Investment thesis

Satellogic is an Argentina-based Earth observation space startup that I've been following for years. It aims to provide high-resolution satellite imaging at a low price, which sounds like a compelling strategy as no one is doing it yet.

On July 6, a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company named CF Acquisition Corp. V (CFV) announced that it's merging with the startup in a deal that values the resulting entity at an enterprise value of $850 million.

Satellogic plans to have over 300 fully operational satellites by 2025, with annual revenues of around $800mn at a mouth-watering EBITDA margin of 60%. It's an ambitious plan and I've been a fan of this startup since at least 2017. Yet, I'm going to have to pass as there are a lot of red flags. There were no revenues in 2020, all funds raised before the merger seem to have been spent, and the free cash flow forecast suggests that Satellogic might have to issue equity in around two years.

While the initial price action after the listing is difficult to forecast, I have worries about the long-term prospects.

Overview of the business

Satellogic was founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte and claims to be the first vertically integrated geospatial analytics company. It says that its aim is to remap the entire surface of our planet daily in sub-meter resolution and at an affordable price point.

At the moment, you can use drones or aircraft for high-resolution aerial imaging but this approach is difficult to scale. Satellite imagery has had limited application so far due to high costs and Satellogic plans to change this through the use of really small satellites. The company says that each of its satellites costs less than $1 million and that its patented camera design can capture around 10 times more data than any other small Earth Observation satellite. This means that the acquisition cost per square kilometer is well below $1 and is less than 2% of the cost of its nearest competitor.

(Source: Satellogic)

The satellites of Satellogic also have a pretty high capacity, which makes them ideal for remapping, and the company's goal is to offer a live catalog of every square meter of Earth daily with a network of 300 satellites.

(Source: Satellogic)

Satellogic has 17 satellites in orbit at the moment and I have to say that the images look impressive. The level of detail is astonishing and the sub-meter resolution should allow the company to capture a significant part of the total addressable market. The latter is valued at over $140 billion.

(Source: Satellogic)

Looking at the financials, Satellogic expects to reach annual revenues of $787 and adjusted EBITDA of $473 million in 2025. However, here is where the red flags start to emerge for me. Revenues in 2020 were zero, despite there being 13 satellites in orbit at the end of the year. Revenues in 2021 are projected to be just $7 million and commercial platform revenues are expected to start coming in during 2022. Also, the Capex between 2021 and 2025 is $621 million, which is more than $2 million per satellite launched. It seems that the company will allocate much more than $1 million per satellite in growth Capex.

(Source: Satellogic)

Overall, revenues aren't expected to cross the $100 million line until 2023, and I'm concerned about whether the demand is there. Sure, Satellogic claims that the opportunities in the current pipeline are around $2.1 billion. However, the current backlog is just $38 million and I'd been under the impression that the company had revenues for years. I mean, Satellogic already had six satellites in orbit back in June 2017 when it raised $27 million in its Series B funding round.

(Source: Satellogic)

Speaking about the funding, there is another red flag here. According to data from Crunchbase, the company has so far raised $123.8 million in funding. Sure, some of it was in the form of convertible notes.

The largest round was at the end of 2019 when Satellogic bagged $30 million in a Series C. Yet, it appears that the company is strapped for cash. You see, the SPAC's cash plus a $100 million PIPE transaction will add $350 million. However, the combined company will have $274 million in cash after deducting $35 million in transaction expenses and paying down $41 million in debts.

(Source: Satellogic)

This suggests a pretty high cash burn rate over the past few years and leads me to another red flag - the free cash flow. Satellogic is projected to book a free cash flow of negative $218 million between 2021 and 2023. Yes, it has $274 million in cash but is on the lookout for M&A opportunities. This means that any cost overruns, slower than expected revenue growth, or delayed satellite rollout are likely to deplete the coffers. Considering there were six satellites in orbit in June 2017 and Satellogic finished 2020 with 13, the fact that just seven were launched in the span of three and a half years leads me to question the company's ability to deploy 283 satellites by the end of 2025.

Investor takeaway

Satellogic has developed a micro-satellite platform that can deliver high-resolution imaging solutions at affordable prices and I've liked the company's philosophy for years. However, liking a company doesn't automatically mean you have to invest in it.

I don't like the fundamentals here - 2020 revenues were zero, the order backlog is just $38 million and it seems that the Capex required to deploy each satellite is much higher than the advertised price of below $1 million. Additionally, Satellogic plans to look for acquisitions and $274 million in cash versus a free cash flow of negative $218 million between 2021 and 2023 leaves very little room for errors.

I'll continue to keep an eye on Satellogic but I'm adopting a wait-and-see approach. I plan to avoid investing in its shares until 2023 as the operational and stock dilution risks seem high.