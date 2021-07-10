megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

Novonix (OTCQX:NVNXF) is a battery testing and early commercial stage synthetic graphite materials company. My initial investment in Novonix was based on how quickly the company can potentially scale on the production of synthetic graphite, but there's more. Management is aiming to create a diversified revenue stream by entering adjacent lithium-ion industries.

There have been many positive developments this year. Still, the current stock price is more than 40% off its high and moving sideways, presenting an opportune time to consider adding shares or initiating a position. I will discuss the catalysts that are in place for potential share price appreciation in this article. Please refer to company information or my intro article, "Novonix Is Set For Explosive Growth With Or Without Tesla," for more detailed background information.

Unique Position

Novonix is the only synthetic graphite producer in North America. The company began as an Australian graphite mining company. It acquired Canadian-based Novonix Battery Technology Solutions ("BTS"), a large Canadian battery tester with a list of customers including the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers such as Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF) and Samsung (OTC:SSNNF) and OEMs such as Bosch and Honda (HMC).

Management realized a market opportunity as synthetic graphite lasts longer than natural graphite, which is soft, and that there are supply chain issues as most of the world's graphite comes from China. Company founder and CEO Chris Burns conducted Canadian government-sponsored research in conjunction with Jeff Dahn and Dalhousie University to develop a process for synthetic graphite. The research used existing technology, Dry Particle Microgranulation ("DPMG"), in a new way. The Novonix patented DPMG system is cheaper and more efficient than other methods because there is no waste and less costly materials are used. DPMG also has no environmental impact.

Novonix began production of synthetic graphite late last year in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company leveraged its existing relationships with Samsung and Panasonic, which account for about 40% of global lithium-ion battery sales. Samsung has an initial supply contract with Novonix and is expecting delivery beginning this month. Successful implementation by Samsung will lead to a multi-year production contract. Panasonic is in the final phase of testing. Management expects that Panasonic will enter into a production contract with Novonix on completion of the test phase.

Novonix chose the Chattanooga location due to its railroad connections with auto manufacturers. Samsung is a lithium-ion battery supplier for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), while Panasonic supplies Tesla (TSLA). It makes sense that being the only synthetic graphite producer in North America leads to becoming a supplier for Volkswagen and/or Tesla or perhaps Honda, which is already a Novonix BTS customer or any of the other automotive companies. Novonix is also potentially an acquisition target by automakers or one of the large lithium-ion battery manufacturers.

Synthetic graphite production

There are three parts to a lithium-ion battery: the anode, the cathode, and electrolytes carrying the electric charge between the two terminals. Current production is only for the anode material. The company is developing its cathode and electrolyte materials. The commercial rollout of the cathode material is probably two years away but will ramp up production as the cathode requires much more synthetic graphite than the anode. Guidance from the company has been that we can expect production increases to average about 1,000 tons per month.

Production of synthetic graphite, named PUREgraphite, was halted in January due to the pandemic and resumed in May. Novonix is slated to deliver 500 tons of PUREgraphite to Samsung this year starting this quarter. Just a few weeks ago, Novonix announced a second production facility in Chattanooga, which will add 8,000 tons of annual capacity by 2023.

Demand

There are plans to reduce carbon emissions in every major country, driving a shift to electric vehicles. Click on GM's (GM) website, and you'll see the company's stated commitment to putting "every driver in an electric vehicle on a scale previously unseen and bringing the world to an all-electric future." Ford (F) is going all-electric in Europe by 2030. These are two examples, but all major automotive companies have electric initiatives, and new all-electric players have entered the market, such as Lordstown (RIDE), NIO (NIO), and Nikola (NKLA).

Demand for electric vehicles will drive demand for lithium-ion batteries, which is forecasted to grow at a rate greater than 15% over the next five years. This bodes well for Novonix BTS as each EV requires its own power requirements, new batteries will continue to be developed. Lake Resources (OTCQB:LLKKF) reported positive initial results working with Novonix BTS for lithium-ion batteries using Lake's high purity lithium carbonate. Sayona Mining (DMNXF) is enjoying similar success working with Novonix BTS for developing its lithium hydroxide battery.

Catalysts

The initial production and expected ramp-up of synthetic graphite are short-term stock price catalysts. In addition, the company has developed partnerships that are aimed at providing long-term catalysts.

Novonix developed its synthetic graphite production technology through research conducted in collaboration with Dalhousie University. A new five-year R&D agreement to develop technology with Dalhousie University was recently announced. The original Dalhousie research was headed by Professor Jeff Dahn, who has since been working under an exclusive contract for Tesla. Beginning in July, Tesla dropped the exclusivity restrictions, allowing Mr. Dahn to become Novonix Chief Scientist and once again work alongside Dr. Chris Burns. It is anticipated that this collaboration will result to further improve the manufacturing process, new patents, and perhaps even new products.

The company has a partnership with Phillips 66 (PSX) and Harper International to develop furnaces to improve the production of synthetic graphite at the PUREgraphite Tennessee plant. This multi-year collaboration will cost $11.5 million. About half of the funds will come from a U.S. Department of Energy grant. Phillips 66 supplies coke, which is the raw material and cheaper than the material required by other methods to produce synthetic graphite. Harper will develop and supply for purchase by Novonix its proprietary systems. Novonix will retain the IT rights. A third-generation furnace is scheduled to be put into the production process this quarter.

Novonix BTS collaborates with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture solar-powered energy storage systems for residential use. In addition, Novonix may opt to license its synthetic graphite production and, in the future, will have the same option for its furnace technology and solar energy systems.

Going back to short-term catalysts, Novonix has intentions of uplisting to the Nasdaq. This action will introduce the stock to a new set of investors.

Tailwinds

China is where most of the world's graphite originates from. Their methods for mining and producing synthetic graphite are highly pollutant which has resulted in the government reducing mining and production. The Chinese-US trade war has also further amplified demand for rare earth minerals and critical minerals. Synthetic graphite prices have risen by a third from $15K a ton to $20K a ton in the last year. Meanwhile, due to technological advances, batteries have improved performance at lower prices. Battery packs are 88% cheaper than they were in 2010, which is another favorable tailwind.

The U.S. government is in support of ending supply chain dependence on China. Novonix is a beneficiary of this policy as evidenced by the recent U.S. Department of Energy grant. President Biden has made it clear that EV is a major portion of his environment policy, and it is expected that more government money will become available in this sector.

The U.S. is experiencing record energy demand amid record high temperatures. There are concerns that our grid system is inadequate to meet the demand and that we will be experiencing brownouts. Many homeowners are buying generators, but a cheaper option would be solar-powered storage systems.

Financials

Novonix completed an institutional placement worth $115 million and reported $131 in cash as of March 31, which is sufficient to fund the new production facility and operations for the next twelve months. There is no debt.

At the current market price for synthetic graphite, revenue from this year's production would be $40 million. I estimate that revenue from the battery testing division will be $6 million, resulting in total revenue of $46 million for this year. Using the same price for synthetic graphite, the targeted production would yield $240 million in revenue for 2023. I estimate $9 million in revenue from the battery testing division for total 2023 revenue of $249 million, a 250% annualized growth rate.

405 million shares are outstanding. The market cap is $702 million. EV is $571 million. EV/Sales for the present year is 12x but a modest 2x for 2023. The company can license its technology to produce synthetic graphite as well as its furnace technology, which would add in additional income. It is also probable that by 2023 Novonix will be producing cathode material which would ramp up revenue growth. The company may also have revenue from its energy storage partnership within two years.

Risks

The expected revenue from synthetic graphite far exceeds the revenue from Novonix BTS, so this company is, in effect, a startup with no proven record to evaluate it. The company has yet to deliver its first shipment of synthetic graphite. It remains to be seen if the battery companies follow through on large production orders. Novonix will need to add production capacity beyond its two plants in Tennessee and initiate capital raises that are dilutive to shareholders.

Conclusion

Novonix has a solid footing with its BTS subsidiary but is swinging for the fences by developing and commercializing synthetic graphite materials. Even before delivering its first commercial batch, the company is increasing its production capacity by 5x. There are several catalysts for share price appreciation, including anticipated production contracts, additional revenue from synthetic graphite materials not yet available, and products being developed with collaborating partners. The stock price looks cheap based on forward estimates and presents an investment opportunity for someone willing to assume the risk inherent in a startup.