most detectable (which if you review Apple opportunities you will realize is somewhat rare), and high probability and high impact opportunities for the business and for investors, yet it is almost never discussed and frequently glossed over. After all, Apple continues targeting expansion in emerging markets, in particular India, and has a meaningful opportunity (from a #s perspective) to utilize emerging markets to drive revenue, EPS, and FCF growth above market expectations. Understanding this one opportunity alone greatly changes many valuation models (DCF, EPS, P/E, etc.) for the next 10-year period, as it clearly demonstrates one area where Apple's growth will come from without any new product introductions or substantial business strategy changes. Opportunities #2, #5, #6, #7, #9, and #11 are rare in discussions. Either the investment community has already considered these opportunities in private and assigned them low probability and impact ratings, or the investment community is ignoring these opportunities because it is much easier to focus on the latest headline risk related to Apple. After a comprehensive and through review of risks identified by the investment community, it appears many risks are short-term in nature or are being assigned an exaggerated (overly pessimistic) probability or impact rating - in this author's humble opinion. Conversely, the same can be said of certain opportunities (Apple car, healthcare), whereby at times a mischaracterization is occurring. We do not have visibility into Apple's risk management processes and risk registers. Yes, I guarantee you they have them. Apple has a highly secretive R&D and a highly competent management team, with many diligent, hard-working employees. There may be risks, and especially opportunities, that no single person knows outside of AAPL. Please allow that to sink in.

Investment Implications for Apple Investors

We can utilize the risk register to aid us in holistic decision making with respect to an investment in Apple, both by recognizing and understanding the probability, financial impact, and detectability of individual risks and opportunities (and by monitoring these) and by analyzing all risks and opportunities together.

By utilizing the risk severity score, we can perform an assessment between the comparative value and impact of all risks and opportunities. The collective sum of severity scores for the 12 opportunities is at 206, while the collective sum of severity scores for the 51 risks is at 555.

At first look, one might conclude that an investment in Apple is inherently risky (and likely to lead to investment losses) when comparing this way. However, please keep in mind the following:

16 identified risks are boiler-plate language and applicable to the majority of S&P 500 companies, and thus to nearly every single investment that you would make. These account for a collective sum of 164 in severity scores.

20 further (not including the standard S&P 500 risks) identified risks are very low probability (1 to 3), and account for a collective sum of 220. Conversely, only 3 opportunities are very low probability (1 to 3) and account for a collective sum of 35.

5 of the identified opportunities have very low detectability scores due to Apple's secretive R&D efforts, which are a net positive and a competitive advantage for the company. Adjusting and increasing the severity scores for these 5 opportunities to account for this would yield an addition of 10 - 15 to the severity scores for opportunities.

If you agree with the above adjustments, the comparative value and financial impact of all risks and opportunities for the company looks as follows: 181 to 186 for opportunities, 171 for risks - in favor of an investment in Apple.

One should also note that 11 of the risks are short-term in nature and do not present any long-term impact to the company or the share price.

Why Misjudging Apple Risks and Opportunities can Lead to Erroneous Decisions and Investment Losses

I will use one of the most common risks to demonstrate why misjudging the probability, impact, and detectability of a risk or opportunity can lead you to make erroneous decisions and thus drastically impact your % returns from an investment in Apple (or lack thereof).

1. Risk #58 - "The shares are overvalued / Apple is a bubble / P/E is too high" has a severity score of 8 (per this author's assessment). Probability of 3, impact of 3, and detectability of 2 (good). Yet, many investors write entire articles focused solely on the premise that an investment in Apple is not justified due to valuation. Reading those articles, one might suspect the author sees the risk as a probability of 8 or 9, impact of 8 to 10, and detectability of 1 (a near sure thing). While I do not disagree that it is relatively easy to perform valuation on a company's shares (if you know how), I would challenge the premise that investors purchasing shares at current levels will necessarily run into the realization of this risk (and thus face investment losses). The reasons against such high probability and impact ratings for this risk are as follows:

a) P/E (like P/S, P/B and many other similar metrics) is best used for comparative valuation purposes in an industry or sector. It does not tell you if a company is undervalued or overvalued with respect to its EPS and free-cash-flow generation capabilities, only that it appears expensive compared to an industry, sector, or to another company. Apple's P/E of 31.42. Forward P/E is 27.7. The current S&P 500 P/E ratio is ~37.4. Overvalued compared to what?

b) Furthermore, many authors and investors utilize P/E incorrectly, in my opinion, by performing historical comparisons while almost never addressing the fact that all businesses go through a life-cycle, during which, P/E profiles change dramatically over the decades, sometimes even YoY. Industry leading companies such as Apple deserve a P/E premium. If you invest solely on the basis of P/E (independent of any further valuation techniques), you are very likely reaching flawed valuation conclusions and making erroneous investments that may lose you money. This is especially applicable to Apple and the time chosen for comparison. During the past 13 years, Apple's P/E low was 9.32 and the high was 41.87 in Dec 2020. When are you comparing to, and why? Apple is a drastically different company today than it was 13, 10, or even 3 years ago, and it continues evolving.

c) DCF and EPS valuation models, while a superior approach to P/E comparisons, involve a great deal of subjective assumptions. I have yet to see any other investor on SA perform a reverse DCF or reverse EPS model and calculation, which can much more accurately allow you to do what valuation models are meant to do (they are not exact!): understand the directionality and likelihood of whether a company's stock is undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued in the present moment.

Many investors assume drastic growth profiles, discount rates, and terminal values. Some have even made blatant mistakes in their calculation of historical growth rates, which are publicly available. Investing is both an art and a science - to focus solely on any one set of #s from any one valuation technique is to invite significant bias into the conclusions of your research (would you trust a clinical study and an FDA approved drug that did not have proper statistical methods, a proper sample size, accurate data, and a variety of analytical assessments and methods as demonstrated per the Clinical Study Report? Then why would you trust an analysis that is so basic as to pull a P/E metric and compare it to a randomly selected benchmark?) For what it's worth, per my calculations - Apple is currently fairly valued to undervalued, depending on the valuation technique used.

d) Valuation exercises are almost completely ignoring the competitive advantages of the company and the unquantifiable potential of a company. They do not focus on aspects such as management, the diligence and quality of employees, network effects, brand and vision, the strength of a company's supply chain, R&D efforts, the # of patents in force and filed each year, customer loyalty, net-promoter-scores, differentiator products, and countless other aspects of a company and underlying investment that take forethought and research to identify and to understand.

Apple has all of the above. Making a decision for an investment in a company such as Apple without taking into account the competitive advantages, and based solely on one valuation technique, is akin to buying a property based solely on a quick and dirty comparison to current market prices without taking into consideration everything else (location, time horizon, purpose, development of new businesses or properties nearby, unique features of the property, quality of the property, quality of nearby schools, crime, demographics, neighbors, and so forth).

If investors followed the advice of any analyst that exaggerated the probability and impact of this risk and bought into the conclusion that Apple shares are "overvalued" at any point during the past 10-years (and investors had countless such opportunities and analyses presented to them), then you've lost out on this:

Conclusion

Hopefully, as you read this article your perspective and assessment of risks and opportunities in relation to an investment in Apple has evolved. If I was successful in my article and research, this will have aided you in your understanding of Apple as a prospective or continued investment.

Please feel free to peruse this risk register at your leisure (and of course, only if you are interested). When you are ready, I invite you to participate in the continued identification of Apple's risks and opportunities, inclusive of any questions, challenges, or clarifications regarding the methodology or assigned scoring.

Thank you for reading and for participating in the discussion, and best of luck with your investments, wherever they may be!