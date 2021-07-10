Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis and background

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) currently offers a 3.8% dividend yield and makes monthly distributions – two very appealing traits for investors who seek current income. The fund as the same time also seeks dividend growth. So in a nutshell, it attempts to combined the best of three worlds for dividend investors - high dividend yield, monthly distribution, and dividend growth.

As a conservative investor who focuses on capital preservation in the long-term, in this article, I will examine PEY through a comparative analysis against its closest competitor and the overall market. After analyzing all the data available in terms of dividend, dividend growth, and volatility, my conclusion is that the fund has been indeed delivering high income and income growth that are above inflation by a healthy margin. But its total return does not compare favorably against its peer funds, it does not deliver low volatility, and its income suffered large fluctuation during market turmoil.

At the end, this article also describes a method based on yield spread as an effective indicator for market timing. And the results suggest now may be a good entry opportunity for market timers.

Closer look at PEY

With the above thesis, now let’s take a closer at the PEY ETF itself. It invests in 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The fund’s indexing method is best illustrated when compared against its closest competitor, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield fund (VYM), which I do hold. As shown in the first chart below, a few notable differences here. First, PEY holds only 50 stocks versus the 414 in VYM due to their different indexing methods. Second, PEY is a much smaller fund in terms of assets under management, and hence it has much lower trading volume and liquidity than VYM. And third, PEY charges a higher fee of 0.52% vs the 0.06% charged by VYM.

The more essential difference is shown in the next chart. As seen, the PEY holdings are much smaller in terms of market capitalization. In pursuit of dividend yield, the fund holds much smaller business, with a median market cap of $7.5B vs that of $147B in VYM, a major reason for its higher volatility to be discussed in more details later.

Source: ETF.com.

The more essential difference is shown in the next chart. As seen, the PEY holdings are much smaller in terms of market capitalization. In pursuit of dividend yield, the fund holds much smaller business, with a median market cap of $19B vs that of $147B in VYM, a major reason for its higher volatility to be discussed in more details later. And also note that the PEY holding feature a significantly lower valuation.

Source: Vanguard.com

The positives: valuation, dividend, dividend growth

The first advantage is that the PEY holding feature a significantly lower valuation as seen from the above chart. VYM holdings are valued at 20.4x PE and 2.7x price to book value. In contrast, PEY holdings are valued only at 16.3x PE and 1.8x price to book value. Such valuation should provide some margin of safety.

The next chart summarizes the performance of PEY compared to VYM and the overall market represented by SPY since 2008. As can be seen, the overall total return of PEY is 5.91% CAGR during this period of time, outpacing inflation (about 2% CAGR) by a good margin.

The next two charts focus on its dividend – the name of its game. As shown in the first chart, PEY indeed delivered significantly higher dividend income than the overall market. Its current dividend yield is about 3.8%, compared to that of ~1.4% from SPY. And the dividend has been growing consistently.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

The negatives: total return and volatility

After the above positives, here are the main negatives as I see.

First, as can be seen from the next chart, the overall return of PEY, although decent in itself and beating inflation by a health margin by itself, does not compare favorably against its competitors such as VYM or the overall market. Since 2008, PEY has delivered about 5.9% CAGR total return, compared to ~8.3% from VYM and over 10% from the overall market. And also note that PEY has a much higher turnover rate than VYM or a SP500 fund, the real after tax return is even lower.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Second, as also can be seen from the chart, PEY also suffered higher volatility than VYM or SPY. As can be seen, it has experienced a higher standard deviation, a worse worst year performance, and a much larger maximum drawdown compared to both VYM and the overall market.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

I think the reasons for its PEY’s volatility and income fluctuation are with the indexing method. A closer look at the exposure and top holding, as provided in the next two charts, are very revealing. As can be seen the first chart, in pursuit of dividend, PEY invests heavily in mid-cap and small-cap stocks. Actually about two thirds of its holdings are mid-cap and small-cap holdings. In contrast, the majority (more than 80%) of VYM are in large-cap. And during market turmoil, large caps are going to be certainly more stable than mid- and small-caps.

PEY’s top 10 holdings, when compared to those in VYM or SP500, are just not the companies with the strongest brand name, scale, cash generating ability, and financial strength. Yes, they may have high current dividend yield and/or dividend growth, but the odds of them being able to maintain the dividend, especially during turbulent times, are just not comparable with holdings like JPM, JNJ, HD, et al.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: The Vanguard Group

PEY: market timing based on spread yield

For bond like equities like PEY who pay a regular dividend, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) has been the yield spread, as illustrated in the following chart. This chart shows the yield spread between PEY and the 10 year treasury since its inception. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of PEY minus the 10 year treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 0.5% and 2.75% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 2.75%, PEY is significantly undervalued relative to 10 year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy PEY). And when the yield spread is near or below 0. 5%, it means the opposite. Such a dynamic allocation opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next chart shows the 2 year total return on PEY (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. Particularly as shown in the green box, when the spread is about 2% or higher, the total returns in the next two years are all positive and quite large (all above about 30%).

As of this writing, the yield spread is 2.48%, close to the historical high end of the yield spread, suggesting that now may be a good entry opportunity for market timers.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Conclusions and final thoughts

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) attempts to combined the best of three worlds for dividend investors - high dividend yield, monthly distribution, and dividend growth. A closer examination shows that:

The fund has indeed been delivering high income on a monthly basis and income growth that are above inflation by a healthy margin.

Furthermore, the fund also features significantly lower valuation compared to its peer fund and the overall market.

But its total return does not compare favorably against its peer fund or the overall market. Its volatility has been higher than its peer fund and the overall market, especially during turbulent times.

Lastly, for investors interest in market timing, this article also describes a method based on yield spread. As of this writing, the yield spread is 2.48%, close to the historical high end of the yield spread, suggesting that now may be a good entry opportunity for market timers.

Thanks for reading and look forward to your comments!