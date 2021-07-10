Biogen And Alzheimer's Disease: Closer To Resolution

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has partially reversed itself and decided to restrict the use of Biogen’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) drug Aduhelm to patients with mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA, under heavy pressure, now seems to be seeking redemption of sorts.

Regardless of what led to it, the FDA’s decision to add a label restriction makes infinite sense:

“Treatment with the drug should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, according to the updated product information on the drug. The updated label, which was approved by the FDA after the company submitted it, also said there was no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease (source of quote).

Up to this point, Biogen’s stock value has not been adversely affected by the FDA’s decision. It may be a case of investors wanting certainty. Now Biogen can get the drug to market without the vexing question as to whether it should be prescribed to individuals with moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA’s decision limits the size of the market for Aduhelm, but sadly with the number of individuals who have early Alzheimer’s disease or who will develop Alzheimer’s disease there is still a vast market for the drug. The hope by Biogen and its supporters is that the FDA’s most recent decision will settle down all the uproar over its original accelerated approval without conditions (other than requiring the eventual completion of a confirmatory trial). Or to put it anyway the past can be put behind, and the drug can now be sold without resistance.

Some of this may be wishful thinking, however. In the short-term, the value of Biogen’s stock value depends on whether any further restrictions are placed on Aduhelm’s use, along with the results of Congressional investigations.

In regards to the first matter, the FDA, Medicare, and/or doctors should not green light the use of the drug for non-ApoE4 carriers, for the drug has no impact upon this group (see chart below).

Did Only APOE4s Benefit? On the clinical outcome measures of CDR-SB, MMSE, ADAS-Cog13, and ADSC-ADL (top to bottom), APOE4 carriers (red) fared better, while noncarriers (blue) did no better than placebo group (dotted line). (source of chart and caption)

If the FDA restricted the use of Aduhelm to ApoE4 carriers or if the drug was only covered or prescribed to this group, then this would have a significant impact on drug sales, and send Biogen’s stock value down at least modestly.

The question as to whether Aduhelm should be prescribed to APOE4 carriers is a more difficult call. The analysis that follows is based on a one year model for Alzheimer’s disease progression (Table 3) extrapolated out to 78 weeks (the length of the Biogen trials). Of all the various studies of ApoE4 progression during early Alzheimer's disease, this one fits most closely with the actual numbers from the Biogen trials.

Rate of Decline at 78 Weeks (as measured by CDR-SB scores)

Non-carrier .79

One APOE4 gene 1.95

Two APOE4 genes 2.2

The baseline CDR-SB score in the placebo group in Biogen’s “successful” trial was 2.47 so the decline in the "model" placebo group at 78 weeks would be the following:

Non-carriers 3.26

Carriers (one gene) 4.42

Carriers (two genes) 4.67

Using the same ApoE4 carrier and non-carrier percentage split (67/33) in the model as in the Biogen "better" trial, the placebo decline in the model almost matches that in the trial (1.74 points).

The average reduction in cognitive decline for those with the ApoE4 gene(s) was approximately .5 points less with Aduhelm (a little less for those with one copy of the gene and a little more for those with two copies of the gene) (see chart above). ApoE4 carriers on the drug would decline to about 4 points at 78 weeks instead of between roughly 4.4 and 4.7 points

The question then is would one want to spend $56,000 a year receiving an intravenous drug every four weeks to produce a minimal slowing down of the progression of the disease with the risk of brain swelling and micro-bleeds. This is a question that doctors, caregivers, and patients will need to answer for themselves. If the predominant answer is it is not worth it, then that too will affect sales and Biogen’s stock value.

Finally, the most uncertain question left out there is will Congressional investigations shed any more light on the interactions between FDA officials and Biogen executives. It is impossible to predict what emails and testimony (potentially by whisteblowers including former Biogen executives) might reveal. However, both the company and the FDA would both be hurt if their actions turned out to be unethical or potentially even illegal.

I still feel that Biogen’s stock will continue to trade in the mid-300 range until all these matters are settled. Biogen succeeded in getting a drug approved for Alzheimer’s disease that likely should not have been approved for Alzheimer’s disease. At least, the FDA has restricted its use to the one time period (mild cognitive impairment to mild Alzheimer’s disease), but not to the one group (ApoE4 carriers) in which the drug may do any good at all.