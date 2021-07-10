jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is a name which I last covered in the summer of 2017, as four years ago I wondered if this retailer would become another Amazon.com victim. At the time, shares fell nearly 50% from the highs as I thought that this pullback created quite a compelling entry point given the reasonable valuation multiples and solid financial position.

With shares trading at 15 times earnings, leverage being low, and expectations being modest for an operator with a great track record, I was buying the dips at the time, actively looking to average down if shares would fall further. Hard to believe, yet I was able to buy quite some shares at $50, a position untouched ever since.

Previous Thoughts

Back in 2017, Tractor Supply has grown to a $6.8 billion retail empire with 1,700 stores across the country selling livestock, pet and pet products, hardware, tools, gifts, clothing etc. The core customer and store focuses on rural areas, with typical customers owning acreage, having animals and having a desire for light equipment, with Tractor Supply offering a one-stop solution for these customers.

In the decade leading up to 2017, the company has grown sales from $2.7 billion to $6.9 billion, as mid-single-digit operating margins have expanded to 10%, resulting in a huge earnings boom, certainly on a per-share basis. With the company guiding for earnings of $3.50 per share and investors being worried about the impact of Amazon, I thought valuations looked compelling, even as leverage stood at just 1 times. With most of the clientele being less tech-savvy and products not being so suitable for online sales, I thought the company was feeling less of an impact of the Amazon threat, making the risk-reward compelling enough in my book.

If we fast-forward in time, we see a big rise in the operating performance, despite the Amazon.com overhang. 2017 sales rose to $7.3 billion as earnings were flat around $3.30 per share amidst modest operating margin pressure. 2018 was another very solid year with revenues up to $7.9 billion, but moreover earnings rose by a full dollar to $4.31 per share. Sales rose further to $8.4 billion in 2019 as earnings per share rose to $4.66 per share. Traditionally, the balance sheet strength was preserved during those years.

With shares trading at $95 again ahead of the pandemic, shares traded at 20 times earnings, while the balance sheet was largely unleveraged, as solid operating growth and a small re-rating in the valuation meant that shares doubled in a period of less than three years, marking decent returns.

Strong Momentum Since The Pandemic

After an initial move lower, as an initial reaction to the outbreak of the pandemic, shares have doubled to $186 per share currently, after having traded at a high of $200 per share in recent weeks.

Hoarding, people actually moving to more rural areas, and a big recovery in soft commodities triggered a huge spike in sales with revenues jumping to $10.6 billion, up nearly $2.3 billion in absolute dollar terms. Margins were flattish and adjusted earnings per share jumped to $6.87 per share.

Moreover, the company guided for consolidation in 2021 (which is actually quite an achievement after an abnormal 2020) with sales seen at $10.7-$11.0 billion and earnings per share seen at a midpoint of $6.70 per share. So after a big operational year with significant revenue and profit growth in 2020, valuation multiples have risen substantially as well, with shares trading at 22-23 times forward earnings when the 2020 results were announced in January of this year.

While multiples getting richer after an already good year, 2021 has started on a solid note. In February, Tractor Supply announced an interesting bolt-on purchase. The company spent $297 million (less than 2% of its enterprise value) to acquire Orscheln Farm and Home. The addition of 167 stores is very substantial given that the company operates with less than 2,000 own stores, yet at the same time this reveals that the acquired stores are smaller.

While few financial details have been announced, the fact that the deal is accretive without anticipated synergies is a comforting sign, as truth be told this is likely a nice opportunity to scale up stores and over time convert them to the Tractor Story format.

In April, a set of solid first quarter results were announced. First quarter sales rose by a spectacular 42% on an annual basis on the back of easy comparisons, as the results were stronger than guided for, with the midpoint of the full year earnings outlook raised by more than half a dollar to over $7.20 per share. In the meantime, the balance sheet integrity is preserved as the company does not carry net debt by now, even if we include the bolt-on acquisition at the start of the year.

While all of this is to be applauded, the question is if this is the new normal in terms of sales and earnings. Furthermore, shares have risen to $186 per share at this point in time, pushing up earnings expectations to 25-26 times forward earnings at these levels. Amidst booming earnings and booming valuations, I am turning a bit more cautious here, and in fact have taken profits on almost all but my position here.