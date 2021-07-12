AVZimovskoy/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) published its June order and delivery numbers on the 8th of June. It was previously already known that an order for 70 Airbus 321neo aircraft from United Airlines (UAL) would be part of the order mix. In this report, I have a look at all orders and deliveries that Airbus booked in June. What we are hoping to see this month is that the year-to-date net orders get back in positive territory.

United Airlines Places Big Order

Figure 1: Airbus Orders June 2021 (Source: TAF Airbus Orders and Deliveries Monitor)

Last month, I noted that expectations were not high at the start of the year but there was reason to be cautiously optimistic and that indeed seemed to be correct as Airbus booked 73 orders compared to seven orders in the month prior.

The order inflow consisted of 72 single-aisle aircraft and one wide-body aircraft:

A private customer ordered one Airbus A330-300.

An unidentified customer ordered one Airbus A220-300 and one Airbus A321neo.

United Airlines ordered 70 Airbus 321neo aircraft, which I discussed in more detail in a previous report.

During the month, the following mutations that were not cancellations were processed:

AerCap (AER) converted orders for two Airbus A321neos to orders for two Airbus A320neos.

An order from BOC Aviation for 1 Airbus A320neo was transferred to FlyNas.

BOCOMM Leasing was identified as the customer for 3 Airbus A320neos.

China Eastern Airlines (CEA) was identified as the customer for 2 Airbus A320neos.

SMBC Aviation Capital Group converted orders for two Airbus A320neos to orders for two Airbus A321neos.

Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY), China Southern Airlines (ZNH), and Juneyao Airlines were identified as customers for 1 Airbus A321neo each.

The following cancellations were processed in June:

Macquarie Financial Holdings Pty Limited cancelled orders for 2 Airbus A220-300s marking its 11 th cancellation since September 2020 for the type.

cancellation since September 2020 for the type. Volaris cancelled orders for 2 Airbus A320neo aircraft that it had placed last month. Interesting to note is that Airbus has not counted these cancellations in its cancellation tally.

What we saw in June is a strong uptick in gross orders. There still were cancellations, but those are relatively small adjustments at this point. The European jet maker received 73 orders and 4 cancellations bringing its net order inflow for the month to 69 units. That means that Airbus had its fourth consecutive month with a positive order tally and is an indication that confidence has returned to the marketplace.

In June 2020, Airbus booked no orders so we're seeing a large uptick in the year-over-year numbers. What we are clearly seeing is the impact the pandemic had on order inflow as well as the positive impact growing confidence in the recovery of the air travel market has on order inflow.

Looking at the year-to-date numbers, Airbus gross orders are 167 units compared to 365 orders in 2020 and 213 orders in 2019. What is interesting to note is that while the sentiment is turning positive, the orders are still lower compared to previous years. There is, however, an explanation for that. In 2020, Airbus started the year with a flurry of orders including an order for 101 aircraft from Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and 103 orders from Air Lease Corporation (AL). In 2019, there was the positive impact of the launch of the Airbus A321XLR and airshow orders. Those airshow orders are absent this year as there is no Paris Airshow, typically hosted in June, this year. So, there's a year-over-year decline of 198 orders but that's also partially driven by an exceptionally strong January month for Airbus last year and we are seeing that as we head further into the year that decline is tapering.

In terms of net orders, Airbus now has a net order tally of 38 units, meaning that gross orders now exceed cancellations, which is a big positive. Last year, Airbus still received 298 net orders in the January-June timeframe, and in 2019 that number was 88. So, also these numbers show that the numbers are still trailing those from previous years. Overall, it is a big positive that net orders are back in positive territory.

Airbus deliveries at highest point of the year

Figure 2: Airbus Deliveries June 2021 (Source: TAF Airbus Orders and Deliveries Monitor)

In June, Airbus delivered 77 aircraft consisting of 62 single-aisle jets and 15 wide-body aircraft:

Airbus delivered five Airbus A220s.

57 Airbus A320neo family aircraft were delivered including one Airbus A321ceo aircraft.

Airbus delivered 11 Airbus A350s, 9 of the -900 variant and 2 of the -1000 variant.

Airbus delivered 3 Airbus A330s, one Airbus A330-200, and two Airbus A330-900s.

One Airbus A380 was delivered to Emirates.

Year-over-year, deliveries increased from 36 to 77aircraft and that can be explained by the delivery flow being choked by this time last year and demand for aircraft recovering this year. Sequentially, deliveries increased by 27 units. As expected, Airbus had been working on building up its delivery numbers towards the end of the quarter. Which is a pattern we observed in the previous quarter as well. That means that the July number could be lower, but overall we are seeing higher delivery numbers. In the first half of the year, Airbus delivered 297 deliveries compared to 196 last year. To me, that is a sign that Airbus is currently performing well as it aims to match last year's delivery numbers. Given that Airbus tends to ramp up deliveries toward the end of the year, I'm hoping to see the company increasing its delivery forecast for the full year.

In June, Airbus received 73 gross orders while delivering 77 aircraft, indicating a 0.95 book-to-bill ratio. It should be noted that the industry standard of providing book-to-bill ratios does not include the impact of cancellations and therefore is not necessarily useful as a standalone metric. However, given the strong delivery volumes and net orders during the month, the June book-to-bill ratio can be considered strong.

For the year, the gross book-to-bill ratio is 0.56 in terms of units and 0.5 in terms of value. Normally, you would like to see numbers around 1. So, 0.56 is not a strong number but it should be noted that the book-to-bill ratios are recovering all while delivery profiles are recovering as well. That is something that I do like.

Conclusion

The June order inflow was very nice with the order from United Airlines for 70 Airbus A321neo being the eyecatcher. Considering the net orders and year-to-date orders, there also was reason to be pleased with the numbers as net orders were in positive territory for the 4th consecutive month and the year-to-date orders are now positive as well. This might be a sign that airlines are looking with confidence at the future again.

As expected, the delivery numbers increased further towards the end of the quarter. Possibly that will result in lower July deliveries, but I am liking the strong improvement in the delivery numbers and those delivery numbers currently are at the highest point of the year. What I am hoping to see is a lift in delivery guidance for the year during Airbus’s next earnings presentation.