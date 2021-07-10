FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI) has an exceptional performance record, with consistent growth. It is also on track to become a Dividend King later this year, as it has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. The company reported its fiscal Q1 earnings this week and posted just 2% growth of earnings per share. This is an unusually low growth rate for this high-growth stock. However, the modest growth resulted from a non-recurring factor, which is out of the control of the company. If one excludes this factor, earnings per share grew 15% over last year’s quarter.

Business overview

Computer Services offers innovative technology, regulatory compliance solutions and digital banking solutions to regional banks and other corporate customers.

The company signs multi-year contracts with its customers and thus its customers become dependent on Computer Services. After some years of cooperation, it becomes costly for the customers of Computer Services to switch to a competitor. As a result, the vast majority of the revenues of the financial services company is recurring.

In 2020, Computer Services generated more than 90% of its revenues from recurring sources, i.e., its multi-year contracts. The exceptionally high percent of recurring revenues renders the company markedly resilient to recessions. To be sure, in 2020, most companies saw their earnings plunge due to the coronavirus crisis but Computer Services grew its earnings per share 5%, from $1.91 to an all-time high of $2.01. Such a great performance amid one of the fiercest recessions in history is a testament to the strength of the business model of Computer Services.

Computer Services reported its fiscal Q1 results a few days ago. Just like in the last several reports, the company grew its revenues significantly (by 8.5%) over last year’s quarter, to a new all-time high of $76.7 million, thanks to strong demand for digital banking services, increased volume from payments processing amid relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and high demand for regulatory compliance and network services.

The only negative part of the earnings report was the 2% growth of the earnings per share, which was unusually low for this exemplary company. However, the modest earnings growth resulted from a steep decrease in early termination fees, from $2.9 million in last year’s quarter to $0.6 million. Excluding this non-recurring factor, adjusted earnings per share grew 15%.

Computer Services receives early termination fees when a customer terminates its contract before its expiration. As mentioned above, this rarely occurs. In fact, when a customer terminates its contract, the most frequent reason is the acquisition of the customer by another bank, which is not a customer of Computer Services. It is thus evident that early termination fees are beyond the control of Computer Services and hence investors should look beyond early termination fees and focus on the underlying performance of the company. As Computer Services continued to grow its adjusted earnings per share at a double-digit rate, its strong business momentum is intact, with absolutely no signs of fatigue on the horizon.

Growth

Computer Services continuously adds new customers to its portfolio and sings multi-year contracts with them. Therefore, it is only natural that the company has an enviable and consistent growth record.

Computer Services has grown its revenues, its earnings and its dividend for 20, 23 and 49 consecutive years, respectively. It is thus poised to become a Dividend King in the third quarter of this year, when its next dividend hike is expected. The group of Dividend Kings includes only 30 stocks, which have raised their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years.

Computer Services has grown its earnings per share at a 9.9% average annual rate over the last nine years, from $0.86 in fiscal 2012 to $2.01 in fiscal 2021. Even better, the company has accelerated in recent years, as it has grown its bottom line at a 14.3% average annual rate over the last five years. Given also the consistency of this high-quality financial services company, it is reasonable to expect it to continue growing at a fact pace for many more years.

It is also remarkable that Computer Services has a negligible amount of debt. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $63 million, which is only 4% of the market cap of the stock and hence it is immaterial. It is thus evident that Computer Services has managed to grow at an admirable pace without the aid of any financial leverage. Most companies use a great amount of leverage but fail to grow at the pace of Computer Services. This is a testament to the strength of the business model of Computer Services and its strong execution.

Valuation

Unfortunately for prospects investors, the market has noticed the exceptional characteristics of Computer Services and thus the stock has been trading with a high premium in recent years. While the stock has incurred a 10% correction in the last two months, it is still trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0, which is much higher than the 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4 of the stock.

On the one hand, as the company has accelerated in recent years, the stock is not likely to revert close to its historical valuation level anytime soon. On the other hand, investors should wait for a correction of at least another 6%-10% of the stock, towards the technical support of $50-$53, which will correspond to a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0-26.5.

While the target valuation level may seem too rich to some investors, the latter should realize that this high-quality stock almost always trades with a high premium and hence it is meaningless to wait on the sidelines for a much deeper correction.

Dividend

Due to its rich valuation, Computer Services is offering a lackluster dividend yield of 1.8%. However, this uninspiring yield should not lead income-oriented investors to dismiss the stock.

Computer Services has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. The company has grown its dividend at a 16.3% average annual rate over the last decade and at a 14.9% average annual rate over the last five years. In addition, thanks to its rock-solid balance sheet, its healthy payout ratio of 47% and its promising growth prospects, Computer Services has ample room to continue raising its dividend at a double-digit rate for many more years. Therefore, investors with a long-term investing horizon will be compensated with significant dividend growth for the lackluster current yield.

Final thoughts

Computer Services reported only 2% earnings-per-share growth in its latest report but only due to a non-recurring factor. Its underlying earnings-per-share growth remained strong, at 15%. This means that the reliable long-term growth trajectory of the company is intact. The only caveat for this high-quality stock is its rich valuation. However, if the ongoing correction remains in place for a while, investors with a long-term perspective will be given the chance to purchase the stock at a decent valuation level.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.