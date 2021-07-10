Marketplace Fastest Climbers - June 2021

PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

~ by Tim Murphy

Well, we were all waiting for 2021. And now it’s more than halfway through. June was brought to us by the letter Q, as the NASDAQ rebounded sharply with ~8% gains. Sector specific, you enjoyed June if you had stocks or ETFs focused on natural gas, dry bulk shipping, biotech, and of course technology.

If you are reading this from western North America - you are recovering from a record-setting heat wave. June 2021 was North America's hottest ever. And, as I type this, Tropical Storm Elsa continues its assault on the east coast - unfortunately hurricane season has started early again.

And COVID... well, the only ones enjoying it are the Greek letters - Delta and Lambda variants abound. Tokyo just announced no spectators for the summer Olympics that start in two weeks as they are in a lockdown. Speaking of sports, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are on a roll and the Tampa Lightning secured their two-peat. Euro Cup and Wimbledon finals are this weekend - enjoy the viewing!

Marketplace wise, this month we launched our first space-only focused service, Cestrian Space Select, the second service by Cestrian Capital Research, and we launched Dividend Armada by Portfolio Navigator - check out those launch articles to learn more.

Here's our list of fastest climbers for June. Rankings have been tracked since April 2020 and as usual, they are ranked by the net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month.

As usual I will share some highlights, this time with a baseball themed starting 9!