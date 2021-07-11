Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 11

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 12 (Ex-Div 7/13)

None

Tuesday Jul 13 (Ex-Div 7/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8/16 1.3 116.58 4.46% 9 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 8/16 0.45 119.74 1.50% 8 Alamo Group Inc (ALG) 7/28 0.14 148 0.38% 7 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 7/30 0.36 46.45 3.10% 5 City Holding Co. (CHCO) 7/30 0.58 75.11 3.09% 9 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 7/29 0.21 118.1 0.71% 8 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8/12 0.25 178.27 0.56% 9 Watsco Inc. (WSO) 7/30 1.95 291.17 2.68% 8

Wednesday Jul 14 (Ex-Div 7/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 8/5 1.51 669.9 0.90% 5 Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) 7/30 0.02434 17.42 1.68% 7 Owens Corning (OC) 8/6 0.26 96.35 1.08% 8

Thursday Jul 15 (Ex-Div 7/16)

None

Friday Jul 16 (Ex-Div 7/19)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 7/14 0.217 3.6% Amphenol Corp. (APH) 7/14 0.145 0.8% AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 7/15 1.59 2.9% CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 7/15 0.265 4.5% CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 7/15 0.18 3.6% EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 7/15 0.79 1.8% Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 7/15 0.28 1.4% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 7/15 0.3175 4.4% First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 7/13 0.14 2.9% First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 7/19 0.32 4.4% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 7/19 0.27 2.0% Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 7/15 0.14 3.6% Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 7/16 0.15 2.5% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 7/13 0.34 2.6% Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 7/15 0.09 2.8% Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 7/14 0.5 2.8% Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 7/14 0.315 2.0% Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 7/16 0.14 2.9% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 7/15 0.515 5.6% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 7/15 0.24 1.6% Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 7/15 0.39 1.2% Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) 7/15 0.12 1.0% STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) 7/15 0.36 4.0% Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 7/15 0.83 1.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.