Marketplace Fastest Climbers - June 2021
Summary
- Summer is here! Let's play ball.
- June was a strong month for tech, shipping, natural gas, and anyone selling air conditioners on the west coast.
- We give you our starting line up for June Fastest Climbers.
~ by Tim Murphy
Well, we were all waiting for 2021. And now it’s more than halfway through. June was brought to us by the letter Q, as the NASDAQ rebounded sharply with ~8% gains. Sector specific, you enjoyed June if you had stocks or ETFs focused on natural gas, dry bulk shipping, biotech, and of course technology.
If you are reading this from western North America - you are recovering from a record-setting heat wave. June 2021 was North America's hottest ever. And, as I type this, Tropical Storm Elsa continues its assault on the east coast - unfortunately hurricane season has started early again.
And COVID... well, the only ones enjoying it are the Greek letters - Delta and Lambda variants abound. Tokyo just announced no spectators for the summer Olympics that start in two weeks as they are in a lockdown. Speaking of sports, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are on a roll and the Tampa Lightning secured their two-peat. Euro Cup and Wimbledon finals are this weekend - enjoy the viewing!
Marketplace wise, this month we launched our first space-only focused service, Cestrian Space Select, the second service by Cestrian Capital Research, and we launched Dividend Armada by Portfolio Navigator - check out those launch articles to learn more.
Here's our list of fastest climbers for June. Rankings have been tracked since April 2020 and as usual, they are ranked by the net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month.
As usual I will share some highlights, this time with a baseball themed starting 9!
Leading off, we have Beating the Market by Louis Stevens. He launched last April, and since then he has made this list 13 out of 14 straight months (and last month he missed it by only 3 spots). DiMaggio would be proud.
Batting second, we have long-time Seeking Alpha and Marketplace contributor Kirk Spano and his service Margin of Safety Investing. He makes his debut on the list - a self-proclaimed proud baseball fan, is now on base!
And next up to bat we have The Market Pinball Wizard (by Avi Gilburt) who has had one of the most impressive runs this year - six straight appearances on the list and all but one in the top 10 - that is DeGrom like consistency.
Batting cleanup is J Mintzmyer and his service Value Investor’s Edge - he finished in second place this month - impressively his fourth month in a row in the top 10, including three top 5 finishes.
And to add more power to our lineup, we’ve got The Dividend Kings batting fifth - they join J Mintzmyer with four straight months in the top 10 as well.
Hitting sixth and seventh are long-time Marketplace services Sustainable Dividends (by BDC Buzz) and Deep Value Returns (by Michael Wiggins de Oliveira) who rejoin the Top 20 team for the first time since the winter.
And to round out the batting order, I want to mention two hard-working contributors that have had services for less than a year - Robbe Delaet, with Insider Opportunities, and Steven Bavaria, with Inside the Income Factory - each finished in the top 30.
