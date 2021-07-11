Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 11

Justin Law
Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins
PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Civista Bancshares Inc.

(CIVB)

7/19

8/2

0.12

0.14

16.67%

2.53%

11

First Republic Bank

(FRC)

7/15

7/30

0.22

0.29375

33.52%

0.60%

10

J. M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

8/12

9/1

0.9

0.99

10.00%

3.03%

24

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 12 (Ex-Div 7/13)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Apogee Enterprises Inc.

(APOG)

7/29

0.2

39.4

2.03%

10

VSE Corp.

(VSEC)

7/28

0.09

48.62

0.74%

17

Tuesday Jul 13 (Ex-Div 7/14)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Accenture plc

(ACN)

8/13

0.88

312.62

1.13%

16

American Financial Group Inc.

(AFG)

7/26

0.5

123.43

1.62%

15

H.B. Fuller Company

(FUL)

7/29

0.1675

64.58

1.04%

52

IDEX Corp.

(IEX)

7/30

0.54

224.27

0.96%

12

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

(MAA)

7/30

1.025

180.7

2.27%

11

Norwood Financial

(NWFL)

8/2

0.26

25.46

4.08%

23

Oracle Corp.

(ORCL)

7/29

0.32

87.76

1.46%

13

RGC Resources Inc.

(RGCO)

8/1

0.185

25.33

2.92%

17

RPM International Inc.

(RPM)

7/30

0.38

90.52

1.68%

47

Trinity Industries Inc.

(TRN)

7/30

0.21

26.77

3.14%

11

Wednesday Jul 14 (Ex-Div 7/15)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Quaker Chemical Corp.

(KWR)

7/30

0.395

237.99

0.66%

13

McGrath RentCorp

(MGRC)

7/30

0.435

81.22

2.14%

29

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

(PNC)

8/5

1.25

189.67

2.64%

11

WD-40 Company

(WDFC)

7/30

0.72

255.03

1.13%

12

Thursday Jul 15 (Ex-Div 7/16)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Graco Inc.

(GGG)

8/4

0.1875

77.68

0.97%

24

Friday Jul 16 (Ex-Div 7/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Caterpillar Inc.

(CAT)

8/20

1.11

217.42

2.04%

28

Civista Bancshares Inc.

(CIVB)

8/2

0.14

22.17

2.53%

11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

(AQN)

7/15

0.1706

4.5%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

(ARE)

7/15

1.12

2.4%

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

(AXS)

7/15

0.42

3.4%

BancFirst Corp. OK

(BANF)

7/15

0.34

2.2%

Franklin Resources

(BEN)

7/15

0.28

3.5%

Cardinal Health Inc.

(CAH)

7/15

0.4908

3.4%

Cincinnati Financial

(CINF)

7/15

0.63

2.1%

CoreSite Realty Corp.

(COR)

7/15

1.27

3.7%

Camden Property Trust

(CPT)

7/16

0.83

2.4%

CubeSmart

(CUBE)

7/15

0.34

2.8%

Culp Inc.

(CULP)

7/16

0.11

2.8%

Douglas Emmett Inc.

(DEI)

7/15

0.28

3.3%

DTE Energy Company

(DTE)

7/15

1.085

3.8%

Ecolab Inc.

(ECL)

7/15

0.48

0.9%

Essex Property Trust

(ESS)

7/15

2.09

2.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp

(FITB)

7/15

0.27

2.8%

First of Long Island Corp.

(FLIC)

7/16

0.19

3.6%

Federal Realty Inv. Trust

(FRT)

7/15

1.06

3.6%

Horizon Bancorp

(HBNC)

7/16

0.13

3.1%

HEICO Corp.

(HEI)

7/15

0.09

0.1%

Intuit Inc.

(INTU)

7/19

0.59

0.5%

Illinois Tool Works

(ITW)

7/15

1.14

2.0%

Lincoln Electric Holdings

(LECO)

7/15

0.51

1.5%

Leggett & Platt Inc.

(LEG)

7/15

0.42

3.3%

Lennox International Inc.

(LII)

7/15

0.92

1.1%

Main Street Capital Corp.

(MAIN)

7/15

0.205

5.9%

Medtronic plc

(MDT)

7/16

0.63

2.0%

Motorola Solutions Inc.

(MSI)

7/15

0.71

1.3%

National Fuel Gas

(NFG)

7/15

0.455

3.5%

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

7/15

0.2355

4.1%

Bank OZK

(OZK)

7/19

0.285

2.7%

Portland General Electric Co.

(POR)

7/15

0.43

3.7%

Regal Beloit Corp.

(RBC)

7/16

0.33

1.0%

Republic Bancorp KY

(RBCAA)

7/16

0.308

2.7%

Royal Gold Inc.

(RGLD)

7/16

0.3

1.0%

Republic Services Inc.

(RSG)

7/15

0.425

1.5%

Shoe Carnival Inc.

(SCVL)

7/19

0.14

0.8%

SL Green Realty Corp.

(SLG)

7/15

0.3033

4.6%

Sempra Energy

(SRE)

7/15

1.1

3.3%

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

7/15

0.120833

3.7%

Steel Dynamics Inc.

(STLD)

7/16

0.26

1.7%

Thor Industries Inc.

(THO)

7/16

0.41

1.5%

Terreno Realty Corp.

(TRNO)

7/14

0.29

1.7%

Toro Company

(TTC)

7/14

0.2625

0.9%

U.S. Bancorp

(USB)

7/15

0.42

2.9%

W. P. Carey Inc.

(WPC)

7/15

1.05

5.4%

York Water Company

(YORW)

7/15

0.1874

1.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HBNC, MDT, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

