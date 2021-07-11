PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

After months of press speculation, NN Group (OTCPK:NNGRY) (OTCPK:NNGPF) has finally announced the acquisition of MetLife's Poland and Greece businesses for a total consideration of c. €584 million. The transaction is consistent with NN's strategy of in-market consolidation and is set to almost double its total customer base in Poland and Greece, creating a solid platform for future growth. Overall, I view this deal as a fine example of NN deploying excess capital in an accretive manner and, importantly, without impacting the longer-term capital return story (dividend or buybacks). Looking ahead, with its progressive dividend policy supplemented by a €250+ million/year buyback, NN remains on track to deliver a compelling 8+% total shareholder yield.

Expanding into Poland and Greece with MetLife Acquisition

With its purchase of MetLife's Poland and Greece assets, NN Group will further consolidate in two European markets where it has already built a presence. Specifically, the deal will almost double NN's total customer base in both countries, creating a platform for future growth. Per latest disclosures, within Poland, the largest CEE ("Central and Eastern Europe") market, the acquisition boosts NN's life market share to 12% (up from c. 8% prior) and solidifies its position as the third-largest player with c. EUR 500 million in annual GWP ("gross written premium"). NN's distribution reach will also be expanded through the addition of 1.2k tied agents, along with key external partnerships post-deal.

Source: NN Group Investor Presentation Slides

Meanwhile, NN's market share in Greece life and health will increase to c. 31%, well clear of the second largest player at a c. 20% market share. NN's overall Greece market share will also expand to c. 18%, making it a significant player in the broader market. The acquisition adds over 400 tied agents, further increasing NN's tied agency capacity by c. 50% and diversifying its distribution platform through the addition of broker and direct channels. As things stand, the deal is expected to be completed in H1 '22 (pending regulatory approval).

A Net Favorable Financial impact

The total consideration of c. €584 million (or c. €620m before the c. €36 million to be paid to current shareholders before completion) represents a c. 12x multiple on the projected €50 million/year in incremental capital generation from fiscal 2024 onwards. I would note, however, that the headline number includes c.€6 million of post-tax synergies. Incorporating the c. €10 million of capitalized post-tax cost synergies, on the other hand, reflects a lower c. 10x multiple on capital generation and a favorable 3-4% accretion outcome (relative to the fiscal 2023 capital generation guidance).

Source: NN Group Investor Presentation Slides

NN appears well equipped to fund the acquisition - the company will use a combination of holding company cash and c. €100 million of local surplus capital from Poland (an efficient manner of getting around restrictions on remittances). Accounting for the impact of the acquisition, the holdco cash balance should remain strong at c.€1.0 billion, right at the mid-point of the targeted €0.5-€1.5 billion range. While there will be a modest c. 6%pts negative impact on the group solvency ratio, NN's existing dividend policy and buyback program remain unaffected. I see upside to these numbers, however, should the proposed NN Investment Partners sale go through, which would further boost the holdco cash balance and increase balance sheet flexibility.

Acquisition of 70% stake in Heinenoord Adds Capital Light Growth

On the heels of the MetLife acquisition, NN also announced the purchase of a 70% stake in Heinenoord, an insurance broker and service provider, for a total consideration of c. €176 million. Strategically, the deal adds clear distribution benefits considering most Dutch non-life distribution is conducted through the broker channel, and Heinenoord is one of the largest insurance brokers and service providers around. As such, the acquisition should significantly strengthen NN's distribution capabilities, allowing it a foothold into the value chain between customers, traditional brokers, and insurance companies.

In conjunction with the deal, NN will refinance c. €129 million of outstanding debt, which coupled with a targeted c. €25 million/year uplift in capital generation results in a high-single-digit % return. As current guidance does not account for growth, however, I see upside to the projected return over time. More importantly, along with the earlier acquisition of MetLife's Poland and Greece businesses, NN will have added c. €75 million in capital generation by fiscal 2024 financed by existing /surplus cash with no impact on the capital return (dividend or buybacks). As such, while this deal is a relatively small one, the addition of capital-light growth should lead to outperformance over the near to medium-term.

Final Take

Overall, I view NN's recent acquisitions as a positive as the company looks to continue on its consolidation journey - the MetLife deal, in particular, fits well within NN's focus on markets in which it already has leading positions and offers solid growth potential. Also key is the financial guidance, which points toward an accretive outcome and no impact on the dividend policy or the share buyback program. With shares offering an attractive FCF yield and an 8-9% shareholder return (progressive DPS growth supplemented by at least a €250 million/year buyback), I am bullish on NN at current levels.

2020 2021e 2022e 2023e Dividend Declared 725 766 794 823 Total Dividend per share (€) 2.33 2.47 2.62 2.78 growth 8% 6% 6% 6% Buyback declared 250 250 250 250 Dividend yield + Buyback 7.8% 8.1% 8.3% 8.6%

Source: Company Data, Own Estimates