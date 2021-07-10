Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Amwell (NYSE:AMWL) is a provider of a telehealth platform. As such, the company was a definite beneficiary of the incredible surge in telehealth from the onset of COVID-19 last year.

However, despite an enormous increase in visit volume and customer count, in recent quarters growth has stalled almost completely. The stock has followed accordingly.

Given these results, (potential) shareholders have to look further than just the telehealth hype. To that end, Amwell has been touting its latest product launch as the catalyst to return to multi-year growth.

With a valuation of 11x P/S, the stock still isn’t exactly a bargain, but further downside also seems limited, at least if the company returns to its promised higher growth rates. Amwell has reiterated its IPO guidance of 20-30% long-term growth.

Analysis

As covered in my recent portfolio review, Amwell has been one of the worst-performing stocks, even despite being prudent not to buy at any of the $30+ levels the stock saw last year. Although in hindsight the stock was driven a lot by hype, Amwell actually did post significant growth. For example, in Q3 Amwell reported 80% revenue growth, announced a Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) partnership, and achieved 450% visit volume growth and a staggering 930% active provider growth.

The issue, however, is that growth did not continue. Instead, revenue has been flat for the last three quarters since its IPO.

This may have been quite surprising in light of the surge in the non-revenue growth metrics. For example, despite the almost flat YoY revenue in Q1, visit volume was still up well over 2x. Revenue per visit also increased from the high $70s to the low $80s due to mix shift to behavioral visits. This continued growth suggests that, indeed, virtual care is becoming a more integrated part to deliver care; telehealth is here to stay. On the business size, however, it suggests quite a dramatic under-monetization.

Amwell intends to solve this issue with its new Converge platform. It is a modular platform, which will make it easy for customers to upgrade by buying new modules. It even has an app store for third-party apps. Perhaps the comparison may be a bit optimistic, but Amwell intends to become the Palantir (PLTR) or CrowdStrike (CRWD) of telehealth.

So it's a platform that is designed to truly offer a comprehensive array of capabilities. But at the same time, it's incredibly simple. It's simple in the way that it's run in a contact sensitive way. You only see what you need at the time that you see it and the user experience is truly unique.

Amwell intends to upgrade most of its customers to Converge over the next 18 months, with a configuration in line with their existing contract. As such, Converge will start to contribute meaningfully in 2022 to the top line.

Amwell expects Converge to improve basically all metrics. The modular design should improve and automate upgrades, which benefits upsell. Amwell further expects the platform to increase its TAM, client retention, client attraction and gross margin, and also reduce costs. Converge's scalable design also plays a role for Amwell’s international expansion.

A great example was provided by Google Cloud, who created our first third-party app. Powered by sophisticated natural language processing, it offers real-time automated medical-grade caption and translation. We trust Google's App could have significant contribution to making care more accessible and impactful to many more people.

In summary, Amwell’s CEO describes its moat or competitive differentiation in telehealth:

Here's how we think we really have two businesses, one is very much the business of the past and it's sort of in decline. The other one is the business of the future, is definitely emerging, a fast and furious. The business of the past is very much telehealth service. So, you see these maturing on its own moving from urgent care to primary to specialty care. And, of course, the business of the future is telehealth with platform. Telehealth is enabling technology. We have one foot here and the other foot there. So, when you have an opportunity to speak with your doctor, it's most likely that you're going to use the open market from your prior employer to look for someone else and we talked about it in great detail many times. So, we believe that the transition is not going to be sudden, it's going to be a multiyear process. But since our bet and our focus is on a technology, we really feel that we are much shielded from the obvious decline in competition in the telehealth service business that is seeing enormous amount of traffic and newcomers.

With "newcomers," Amwell is referring to the likes of Amazon (AMZN).

As it stands, though, guidance calls for around 10% growth in 2021, so investors should not expect Converge to bring a quick fix. Nevertheless, as management makes very clear, rather than low margin visit revenue growth, Converge is targeted to increase the high-margin subscription revenue growth. Excluding customer loss due to M&A, this subscription revenue grew 20% in Q1, increasing in contribution from 40% to 43% of total revenue.

Risks

The key risk with companies that are on the operating table is that they have to tangibly increase performance in order to drive shareholder returns. Even if it happens, it could take many quarters or perhaps years. For example, a previous company I have covered as being on the operating table, Alteryx (AYX), is still very much in progress to return to growth, and the shares continue to plunge further even after my initial coverage. Another company, Intel (INTC) is also taking years to return to leadership after its roadmap delays.

Additionally, even if Amwell achieves its IPO growth target, it would still trail well behind many other growth companies, or the leader in this space, Teladoc Health (TDOC).

Investor Takeaway

Telehealth remains a valid investment opportunity. With regards to Amwell, though, due to the COVID-19 pull-in, the market had been heavily overestimating its growth.

Nevertheless, Amwell has invested significantly in its enablement platform over the years, which recently culminated in its Converge launch. The platform is a clear competitive differentiator: it is not just visit company. Additionally, it could serve to reignite Amwell’s growth while also improving other metrics such as gross margins due to the subscription model.

Given the high single-digit growth currently, even its already deflated valuation (11x P/S) really still only makes sense if Amwell can indeed return to a higher growth level. The guidance also does not suggest an immediate improvement, so the stock would only make for investors with a long-term horizon.

So although there’s still some risk for continued underperformance, especially near term, and the >40% or higher growth rates likely won't return, with its Converge platform Amwell does seem well-positioned to deliver on the current thesis of long-term growth at a reasonable valuation.