Simple Portfolio Combinations With Momentum Strategies

Four Basic Risk-on Portfolios

My market strategy is simple. It is composed of two steps: (1) at a macro level, I monitor the state of the markets and decide if the market is in risk-on or risk-off, and (2) I adjust the composition and weightings of portfolio assets based on which stocks or ETFs are doing best, i.e., those with the best momentum.

During market risk-on periods you can invest in one or more of the following four portfolios:

Bond portfolio - Top 2 bond ETFs from: ANGL, JNK, CWB, ICVT Non-leveraged ETFs - Top 3 non-leveraged ETFs from: QQQ, SPYG, SPYV, SMH, XRT, XLF, XHB, PPH, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT. Leveraged ETFs - Top 3 leveraged ETFs from: SPXL, TQQQ, RETL, FAS, NAIL, SOXL, PILL, URTY, WEBL Large Cap Stock portfolio - Top 6 large-cap technology stocks, stocks that belong to both S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100

Common Risk-off Portfolio

During market risk-off periods all the funds are invested in two Treasury ETFs selected by momentum from the following list: SHV, SHY, IEI, IEF, TLT, TYD.

Four Simple Portfolio Combinations

We track four combinations, each investing in two out of the four portfolios. Their composition is listed below:

BOND and NON-LEVERAGE (two bond ETFs and three non-leverage ETFs) BOND and LARGE-CAP (two bond ETFs and six large cap stocks) NONLEVERAGE and LARGE-CAP (three non-leverage ETFs and six large cap stocks) LEVERAGE and LARGE-CAP (three leverage ETFs and six large cap stocks)

All combinations are constructed by initially allocating 50% to each portfolio in its composition.

Simulation Results

Following are two tables with summary performance results over an interval of almost five and a half years, from 1/1/2016 to 6/30/2021. In addition to the reallocations caused by switching between risk-on and risk-off, portfolios were also rebalanced monthly.

The first table shows the performance of the four basic portfolios.

Portfolio 1/2016 - 6/2021 Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Std Dev Max DD Sharpe ratio Top 2 BOND ETFs $1,000 $3,915 28.23% 14.21% -15.29% 1.93 Top 3 Non-Lev ETFs $1,000 $5,316 35.59% 18.18% -15.29% 1.90 Top 3 Lev ETFs $1,000 $50,796 104.56% 46.69% -36.13% 2.18 Top 6 Large-cap stocks $1,000 $17,986 68.73% 25.32% -15.73% 2.69 SPY , for comparison $1,000 $2,380 16.73% 18.44% -33.72% 0.87

The next table shows the performance of the four combinations:

Portfolio 1/2016 - 6/2021 Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Std Dev Max DD Sharpe ratio Non Leverage +Large Cap $1,000 $11,591 56.18% 21.74% -15.29% 2.53 Leveraged + Large-Cap $1,000 $34,139 90.10% 35.16% -26.27% 2.51 Bond + Large-Cap $1,000 $10,796 54.17% 21.18% -15.29% 2.51 Bond + Non-Leveraged $1,000 $4,657 32.30% 15.44% -15.29% 2.04 SPY, for comparison $1,000 $2,380 16.73% 18.44% -33.72% 0.87

Following are two charts with the time evolution of the basic portfolios and their four combinations.

Review of the Momentum Strategy

In this article we apply the same version of the dual-momentum strategy used in our latest articles. For the sake of completeness, we repeat here a succinct description of the strategy.

We use a dual-momentum strategy with two regimes: risk-on and risk-off. During risk-on periods, the strategy reallocates equally in a number of stocks based on relative strength over the previous 77 trading days (please, see the note below for details of software implementation). During risk-off periods, the strategy invests equally in the top 2 Treasury bond funds from the following list:

iShares Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TYD)

As before, we generate signals for market state by using the following ETFs:

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Fund (UUP)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)

Two conditions must be satisfied simultaneously for switching to risk-off allocation: (1) the return of DBB is smaller than that of UUP over the relative strength evaluation period, and (2) similarly, the return of XLY is smaller than that of XLP.

Following is the list of parameter values used in simulations.

Initial Balance: $1,000

Absolute momentum period: 77 trading days

Relative strength period: 77 trading days

The transition from risk-on to risk-off is made the following trading day after the condition for market-off is satisfied. The reverse transition from market-off to market-on is done after a delay of two trading days since the risk-on condition is detected.

The portfolio is reallocated on the last trading day of each month, regardless of the market being in risk-on or risk-off.

Notes on software implementation:

(1) The evaluation period of momentum in my software implementation is dynamically adjusted to market conditions. That introduces some variability in the results. Nonetheless, the simulations over a long historical time interval give very similar results, with slightly better performance with variable period versus a constant period of 77 days.

(2) The conditions for switching between risk-on and risk-off use the statistical distribution of the difference of total returns over the evaluation period. It considers risk-off if the difference in total returns of DBB and UUP, as well as the difference in total returns of XLY and XLP are in the lower 40th percentile of their respective distributions. The 40th percentile are 1.04% for (DBB-UUP) and 0.24% for (XLY-XLP).

Recent Events and Market State Indicators

Based on the signals of the strategy the market has been in risk-on for about one year, except for one single 7-day period from June 17 to June 24.

The indicators used in this article tell us that the market continues to be in a risk-on state. The 77-day total return of the base metals, DBB (4.50%), is significantly larger than the corresponding return of the US dollar index, UUP (0.20%). The 77-day total return of XLY (8.96%) is greater than that of XLP (6.33%).

The US leading economic index (LEI) for May 2021 is at 114.5, a 1.3% increase. It has been increasing every month since May 2020, except in February 2021, when a revised release had a 0.1% decrease. The next release of LEI is scheduled for Thursday, July22.

Here is a quote from Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board: "After another large improvement in May, the U.S. LEI now stands above its previous peak reached in January 2020 (112.0), suggesting that strong economic growth will continue in the near term. Strengths among the leading indicators were widespread, with initial claims for unemployment insurance making the largest positive contribution to the index; housing permits made this month's only negative contribution. The Conference Board now forecasts real GDP growth in Q2 could reach 9 percent (annualized), with year-over-year economic growth reaching 6.6 percent for 2021."

The US High Yield Option-Adjusted Spread is currently 3.14, and continues to be in a downtrend from a peak of 10.87 on 23 March 2020.

VIX, the S&P 500 implied volatility index, has made a high below 22% within the last four weeks and a low just above 14%. This narrow range is an indicative of a strong market.

Conclusions

The broad US and global equity markets are in an uptrend. The momentum strategy applied to a diverse set of ETFs and stock portfolios has performed exceptionally well after the Covid crash of March 2020.

The simulations performed for this study have shown that the momentum strategy produces good results under various market conditions. Therefore, we expect that the strategy is reliable and will continue to outperform the broad US market.

Investing in a simple combination of two basic portfolios increases the stability of the returns while reducing the risk exposure.

Coming Soon …

