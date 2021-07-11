MikeMareen/iStock via Getty Images

The purpose of the iShares MSCI Poland Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) is to enable predominantly U.S. investors to get direct exposure to Polish equities. The Polish equity market is not as developed as other major markets such as the United States, but EPOL still has 38 holdings, which is more than the popular German DAX index that includes 30 names historically (to use a complementary European example). The DAX index will expand its reach to 40 holdings in Q3 2021, but EPOL is nevertheless not overly concentrated, and allows an investor to express a single-country view (on Poland).

I previously covered Polish equities (via the EPOL fund) around 2020 year-end. Year-to-date, EPOL has risen by just under 13% (price basis) versus SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) (a popular U.S. equity tracker) which returned about 18%. In other words, Polish equities are rising but they are not outperforming, and this is disappointing, but not necessarily unexpected. I continue to think Polish stocks offer good value, but there is a certain higher degree of risk priced into this market, and further, EPOL's sector weightings are not as exciting as U.S. stocks for instance (the latter are far more skewed towards faster-growth sectors like technology).

As the name of the ETF suggests, the fund is based on an MSCI index, specifically the MSCI Poland IMI 25/50 Index. I would also draw attention to the MSCI Poland Index, which as of June 30, 2021, was priced at a trailing price/earnings ratio of 20.89, and a forward price/earnings ratio of 13.21. MSCI's factsheet for the first index unfortunately does not provide me with the same fundamental data; the MSCI Poland Index only has 14 constituents (included in both indices).

I will therefore make references to the MSCI Poland index's price/earnings ratios for the time being. Other sources such as Fidelity seem to suggest a lower trailing price/earnings ratio of 13.07 for the EPOL fund, although iShares themselves indicate 19.40 as of July 8, 2021. In any case, it seems the MSCI Poland IMI 25/50 is indexed at a similar (or lower) price/earnings ratio versus MSCI Poland, and in any case has more constituents (possibly indicating lower risk from an investment perspective). I am going to use the MSCI Poland price/earnings ratio on the basis that it is probably more conservative, and verifiable as of June 30, 2021 by MSCI themselves.

I also note that the cyclically-adjusted price/earnings ratio for Poland is circa 12.06 (according to Barclays); this is also based on the MSCI Poland index. So, on a trailing basis, we are looking at an earnings yield of about 4.79%, or a fairly hefty 8.29% based on the historic CAPE ratio with the latter having the effect of smoothing out the cyclical rises and falls in earnings. The forward yield, as implied by MSCI Poland, is 7.57%. But the most conservative estimate is, therefore, to use the trailing 12-month earnings yield (to 30 June, 2021) of 4.79%.

Professor Damodaran of NYU indicated in January 2021 an estimated appropriate equity risk premium of 5.54% for Poland, which included a ratings-based default spread of 0.82% (after adjusting for local equity volatility) over the mature-market premium (for the United States) of 4.72% at the time. Since then, Damodaran's ERP estimate for the U.S. has fallen to circa 4.31% as of July 1, 2021. Meanwhile, 5-year CDS spreads for both the United States and Poland have fallen, albeit roughly in unison. In any case, the overall spread has tightened; without reading too much into this, I am going to assume that Poland has not become riskier, at least not in the eyes of the fairly sophisticated CDS market.

The current Polish 10-year yield of 1.674%, a reasonable proxy for the local risk-free rate, can be added to the mature-market premium to find an overall market risk premium of 5.984%, and then perhaps we add in an additional premium comparable with Damodaran's earlier workings of 0.80%, and then do a little rounding up to arrive at an overall cost of equity of 6.80%.

Current Morningstar analyst estimates suggest three- to five-year earnings growth rates of 29.15% for EPOL's holdings specifically; seemingly aggressive, but based on depressed earnings levels following COVID. Also, given long-term GDP growth estimates for Poland (right out to 2060) of over 2.6% (based on a 2019 GDP base) in real terms, plus a current 10-year inflationary regime of about 1.70% per year, it is not unreasonable for large Polish businesses to generate earnings growth of over 4% per annum. That is, provided that inflation does not disproportionately harm the larger businesses of Poland.

Based on 4% earnings growth over five years at the current price, based on trailing (depressed) earnings, and then a terminal growth rate of just the current risk-free rate (conservative) after year five, we get downside of 15.2%. This assumes no change in our long-term cost of equity (including, for instance, no reduction in our risk premium over U.S. stocks).

But this is also based on lower trailing earnings. If instead, we look to the cyclically adjusted (which are also inflation adjusted) earnings, and use those as our long-term base, we can instead use our earlier cited CAPE ratio of just 12.06. If we then keep our near-term earnings growth rate of 4% constant, we arrive at a much different picture.

I would suggest that our 4% earnings growth assumption is conservative too, although arguably it is probably not fair to apply 4% over historic CAPE earnings in the first instance. So, if we instead take trailing earnings again, but assume that Polish businesses will be able to return their earnings "back to where they were" (i.e., in line with current CAPE earnings) by year three, and thereafter generate 4% per annum in earnings growth until beyond year five at which point we keep our conservative risk-free rate in place, we are still looking at EPOL being considerably undervalued.

Overall my five-year period, I imply earnings growth of 13.4% on average per annum (compounded), which is less than half Morningstar's estimate. I think Morningstar's consensus estimate reflects, essentially, a bounce-back to historical earnings power (better reflected by the CAPE ratio) but that they are perhaps on the optimistic side of the fence. Regardless, Poland is likely to bounce back "eventually", and even with a risk premium priced in, I think EPOL should be trading over 20% higher than the current price of $21.83 (at the time of writing). A target of $26.20 would reflect a 20% upside.

(TradingView)

The chart above includes a trendline which coincides with our 20% target by around late January 2022, if the current bullish trend persists (i.e., a short-term high around late January 2022, if all goes to plan). I would, however, not rule out a surge to even the 2018 highs.

One problem with Polish equities is the political situation which has likely also placed a drag on Polish stocks. EPOL's holdings might not offer exciting sector exposures, but they include PKO Bank Polski (OTCPK:PSZKY), Poland's largest bank; KGHM (OTC:KGHPF), a major copper and silver producer; and Allegro.eu SA (OTCPK:ALEGF), a major consumer ecommerce platform in Poland. You have a combination of more tech-oriented businesses, including Allegro and CD Projekt S.A. (OTCPK:OTGLF), video game developer (including Cyberpunk 2077), and older, more established businesses (like PKO Bank Polski, and various others in the financials, materials, staples, and energy sectors, among others).

I would not advocate for a large position in Polish equities due to political risk, such as the possibility of a "Polexit" from the European Union (following Brexit). World Bank's Government Effectiveness index has seen declines in recent years in the Polish government's effectiveness (a measure of the quality of public services, the civil service, policy implementation, credibility, and other factors) (by percentile rank). In early 2020 (pre-pandemic), 68% of Polish survey respondents trusted the EU versus only 30.5% in the Polish government. Another survey in April 2021 shows that even the most trusted politicians still received well under 50% of the Polish "vote of approval" (among 1,100 respondents in April 2021).

The Poles can continue to distrust their government, and in some ways perhaps skepticism is a good thing, but things can start to break down if we look to the extremes, and that is an existential risk. I think we should still be prepared for regional political volatility here, and as such the equity risk premium is likely to remain elevated in Poland. However, the economy is capable of growth, and earnings are likely to eventually bounce back over a medium- to long-term time horizon. Also, the local currency is probably still undervalued per my previous workings (possibly also evidence of the market pricing in a higher political risk premium). So, while a large position is perhaps not advisable, I do feel that current equity and FX prices suggest investors are able to buy into Poland at a discount. Some allocation to Poland is, therefore, not a bad idea, and I would expect positive returns in the medium term.